20 a long time on, Cork nonetheless responding to Curaheen Park’s phone

Curraheen Park has been a enormous increase to the activity because it opened its doorways on April 8, 2000

Twenty many years back now, Curraheen Park opened its doors for the very first time. Even throughout all those times of monetary largesse, it was a enormous boost to the activity in the Cork spot. The previous and considerably-loved Western Highway keep track of, creaking at the seams, gave way to a brand spanking new facility for all the spouse and children to love.

On April 8, 2000, just seven times immediately after Elma Roche sent out Eglinton Prince, a canine owned by a team of personnel from An Put up, to wrap up 64 a long time of racing at the Western Street venue, trainer John Duggan and operator Pat Muldoon heralded a new era by using the opening race at Curraheen Park.

The track was a fantastic good results from the outset, and the services have been these types of that it contented what individuals expected as an entertainment house, and the success have been obvious for lots of years. Noel Holland was racing supervisor at the time of the changeover and he remembers it vividly.

“By the time they were nearly all set to open Curraheen Park, we were being just hoping absolutely nothing would go mistaken at the Western Road, that we would get through to the closing evening without the need of anything at all breaking down,” said Holland.

“It was great to get concerned in the new keep track of because we experienced a big say into the circuit. It was a wonderful factor to look ahead to, but also a time of trepidation since we just didn’t know how things had been likely to operate out.

“Because of that we could not get caterers to sign a deal, but we eventually agreed percentages with the Kinsley Lodge (Kudos) and when they came in, they were being a enormous component of our achievement.

“The amount of racing we could host also greater. In the Western Street we may have 26 races in a 7 days but in Curraheen we had a bare minimum of 30. And we had the excellent of pet dogs also. In fairness to John Duggan and Paul Hennessy, they were fantastic correct from the start off.

Barefoot Ridge with coach Paul Hennessey are piped all over the monitor after the ultimate of The Co-Op SuperStores Laurels at Curraheen Park in 2000.

“The first yr of the Laurels in Curraheen, it was received by a schoolmate of mine, Bryan Murphy, with Barefoot Ridge. For me, that was a wonderful evening and a fantastic start out to the new era.

That claimed, I consider possibly the most effective doggy I at any time noticed at the track was Moyne Rebel, who completed next in that Laurels. He may perhaps not have gained, but he was pretty unfortunate. He was a puppy with superb coronary heart, a fantastic greyhound.

“The night Sonic Flight gained the Laurels, in 2001, was the major night time I at any time remember at the observe. If you needed to go from the judges’ box to the kennel place that evening, you experienced to go out the principal gate and close to the outside the house.

“I imagine four and a 50 % thousand people paid on the gate that evening. If I remember rightly, Sonic Flight was fourth in the initially spherical, but there were four to qualify. He was properly trained by Dolores Ruth and was a different amazing puppy, and a major draw to the tack. Tyrur Ted was the similar when he won the Laurels in 2005.

Trainer Dolores Ruth with Sonic Flight immediately after his 2001 acquire which drew a report attendance to the venue.

“I keep in mind in 2007 we had 37 benefit nights,” Holland included. “That year the enterprise built additional than €360,000 profit, the Tote was €5.7m, which gave us yet another €726,000. That intended we introduced in more than a million that 12 months, and a whole lot of that was simply because of these benefit evenings. We had loads of regulars, running their profit evenings year immediately after 12 months, with good good results for on their own and for us, and the GAA clubs who did experienced their evenings there were being normally brilliant to deal with.

“Every Saturday evening we would turnover about €60,000 on the Tote: €45,000 of that would be on our meetings, and €15,000 from betting into Shelbourne. The most critical detail was that you put on excellent racing to attract folks to the observe. They ended up excellent occasions, even though we knew it couldn’t last eternally. Moments are difficult and matters really different now.”

Distinctive they may possibly be but Holland’s assertion that “greyhound persons are the salt of the earth” was in no way additional apparent than in 2019 when a team led by Jimmy Barry Murphy and Tony Winters stepped in and up to safe the quick upcoming of the Laurels, which was in real difficulties of fading away tamely when sponsors dropped out.

The greyhound folk of the region, not just individuals in Cork and the surrounding place, responded in breathtaking but predictably generous manner to not just guarantee the 2019 operating but also the up coming two. And they were rewarded with a single of the most particular Laurels finals of the Curraheen era.

Nearby runner Rockybay Foley, educated by Kieran Lynch and owned by Chrissie Slyne, experienced been prosperous in the 2018 renewal and was fancied to protect his crown. His existence in the ultimate captivated a big crowd and they were being not to be let down.

After searching in issues as the subject tightened up likely down the back again, the reigning champion battled back again be appropriate there in the mix as 3 canines crossed the line nearly in unison. The truth it took a few of times to phone the final result of the photograph heightened the enjoyment when Foley’s quantity was called.

It was a great achievement in a hard time for greyhound racing and, when businesses and persons will have to reassess when this coronavirus pandemic is last but not least underneath handle, we will not have to search back as well much to know that Curraheen Park can be a location of excellent pleasure.

It’s a disgrace it hasn’t been in a position to welcome persons by means of the turnstiles to celebrate this anniversary, but it is the persons who attend that can make it specific yet again – and that can take place at any time.