20 affordable sports cars that drive surprisingly well

When you think of sports cars with great handling, you usually think of a Porsche or a Lamborghini. However, these cars are out of reach for most people. However, this does not mean that you cannot get a sports car with excellent handling cheaply. Even on a budget, you can find something that makes a ride so great that you grin from ear to ear.

For the price, we are big fans of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, which we consider to be an absolute bargain. However, if you can afford to spend a little more, the BMW 4 Series may be just what you’re looking for. So if you are looking for a sports car or even an everyday car with excellent driveability and reasonable price, you should check out our list of 20 cheap sports cars that drive amazingly well!

20 Hyundai Veloster ($ 18,500)

There are many things you can like about the Hyundai Veloster. Although some think it looks a bit too funky, we personally love the quirky design. But what really stands out about this wild little car is the crisp handling with quick steering and a strong grip. This provides good control without sacrificing comfort.

19 Volkswagen Golf GTI ($ 22,740)

The original Golf GTI, also known as the Rabbit, has taken over the entire hot hatch segment and has governed it for a long time. It doesn’t exactly look like a sports car, but it drives like one, with a lot of power and direct steering. It is also comfortable and has a lot of cargo space.

18 Mazda MX-5 Miata ($ 26,500)

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is easily one of the best sports cars you can get without breaking the bank. It offers an exciting ride without the price of a typical sports car. Thanks to the weight distribution of 50/50, the handling is smooth overall and offers a great opportunity to drive both in the city and on secondary roads.

17 Fiat 124 Spider ($ 26,290)

If you are looking for a simple sports car with excellent handling, the Fiat 124 Spider should be considered, especially if you are on a budget. Thanks to its soft handling, it is the perfect sports car for sunny road trips. However, if you’re more interested in endurance racing, the MX-5 Miata or Toyota 86 may be your thing.

16 Subaru WRX ($ 22,740)

The Subaru WRX may have some shortcomings, such as: B. poor fuel quality and refinement, but for a car of this price it offers surprisingly strong handling. In addition, the small sports car is equipped with a powerful turbo engine, and its strong steering makes driving around corners a pure pleasure.

15 Audi A4 ($ 38,400)

The A4 may look like a simple sedan, but the Quattro model is much sportier than an average family car. It has amazing driving dynamics and is brought to life on winding roads. It also runs smoothly on uneven roads and offers a lot of playfulness. What more do you want?

14 Subaru BRZ ($ 29,745)

The BRZ has to be brought to an extreme level, especially because this is the only way the engine consumes the promised 205 hp. However, it is great fun to drive with a rear-wheel drive, and the handling is extremely smooth and appealing. If you’re looking for a toy, this is a great option.

13 Honda Civic Type R ($ 37,230)

The legendary Original Civic Type R is absolutely legendary and has set new standards for hot hatches. Honda has managed to raise the bar again with the new version and can now compete with much more expensive sports cars. It is a great example of an everyday sports car.

12 Alfa Romeo Giulia ($ 38,195)

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a great racing driver. Even if you get the basic version with 280 hp, it still offers an exciting driving experience. The Quadrifoglio version is great, but quite expensive. It doesn’t offer the most sophisticated ride in the world, but it’s the best in terms of performance.

11 Ford Mustang ($ 26,750)

If you are the type who values ​​a sensitive driving experience, the Ford Mustang is not the right choice for you. However, the new 2020 Mustang offers the option to receive an EcoBoost handling package for $ 1,995 and significantly improves handling. So the car is ideal for track events or autocrosses.

10 Chevrolet Camaro ($ 25,500)

Thanks to its Magnetic Ride Control, the 2020 Chevy Camaro is an intimidating sports car with agile driving behavior that is sure to make the faces of most car enthusiasts smile. The steering is also more than satisfactory, and the 1LE package makes handling even better than it already is.

9 Nissan 370Z ($ 29,990)

The Nissan 370Z, also known as the Ladybird, appeared ten years ago. Thanks to its excellent driving and handling capabilities, it is still a popular choice. If you look at it, it screams for sports cars and it works that way too, with a lot of power, rear-wheel drive and great handling.

8 BMW 2 Series ($ 35,000)

With its powerful options for supercharged engines and excellent handling, the 2 Series is simply an outstanding vehicle. In contrast to many other vehicles in its class, it is surprisingly comfortable on uneven roads. The M2 competition is even better, but even the standard 2-player makes you grin from ear to ear.

7 BMW Z4 ($ 50,695)

The BMW Z4 is ideal for summer trips with the wind on your face. It works surprisingly well on roads and tight turns and is also a great everyday vehicle that offers a comfortable ride. This vehicle is so responsive and stable that you would have to do something really stupid to get an accident.

6 Audi TT ($ 44,900)

We can’t blame anyone who chooses an Audi TT. It is very comfortable as an everyday car, but with its 220 hp and four-cylinder engine, it also offers fun and exciting journeys. It can also be equipped with a 394 hp five cylinder engine.

5 Mini Cooper ($ 21,900)

The Mini Cooper is certainly not lacking in character, but many do not know that thanks to its agile, sporty driving behavior, it is also a car that is fun. However, road noise is noticeable in the cockpit and the journey can feel a bit tight. With its small stature and responsive handling, the Mini Cooper feels like a go-kart.

4 Toyota Supra ($ 49,990)

The Toyota Supra has a great design, but under all of that, it’s basically a BMW Z4, aside from steering, suspension, and calibration. All these small changes mean that it is better than its German brother. In fact, the Supra is so powerful that it can keep up with the Porsche 718 Cayman.

3 BMW 4 Series ($ 45,945)

The BMW 4 Series is a reliable luxury sports car with sporty, razor-sharp handling. It offers an extremely smooth ride with precise steering, good grip and low rolling speed. All in all, it’s a versatile, dynamic sports car that flows smoothly over flat surfaces

2 Audi A3 ($ 33,500)

When it comes to the A3, you will definitely want the Quattro, as you may feel that the standard model’s 184 horsepower is a bit too weak. However, the Quattro offers 228 hp, and if you want something even stronger, the RS3 is equipped with 394 hp.

1 Porsche 718 Cayman ($ 57,000)

You are probably wondering how a Porsche made it onto this list. Well, it’s not exactly cheap, but affordable when compared to other Porsches. In fact, it can be found in the same price range as some of the other cars on this list, but a Porsche definitely has far superior handling.

