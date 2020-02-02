2 wounded, suspect murdered by police in terror-related stabbing in London

The London police shot and killed a man during a “terrorism-related incident” Sunday in which two people were injured, the British capital said.

Police said the stabbing incident occurred in the Streatham district of southern London, a bustling residential area without major British monuments, such as areas affected by previous attacks. Police said the neighborhood was “completely closed” after the incident.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted details about what happened and said, “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared terrorist related.”

The BBC said that witnesses heard two gunshots just after 2 p.m. local time. Social media showed several ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air when helicopters responded to the incident.

The police warned people to stay out of the area.

We can confirm that the man was shot by the police today at around 2 p.m. #Streatham High Road has been declared dead

– @ metpoliceuk

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the British Press Association that he witnessed the attack.

“I crossed the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver jerry cans on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothes,” he said. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots, but I can’t quite remember.”

Bulhan said he ran into a local library to look for security.

“From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police.”

The last incident in London was in November, when the police shot a man with a fake suicide jacket that stabbed two people and injured three more before he was wrestled on the ground by spectators. Authorities called it a terrorist attack.