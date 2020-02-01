20 actors who spoke out against the Twilight

It’s been over a decade since the first Twilight film was shown on TV screens in 2008. The world was a completely different place at the time – vampires were getting cooler, Instagram was no big deal and Edward Cullen was the crush of all prepubescent girls. The supernatural franchise, based on Stephenie Meyer’s books, told the story of Bella Swan, a normal, if scared, teenage girl who falls in love with a vampire, Edward Cullen. Many teenagers thought it was a love story forever.

If you fast forward 12 years later, you will hardly find anyone who is as enthusiastic about Twilight as the original Twi-Hard models. Many of the franchise fans have grown up and have realized that the films are not all they have to offer. Yes, a guy who stares at you while you sleep is creepy and not cute. However, it is not just the fan base that is critical of Twilight. Many of the franchise actors also had negative things to say. Whether they ridicule the unrealistic storylines, the franchise’s crazy fans or the unhealthy environment on the set, some of these comments are surprising.

Robert Pattinson wouldn’t see it

Robert Pattinson is extremely critical of Twilight, although it is the franchise that has made him famous. The actor once said frankly that he probably wouldn’t even bother to watch the film if he hadn’t starred in the film. “(I’m a) judgmental and cynical person who would just hate it senselessly without ever seeing anything,” said the actor, Wetpaint reports.

17 Kellan Lutz couldn’t figure out the script

Kellan Lutz has criticized Twilight’s screenplay, which is why we wonder why he ever entered the franchise when he believed so little. “I didn’t like the script,” he once said frankly, “Hypable answers.” In particular, the actor found it stupid to make vampires shine. “How scary would a shimmering vampire really be? It just doesn’t make sense, ”he continues.

16 Taylor Lautner just wanted to wear a shirt

Although fans appreciated seeing Taylor Lautner shirtless when he portrayed Jacob Black, the actor criticized the wardrobe department’s decisions (or should we say missing decisions?): “I am always the only person mine Doesn’t wear a jersey, so … I wish everyone could do it once and then I would feel more comfortable, “he said before, adding that bad weather conditions made the situation worse.

15 Michael Sheen only did it for his daughter

Michael Sheen played a member of the Volturi in later films. The accomplished actor has admitted that he was only interested in the franchise because of his (then) young daughter. Otherwise it sounds as if he passed the role on. “I was especially happy because I knew that I would make my daughter very happy,” reports Michael, Daily Record.

14 Julia Jones says the set is a boy’s club

Julia Jones, best known for portraying Leah, once criticized how masculine the backdrop was when she was filming for Twilight. “I felt so familiar with their conversations that they literally stopped censoring themselves around me,” she told MTV. “At some point … they said, ‘We just won’t try to clean this up for you.'” The actress continued that she sometimes wanted to “puke”.

13 Elizabeth Reaser was freaked out by Taylor Lautner’s fans

Elizabeth Reaser, who played the Cullen matriarch in the films, spoke against fans and media against the attention of Taylor Lautner (who was a teenager when the first film was released). “Taylor was only 16 and a boy when much older women asked me about his body,” she said, FOX reports. “It was just really inappropriate.” She later added that it “freaked her out.”

12 Anna Kendrick was glad that she left the franchise early

Anna Kendrick has been doing very well since saying goodbye to the Twilight franchise – thanks to the Pitch Perfect series. It also sounds like the actress has no feelings for leaving either. During an interview (which has now become a popular GIF), the actress was asked: “Can you tell us something about the latest (twilight) film?”, To which Anna replied enthusiastically: “I can tell you … that’s me not inside. So I don’t have to talk about it! “

11 Kristen Stewart doesn’t understand her character

Kristen Stewart criticizes many of her films, including Twilight. She has previously expressed disappointment with the development of her character throughout the franchise. “As soon as (Bella) becomes a vampire, they ignore their duties immediately,” said Kristen. “They just want bones. It is the most ridiculous situation. “Really?” You just had a child? Really?”

10 Nikki Reed compared to middle school

It doesn’t sound like Nikki Reed is particularly close to one of her Twilight co-stars. During an interview in 2011, the star was not sad to see the franchise close and said, “In the beginning it was innocent and funny and we were like a big happy family (…) then success comes and changes the dynamic. “She went on to compare it to a” middle school “she believed everyone was ready to graduate from.

9 Dakota Fanning is so famous

Although Dakota Fanning has never spoken directly negatively about Twilight, she has spoken indirectly about the consequences of franchise fame. After her co-star Kristen Stewart was unveiled in 2012, Dakota came to her defense, arguing that just because she was a famous actress, Kristen did not give anyone the right to intrude on her private life. “Why do you think you are the authority to judge people’s experiences?” She said at the time, Daily Mail said.

8 Ashley Greene says the franchise “ruined” her

Ashley Greene was open to the negative effects Twilight had on her life. In 2012, she said: “The dawn has ruined me. When it is all over, it will be very difficult for me to fly internationally. It is simply not worth buying a first-class ticket for cost reasons.” Similarly, in 2015, she said that if future installments were made, she would not repeat her role as Alice.

7 Jackson Rathbone is concerned about his legacy

Jackson Rathbone – aka. Jasper Cullen – admitted he’s concerned about the impact the franchise could have on his acting legacy. So far, the star had no role that was as big as Twilight. “The Twilight legacy, yes, it will follow me, but it is at least a legacy that matters to many people,” Jackson said on the 10th anniversary of the first film, adding that he was still proud of that the film meant so much to some people.

6 Peter Facinelli did not want to mourn his character

When Peter Facinelli talked about his plans after dusk in 2012, he didn’t sound broken when he said goodbye to his iconic personality. “I mourned all of my characters, but I haven’t really mourned him yet,” said the actor, adding, “I wasn’t ready to mourn him. I was just grateful that I did.” It doesn’t sound like Peter would be itchy to play his vampiric role again soon.

5 Jamie Campbell Bower called for double standards

Shortly after entering the Twilight series in 2013, British actor Jamie Campbell Bower commented on the standards that he and his male co-stars are facing to adopt a certain stance – it’s not just the women. “It is obvious that men are also under pressure to look in a certain direction and be tall or muscular,” he said.

4 Rachelle Lefevre did not agree with the choices

After the second Twilight film, the producers decided to replace Rachelle Lefevre with Bryce Dallas Howard. Although the film’s representative claimed it was due to planning conflicts, Rachelle still picked up the tabloid press. “I was stunned by Summit’s decision to rephrase the role,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am totally committed to the Twilight saga and the portrayal of Victoria.”

3 Booboo Stewart & Taylor Lautner lack brotherly love

When Booboo Stewart was cast as one of the werewolves in Twilight, the fans immediately saw him as Taylor Lautner 2.0 thanks to his good looks (and his absolutely solid abs). Many expected the two actors to get along well. But it doesn’t sound that way. In an interview with MTV in 2011, Booboo was asked if Taylor felt like a big brother to him on set, and the actor replied, “I wouldn’t consider him a big brother.”

2 Michael Welch compared it to Hannah Montana

Michael Welch – who played Mike Newton in the films – infuriated fans while the films were in production when he called Twilight “Hannah Montana of the Vampire Books”. The comment seemed to be a clear dissent among the teenage movements, although Michael later told MTV that he meant “the best possible”.

1 Rob’s farewell present was his dignity

Okay, we know we already mentioned Robert Pattinson on this list, but he was very vocal about his aversion to the Twilight franchise. Once, during an interview in front of the camera, the celebrity was asked if he had taken anything from the set when he was making the final film. Rob had a simple word answer: “My dignity.” Doesn’t that say everything, people?

