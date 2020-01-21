20 actors who hated the characters they played

Actors accept roles for various reasons. They may want to advance their careers with important tasks, work with certain people in the industry, or are just looking for a paycheck. Sometimes an actor is contractually obliged to make a film, and in that case they have to do it if they hate the character.

Actors who hate their characters are often the ones who find fame with the roles overnight. Carrie Fisher explained in her autobiography that she would never have accepted the part if she understood how famous she would become with Star Wars. Robert Pattinson did the same with his portrayal of Edward in Twilight. The role made him famous, but paradoxically it made it difficult for the producers to cast him in other films.

Today we’re going to look at 20 actors and actresses who hated the characters they played but for some reason went through everything and completed the project.

20 Jamie Dornan said he wouldn’t befriend Christian Gray

Via digitalspy.com

If Christian Gray were a real person, it would be difficult for him to make friends with the actor who played him. Jamie Dornan, who took on the role of millionaire seducer in 50 Shades of Gray, says that his friends tend to be a lot more relaxed. “I wouldn’t imagine sitting in a pub with him. I don’t think he’s my type when it comes to choosing friends,” he said.

19 Kate Winslet didn’t like her accent in the Titanic

Via graziadaily.co.uk

British actress Kate Winslet hated how her character sounded on the Titanic and was deeply ashamed of her appearance with an American accent. She said she found it difficult to even see herself on the screen when the film was released. It was still one of the most successful films ever, so maybe Kate was a little overly critical.

18 Charlize Theron was not a fan of reindeer games

Via pinterest.se

The reason South Africa-born actress Charlize Theron chose to work on Reindeer Games wasn’t because she was crazy about the film. In fact, Charlize thought Reindeer Games was a listless film, but she couldn’t miss the chance to work with John Frankenheimer, who also directed The Manchurian Candidate.

17 Katherine Heigl didn’t like playing Killjoy in Knocked Up

Via streamondemandandathome.com

Katherine Heigl admitted that it was difficult for her to play her spanking character in Knocked Up. “It paints women as jerks, as humorless and tense. I had a hard time on some days. Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the film.” she said during an interview.

16 Robert Pattinson was not on Team Edward

Via pinterest.com

Although Twilight made Robert Pattinson a household name, he didn’t think much of Edward and tried to understand his motives. He was also overwhelmed by the reality of fame and reportedly had some very creepy interactions with fans after the films came out. “Wherever I went people thought they already knew me,” he said.

15 Sally Field didn’t enjoy working on the amazing Spider-Man

Via hollywoodreporter.com

During an interview on the Howard Stern Show, Sally Field admitted that she hated her part in the Amazing Spider-Man films and that she only took on the role as a favor for her longtime friend and production partner Laura Ziskin. Field said her character was basically just a prop for Spider-Man and very one-dimensional.

14 George Clooney hated his Batman persona

Via syfy.com

George Clooney is a fantastic actor, but even he made some terrible career decisions – like playing Batman in the epic Bad Batman & Robin. George can joke about it these days and he has apologized for the film many times. “It was difficult to be in a good film. I don’t know what I could have done differently,” he said.

13 Christian Bale felt silly in his role as a newspaper boy

Via pinterest.com

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christian Bale explained why he hated his role in the most popular Disney musical newsies. “At 17 you want to be taken very seriously – you don’t want to do a musical,” he said. “Time healed those wounds. But it took a while.”

12 Halle Berry got a razzie for her catwoman performance

Via youtube.com

When the fans heard that Halle Berry took on the role of Catwoman, they were initially enthusiastic, but when the film hit the cinemas, it was a commercial disaster. Berry put up with everything and personally accepted her razzie for the worst actress, while holding the Oscar she had just received for her appearance in Monster’s Ball.

11 Carrie Fisher fought with her Star Wars fame

Via syfy.com

Carrie Fisher admitted in her autobiography that she had regretted taking on her most famous role. “I would never have done it. All I did when I was really famous was waiting for it to end, ”she said, commenting on how fame changed her life and not always for the better.

10 Alec Baldwin felt Rock Of Ages was a disaster

Via popsugar.com

Alec Baldwin hesitated to take on a role in Rock of Ages, but was convinced that the cast also included Russell Brand and Tom Cruise. But a week after filming started, he knew he had made a mistake and by then it was too late to retire. “It was a complete disaster,” he said.

9 Sean Connery thought James Bond was boring

Via dailydot.com

After playing 007 in five James Bond films, Sean Connery got bored with the character. He felt that James hadn’t been developed at all since the first film and wasn’t interested in playing it again. He was also unhappy with his salary and the unwanted attention he got from the role.

8 Megan Fox Knew Transformers wasn’t about acting

Via pinterest.com

Megan Fox frankly admitted that her debut in the first Transformers film was terrible, but when the sequel appeared, she seemed to agree with the poor quality of the acting in the film. “People are subordinate to robots because it’s a film about robots … People realize it’s not a film about actors,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

7 Shia LaBeouf admitted that he dropped the ball in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Via imdb.com

Shia LaBeouf knew Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull were disappointing for fans, and apologized for his contribution. “I feel like I threw the ball on the legacy that people loved and valued,” he said. “The actor’s job is to bring it to life and make it work, and I couldn’t do it.” So that’s my fault. “

6 Channing Tatum did not want to be G.I Joe

Via abcnews.go.com

Channing Tatum told radio host Howard Stern that he did not want to go to G.I. Joe play along, but he is contractually obliged to make the film. The actor had signed a three-film deal (which he thought was a good idea at the time), and when the studio told him it was his next role, he had to do it.

5 Jennifer Lawrence felt mother was exaggerated

Via washingtonpost.com

Darren Aronofsky is known for his disturbing films and Mother! was certainly not an exception. The film was designed to increase viewer comfort, but lead actress Jennifer Lawrence thought some scenes went too far. “I was really shaken,” she said. “My first reaction (to the film) was that we went too far. But after the pictures faded a bit (the film), exactly what we should and should do.” ,

4 Harrison Ford felt that his character as a blade runner was too incredible

Via inverse.com

Harrison Ford was not a fan of his character in the original Blade Runner. “I didn’t like the film one way or another, with or without (referring to the controversial voice-over ending). I played a detective who had nothing to do with it. Regarding how I dealt with the material I found it very difficult. There were things that were really crazy, ”he said.

3 Andrew Lincoln didn’t really want to look like a stalker in love

Via imdb.com

After reading the Love Actually script, Andrew Lincoln was concerned that moviegoers might consider his lovesick character as a stalker, and even approached the director with his concerns. The director (who was also the writer) assured him that his character would not come across as creepy, but the end result was a little unsettling.

2 Blake’s lively worried people would think she was just like the gossip girl’s Serena

Via scoopnow.com

There were times when Blake Lively found it very difficult to play Serena in Gossip Girl because her character often did things that she herself would never do. “People loved it, but it always felt a little bit compromising – you want to get a better message,” she said.

1 Marlon Brando found it difficult to play an aggressive character in a tram called Desire

Via wallpaperscraft.com

The legendary actor Marlon Brando had a hard time playing the cruel Stanley Kowalski in the film A Streetcar Named Desire in 1951. “He had the kind of brutal aggressiveness that I hate. I’m afraid of it. I detest the character,” he said once, adding that tough Stanley was “everything I am against”.

