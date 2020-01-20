20 90s shows you can watch today (and where to find them)

Even if the binge watching trend only started a few years ago, it doesn’t mean that we can only devour entire seasons of new shows in a single day. While streaming sites are sure to produce some high quality original programs, sometimes everything we are looking for is something nostalgic. Even when shows like Netflix ‘Stranger Things play in the 80s, it’s still not the same as looking at something that actually dates from that time.

In today’s article, we will remember all of our favorite 90s television shows. From Boy Meets World to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, there’s no denying that they don’t do it that way anymore. Even if the budget has increased and the effects have improved, today’s shows will never be able to keep up with the good storylines of these 90s shows and the lessons learned from them. Who is ready for an explosion from the past?

20 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Netflix)

via flipboard.com

That’s right, all 6 seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are available on Netflix. This is the series that started Will Smith. The series was created by the talented Quincy Jones and told the story of Will Smith (yes, he played himself), a boy from a bad part of Philadelphia, who is sent to his rich relatives in Bel-Air.

19 Sabrina The Teenage Witch (Hulu / Prime)

via www.digitalspy.com

This magical 1996 series managed to stay in the air for seven seasons! At the beginning, a young Sabrina Spellman learns that she is a witch. A classic storyline, but thanks to her aunts Hilda and Zelda and her talking cat Salem, the show never got old. Stream this video today and we promise you won’t regret it!

18 freaks and geeks (Prime)

about movies

Although there is only one season of freaks and geeks, it is absolutely timeless. The 18 episodes hold an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and this rating is not an exaggeration at all. With faces like James Franco, Jason Segel and Seth Rogen, who are all part of this coming-of-age comedy, she speaks for herself!

17 The wild 70s (Netflix)

via vogue.com

Since That ’70s started in 1998 and ran until 2006, it’s probably more of a 00s show than a 90s show. But who are we kidding? The 90s didn’t end until at least 2008! This is the series that launched the careers of huge Hollywood names like Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace and of course Mila Kunis. The fact that Kelso and Jackie are married in real life is reason enough to go back one clock!

16 The X-Files (Hulu / Prime)

via www.citynews1130.com

In the 90s, The X-Files was as scary as television. Besides that, if someone was too young to enjoy it without fear, we can assure you that the fear factor has subsided over the years. The effects are outdated and with series like AHS, The X-Files is no longer as scary as it used to be. Totally worth a watch!

15 Saved from the bell (Hulu / Prime)

via www.shortlist.com

Saved by the Bell is a classic from the 90s. It was a show about the fictional Bayside High students. While the popular men were fighting for the popular girls, the nerdy Screech was always there to make sure we laughed. It was perfectly healthy and oh, so very 90s.

14 Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Hulu)

via theblast.com

Now that streaming is a possibility, there is no excuse for not seeing Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series is not only absolutely unique (until today), it was also really groundbreaking in the 90s. The creator Joss Whedon dared to visit places with this series that no one else was willing to. The result? One of the best female heroes our world has ever seen.

13 Daria (Hulu)

via weheartit.com

Oh yes, we also look at the 90s cartoons in this list! Daria premiered in 1997 and quickly became the most real cartoon ever. Daria’s sarcastic manner and contempt for everyone except her best friends, Jane Lane, was almost too reliable to be admitted. There’s a reason why Daria hasn’t stopped setting trends when the 90s came to an end!

12 home improvement (prime)

via www.hollywoodreporter.com

Many may not remember at this point, but Tim Allen was not the only one who made a career out of this popular 90s sitcom. After starring in the first two seasons, Pamela Anderson made a name for herself on the small screen. During the 90s, home improvement was one of the most watched series in the United States.

11 friends (coming soon at HBO Max)

via screenrant.com

We know that many have watched this video over and over again over the years. Friends is still one of the most popular sitcoms of all time and the outrage was great when Netflix announced that it would be removed from their streaming site. However, HBO Max has acquired the rights to this legendary series, so that after the launch in May 2020, we have access to all ten seasons again.

10 family affairs (Hulu / Prime)

via www.imdb.com

At that time, Family Matters broke all sorts of records. The series lasted a whopping 9 seasons. Given the fact that it was a spin-off, this number is really impressive. Steve Urkel’s character is still used in pop culture references as it has become a household name. This is also pretty impressive since Steve was originally just a supporting character that was written in season 2.

9 boy meets world (Disney +)

via www.instyle.com

When Disney + hit the market late last year, the kids of the 90s had the opportunity to see all seven seasons of Boy Meets World again. To be honest, there is just so much to love about this classic from the 90s. Not only have we seen literally how the cast has grown from children to adults, this series has also taught us more valuable lessons than we can count. Corey & Topanga forever!

8 Charmed (Netflix / Prime)

via www.bustle.com

What could be nicer than a show with Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan? Frankly nothing really! This cult classic told the story of the Halliwell sisters. The Halliwell girls not only had to deal with regular dramas, but were also the three most powerful witches in the world. Obviously, a lot has happened over the course of 8 seasons …

7 Seinfeld (Hulu / Prime)

via www.cafe.se

Seinfeld is considered one of the greatest television shows of all time. Although the formula of a group of friends who live a normal life in New York City is not entirely original, the characters and their dialogue have led his show to make the Writers Guild of America rank second in the Best Written TV series all time occupied (in second place) The Sopranos of course.

6 Beverly Hills, 90210 (Hulu / Prime)

via www.serieously.com

After the heartbreaking death of actor Luke Perry last year, many wanted to see him again in this 90s television drama. Beverly Hills, 90210, was a high school drama like any other, although the fact that they dealt with real issues like suicide and AIDS was a pretty big deal back in the 90s.

5 3rd Rock from the Sun (Prime)

via www.imdb.com

While 3rd Rock from the Sun may not be rated as high as other 90s sitcoms like Friends and Seinfeld, the series has held its own for 6 seasons. The series is about 4 aliens settling on Earth (which they don’t think is too impressive for a planet) to watch how people live. Talk about an original story!

4 Darkwing Duck (Disney +)

via www.syfy.com

The best thing about starting Disney + was, surprisingly, that we didn’t even finally have access to all of the classic films from the vault, but instead had access to all of the old Disney Channel shows that we had forgotten. The nostalgia is real when you watch Darkwing Duck. The 3 seasons alone are reason enough to start a free trial!

3 The Simpsons (Disney +)

via hiddenremote.com

Since The Simpsons has been on the market for over 30 years, it’s hard to call it a 90s show. However, since season 1 premiered in 1989, we’ve felt it still counts. When Disney + hit the market, many quickly realized that most of its catalog was aimed at children. The clever folks at Disney, however, knew that if they had every season of The Simpsons at their disposal, they’d hit the older crowd too.

2 full house (Netflix)

via www.theodysseyonline.com

Not only are all 8 seasons of Full House available on Netflix, but the streaming site also offers up to 5 seasons of Fuller House, the restart in 2016. We won’t start the new series, but we’ll say the original one Full house is just as heart-warming today as it was in the 90s. In 20 years we will still be obsessed with Uncle Jesse and his mullet.

1 Disney niche (Disney +)

via www.elitedaily.com

In the 90s, Disney’s Recess was THE show to watch on Saturday morning. The series told the story of a gang of fourth graders who attended school where there were strict rules on the playground that had to be followed. It was the students themselves who set these rules, and anyone who dared to break the status quo had to face King Bob.

Next

The voice: 20 Behind the scenes facts that most people don’t know

