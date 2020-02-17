[2-x-treme-air-&-residence-care-professionals-arrested-for-grand-theft,-exploiting-the-aged]

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two adult men have been arrested for grand theft and exploitation of the aged after police say they experimented with charging a girl in her 70s shut to $1,000 for ductwork that was not essentially carried out.

According to Lakeland police, 39-calendar year-outdated Carl Hassel and 33-yr-old Joshua O’Neal were employed by the target on Nov. one to thoroughly clean her air conditioning ducts.

When the two professionals started the function, they informed the target far more do the job was required than the preliminary agreed-upon price of $100. Police say they allegedly advised her they could carry out the important do the job for an further $1,900, on the other hand, she claimed she couldn’t afford to pay for it.

In accordance to law enforcement, Hassel and O’Neal asked the sufferer how considerably she could find the money for and she said $800 but would want to depart dwelling to withdraw the extra cash from her pension resources.

Lakeland police say Hassel agreed to complete the supplemental cleansing expert services for $800 and informed the target the operate would be performed “off the guides.”

Just after the two guys remaining her dwelling, the sufferer started out inspecting the work that was supposed to have been finished and observed almost nothing looked cleaner, law enforcement say. She then contacted law enforcement thinking she might have been ripped off.

When detectives went to her house, they agreed that the ducts did not surface to have been cleaned and attained out to a certified HVAC inspector and skilled witness for the Attorney General’s Business to perform an inspection of the ductwork and elements of the air conditioning process.

Police say the expert agreed the process was not cleaned to field expectations and the air handler was in such an extreme condition of disrepair that there would be no goal in cleaning the ductwork without having restoring the unit.

Investigators discovered that X-treme Air & House Care was positioning ads in coupon textbooks, promoting $nine per duct cleaning specials and 15 % savings for army, seniors and expectant moms.

The proprietor of X-treme Air & Dwelling Treatment, James Courdry, was also charged with contracting without having a license and positioning deceptive advertisements.

If you have had a comparable practical experience with X-treme Air, be sure to contact Detective Charlie Bardwell at 863-834-8968 or [email protected]

