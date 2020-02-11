2-year sentence for hit-and-run woman in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Michael Sampedro was a generous man who worked hard in the construction industry.

On Monday, her sisters and relatives told Susan Chenot that if the tables were turned over, he would never have let her die on the street. Her heart was too big for that.

“I know Mike would have gone to the person to do everything he could for him, even just to stay there for the last few moments,” said Irma Sigala, a Sampedro relative.

Prosecutors say Chenot, 56, was speeding up in August and had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system when it hit Sampedro. Police say she stopped briefly but continued to her family’s house.

The witnesses gave the investigators detailed information, including the license plate that helped them find Chenot a few kilometers away. The blue Mini Cooper had visible damage to the front windshield.

During the sentence, Chenot sobbed, saying that she was sincerely sorry for what she had done.

“I understand and want so much to help in every way possible to help the family,” said Chenot.

Public defender Chenot told the court, while on probation, that she would get a job and pay $ 7,500 in restitution to Sampedro’s family.

Loved ones gave the judge a glimpse of who he was in life. He was the guardian and creator of the memory of the family. Camping trips have always been a fun tradition.

“He was the first to set up a campsite and the last one to sleep to make sure we were all safe and comfortable,” said Sigala. “It’s particularly difficult because the days are coming without Mikey.”

The family members do not believe that Chenot remembers the investigators that she did not know that she had hit someone. The police say she hit Sampedro’s skateboard and that it dumped him into a street pole.

Chenot has a criminal history.

At the time of the accident, she was on probation for bodily injury to a spouse.

