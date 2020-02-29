2 wounded on cruise ship at Port of LA: Hearth officials

By
David Keith
-
2-wounded-on-cruise-ship-at-port-of-la:-hearth-officials

KABC

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) — At least two persons have been hurt on a cruise ship docked at Port of Los Angeles on Friday, fire officials reported.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Section, 4 people needed procedure, which include the two wounded on board a Princess Cruises ship.

No additional information was quickly readily available.

Observe ABC7 for the newest data on this creating tale.

Report a correction or typo

Relevant subject areas:

san pedrolos angeleslos angeles countycruise ship

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • E-mail

Copyright © 2020 KABC-Television. All Rights Reserved.