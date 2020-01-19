20 actors who really wanted to be in the MCU (but didn’t make the cut)

Being part of the MCU is a big deal for actors everywhere. As soon as an actor can say that he starred in an MCU film, he immediately becomes more popular and famous. The reason why this happens is that almost everyone in the world loves the MCU and the heroes that come from it. Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow and Thor are some of the most popular heroes we know.

Robert Downey Jr. is the man behind Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo is the man behind the Hulk and Chris Evans is the man behind Captain America. Scarlett Johansson is the woman behind Black Widow and Chris Hemsworth is the man behind Thor. Can anyone imagine other actors instead of this crew? We can hardly imagine that! Find out which actors and actresses have auditioned for these and many other roles in the MCU but have not been selected.

20 Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to be Spider-Man

When asked how close he got to Spider-Man, Leonardo DiCaprio said: “Not very close, but there was a script. I know that at some point he was half serious, but I don’t remember any further discussions about it. We had a couple of talks. I think I read a script, but I don’t remember. That was 20 years ago! “

19 Emily Blunt was not selected as the black widow

Emily Blunt says she took on the role of the Black Widow, but sources say she actually had no choice on the matter. The role went to Scarlett Johansson, of course, but it would have been very interesting to see Emily Blunt defeat the bad guys alongside Iron Man and Thor.

18 Alison Brie auditioned for several Marvel roles

Alison Brie revealed: “I went through auditions for Marvel films and auditioned a million times for three-line roles, and you beg for them,” Brie reflected. “And I would be happy to get her! It’s brutal, it’s just like that.” We’re not sure why she hasn’t been featured in a Marvel movie because she’s great.

17 Steve Buscemi wanted to be the Hulk

Steve Buscemi is a great actor. Can we imagine him playing the role of the Hulk? Probably not. Apparently he had an interest in playing the role of the Hulk back in 2008. Some of the films in which he appeared were the death of Stalin, The Big Lebowski and Reservoir Dogs.

16 John Krasinski auditioned for Captain America

John Krasinski auditioned for the role of Captain America, but the part went to Chris Evans. John Krasinski said that he tried the suit on during his audition and that the whole experience was actually pretty cool. He found that he didn’t get the role of his wife Emily Blunt for his birthday. It didn’t ruin their plans.

15 Jake Gyllenhaal was considered for Doctor Strange

We now know that Benedict Cumberbatch took on the role of Doctor Strange, but most of all that Jake Gyllenhaal was actually considered for the role. Benedict Cumberbatch really brings the character together so that we are not too unsettled by reality.

14 Glenn Howerton finished second for Star-Lord

Chris Pratt is the man we know as the Star Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, but if it weren’t for Chris Pratt, it would have been Glenn Howerton. Yes, the same Glenn Howerton that we know from “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia”. He made a show like “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia” a success, so it would be interesting to see him as a star lord.

13 Josh Hartnett auditioned to be Loki

Josh Hartnett was one of the last actors to consider producers for the role of Loki, but it ended with Tom Hiddleston. They felt that Tom Hiddleston would fit the role better. We love Tom as Loki, but we still wish we could see Josh Hartnett in a different MCU role someday.

12 Liam Hemsworth audited for Thor, but his big brother grabbed the part

Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth are two of the most attractive brothers ever. These Australian brothers just don’t look good … that’s probably why they both auditioned for the role of Thor. Chris Hemsworth got the role through Liam.

11 Joaquin Phoenix was strangely cast as a doctor

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​a powerful method actor, so it would have been really cool to see him on the MCU. We saw him as a joker in the DCEU, maybe this story ends there. Or maybe not! Actors like Ryan Reynolds have played in both the MCU and DCEU so we know this is possible.

10 Try to think of Joseph Gordon-Levitt as an ant

When asked if he almost had the role of the ant, Joseph Gordon-Levitt replied, “There are always rumors. I talk a lot about my future projects. So if you don’t hear me talking about it, it means that I am didn’t hear it. ” It is nothing more than a rumor. People like to write about it [rumors]. “Rumors say that he almost played the role of an ant before Paul Rudd did it!

9 Audited Jensen Ackles for the role of Captain America

Jensen Ackles lost to Chris Evans in the role of Captain America, just like John Krasinski. The producers behind Marvel still liked Jensen Ackles very much and offered him the role of Hawkeye, but Jensen declined. He should have said “yes” to be Hawkeye!

8 Summer Glau was almost cast as Kitty Pryde

Summer Glau is a beautiful young actress who wanted the role of Kitty Pryde in the MCU. We can definitely see how she plays that role. Summer Glau’s films and TV shows include Help For The Holidays, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Knights of Badassdom.

7 Adam Sandler auditioned to be the voice of the rocket raccoon

Bradley Cooper is the voice behind Rocket Raccoon, but who would have thought Adam Sandler auditioned for this role too. Adam Sandler has an incredibly funny personality and a funny voice so we can see how he could easily bring Rocket Raccoon to life!

6 Timothée Chalamet was almost chosen for Spider-Man but Tom Holland did it

Timothée Chalamet would have made a great Spider-Man, let’s not deny it. Tom Holland got the part we’re cool with, but Timothée Chalamet would absolutely have killed it! Timothée Chalamet does not lose sleep. He has starred in films such as Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird.

5 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau did a screen test for the role of crossed bones

We all know Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from his time as Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones. His time on this show helped the world see him as a man who can handle any action film or TV show with ease. He did a screen test to become crossbones, a villain from the MCU.

4 Mary Elizabeth Winstead was considered for Sharon Carter

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a great young actress. She has starred in films such as Final Destination 3, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Scott Pilgrim vs. played the world. This year we will see her in Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie. It’s part of a DCEU movie, so you probably won’t think twice about the MCU!

3 Keira Knightley has been considered for Peggy Carter

Keira Knightley was considered for the role of Peggy Carter before Hayley Atwell set about it. However, Keira Knightley does not lose sleep … Some of her larger films include Anna Karenina, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Pride and Prejudice.

2 Emma Stone was considered for the wasp

Evangeline Lilly is the actress who grabs the role of the wasp, but Emma Stone was the first to be considered for the role. The producers thought that Evangeline Lilly was the best fit for the part, and that’s how things worked. Emma Stone was fine without the MCU.

1 Lindsay Lohan wanted to be Maria Hill

Lindsay Lohan wanted to be Maria Hill in the MCU. The part finally went to Cobie Smulders, who had done a great job, although Lindsay Lohan didn’t know who Cobie Smulders was or what her acting story meant. Lindsay Lohan felt that her manager was not strong enough to take on the role.

