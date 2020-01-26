20 actors we still think are better than Josh Brolin

There may have been initial doubts about how long this superhero fad would last, but over a decade and dozen of films later, the genre is not only strong, but also the most popular today. Now comic films are something to fight over and billion dollar opportunities instead of taking potentially embarrassing risks. Casting is another important pillar of the superhero machine, however important it is to respect the source material and characters.

Sometimes poor performance or a wrong face can affect an otherwise great movie, or the opposite happens when a person’s performance is the only salvation. Josh Brolin had a great chance when he was cast as Thanos, the greatest villain who would be seen at the end of the Avengers’ 20-minute journey. Brolin has contributed a lot to the role, but few would argue that he’s the only one who can do the job.

20 Ron Perlman

When it comes to playing a big super villain or superhero, there are a lot to consider, such as: B. their acting skills, reach and reputation. That means that having a physical resemblance to your comic counterpart also goes far. Ron Perlman was a welcome addition to many franchise companies, including the original Hellboy. He is so similar to Thanos that he seems to be a piece of cake.

19 Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has built a reputation for playing extremely tough characters and portraying everything. It is this level of dedication and gravity that has resulted in him not only occupying Batman villain Bane but also the current face of Venom. Thanos wouldn’t be that big.

18 Ian McShane

Ian McShane from Deadwood and American God’s fame may be a bit older than Josh Brolin and some of the other picks here, but he would still be able to unlock Thanos’ character. It is McShane’s royal address and Shakespeare-like performances that are particularly suitable for the more cerebral side of the Mad Titan. This would result in a refined but very scary performance.

17 Javier Bardem

Sometimes the right decision, when casting a villain, is to simply choose someone who is really intimidating. Javier Bardem truly went under the skin of the audience with Anton Chigurh from No Country For Old Men and as a Bond villain. Bardem may seem a little out of the ordinary, but its intensity and dramatic cuts would have resulted in a much more intense Thanos.

16 Daniel Day Lewis

Daniel Day Lewis is perhaps the epitome of the method actor. He is always 100% committed to his roles and it is unfortunate that he is said to be retired as the audience may never see him in a superhero film. Lewis would need a lot to get involved in such a film, but a role like Thanos might be big enough to spark his interest. Lewis’s version of Thanos would certainly have many more monologues, but it would be a legendary experiment.

15 Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog may not have the same constitution or physical strength as other Thanos competitors, but it is Duke’s voice and charisma that would make him such an interesting choice. It is almost too perfect for Duke to think about the destruction of the world and the nihilistic moods of fate while judging the people of the world. Also, since Herzog has taken on more acting roles lately, like Rick and Morty and The Mandalorian, it wouldn’t even be that big.

14 Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke has been out of the game for a while, but he can still do incredible things. Also, his looks aren’t that different from Thanos’ rough looks. He may have portrayed a more worn Thanos, but it would have worked anyway. Granted, Rourke has already done 2 villain in the MCU as a Whiplash in Iron Man, but Thanos’ makeup would hide his look and give the actor a well-deserved second shot

13 Christian Bale

The audience is thrilled when former superheroes appear as bad guys. So it would have been crazy if Christopher Nolan’s Batman had played the Mad Titan. Bale may be a little too thin for Thanos’ looks, but he does such cruel, threatening performances that he could still get it going. Bale could really dig into Thanos’ angrier side.

12 Andy Serkis

The majority of the possible Thanos selections have some features in common with the super villain here. Andy Serkis is the exception, but with his motion-sensing know-how as ape Caesar, Gollum and Supreme Leader Snoke, it wouldn’t have been ridiculous if he had joined as Thanos. This would be a much more experimental approach and might remove some of Thanos’ realism, but Serkis could really get rid of it that way.

11 Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman may not be cut like a typical superhero or villain, but he has a reputation for being the chameleon in all of his roles. Oldman is someone who really disappears in his characters. He may not seem so intimidating at first, but don’t forget that this guy also played Count Dracula!

10 Jason Statham

It took Jason Statham some time, but he has grown to be one of the most reliable and fun action stars working today. Statham instantly gives an adrenaline rush to any project he’s disconnected from. Statham may seem almost too fit for the role of Thanos, but the level of physicality and aggression he brings into the fight scenes could have made up for that. It would have been a much more muscular take on Thanos.

9 Arnold Schwarzenegger

This casting may have rubbed many wrong, and Schwarzenegger might have made a better choice for Thanos if Avengers: Endgame had come out in the 80s. Schwarzenegger may seem too old or not elegant enough to bring Thanos’ speech to life, but there is no denying that Schwarzenegger has a certain presence. It would probably have resulted in a lot of character improvements, but how exciting would it have been to play Schwarzenegger against every Avenger?

8 Liev clerk

Liev Schreiber is no stranger to playing super villain, but he would like most people to forget his appearance as Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Still, Schreiber’s form and work on projects like Ray Donovan have shown how starved and intimidating he can be. He may not be the first choice of many for Thanos, but he could have given the role something powerful.

7 Michael Chiklis

Michael Chiklis is the type of actor with such an intimidating presence and charisma. He has the physique that would make him perfect for Kingpin, but Thanos wouldn’t be a crazy fit either. An angry chiklis who only hits Avengers with his fists would be absolutely visceral in a way that Brolin’s Thanos wasn’t. And hey, if Chris Evans can become Captain America after his time as Johnny Storm, shouldn’t Chiklis get another chance after the game The Thing?

6 Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler can definitely be a mixed bag when it comes to the range he brings to his appearances, but he always seems to do his best job playing an aggressive maniac. Films like The 300 have perfectly prepared Butler to portray someone like the Mad Titan. His attitude to Thanos may have been more proactive and less methodical, but it would still have been interesting.

5 Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne may not be the first person to think of Mad Titan, but he has done enough solid work to at least be considerate. Matrix, Predators and even the Hannibal series show Fishburnes reach as an action star. Some work and prostheses would be needed, but Fishburne could have really surprised the audience here.

4 Tom is waiting

Tom Waits is another selection of Thanos that may seem crazy at first glance, but there is definitely a method for this insanity. Waits is someone with an extremely distinctive voice that would have given Thanos such unusual quality. You would be afraid of this villain just because you heard him! The rugged look of Waits also strangely matches Thanos. It would be a bit risky, but stranger casting calls have happened.

3 John Goodman

This may seem like a joke at first, since John Goodman is anchored in the world of comedy. However, Goodman has an enviable backlog of strong dramatic roles that show his extreme reach. Goodman may be getting older and not have a superhero body, but he’s an oddly appealing choice. Few people are more scary than Goodman when he really gets going, and he wouldn’t look that strange even in purple makeup. Goodman could have really scared Thanos and felt like an angry king.

2 Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon is one of the best and most interesting actors working today. He always brings an incredible intensity and personality to his roles, often with characters who experience major mishaps. Shannon isn’t jacked up like some of these other picks, but he’s such a good, interesting actor that he would have found a worthwhile attitude towards Thanos. Shannon did a good job as General Zod in Zack Snyder’s Superman films, but Thanos would really allow him to demonstrate his reach and skills.

1 Morgan Freeman

Look, Morgan Freeman is not an action star, but he has one of the most iconic voices in all of cinema. With the prosthetics and makeup from Thanos, the character’s voice becomes one of his most important features. This could even have worked if Morgan Freeman had only played Thanos’ voice, while a professional stunt double was the physical embodiment of the character. It is hard to deny that it would have been amazing to hear Freeman’s Dulcet tones make all of humanity fail.

