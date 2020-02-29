2-wounded-on-cruise-ship-at-port-of-la:-hearth-officials

KABC
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) — At least two persons have been hurt on a cruise ship docked at Port of Los Angeles on Friday, fire officials reported.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Section, 4 people needed procedure, which include the two wounded on board a Princess Cruises ship.
No additional information was quickly readily available.
