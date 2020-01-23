The attractiveness of sports cars is based not only on a slim appearance, but also on top performance. When building sports cars, manufacturers take these two key qualities into account. Unfortunately, they don’t always deliver. Sometimes more effort is put into the appearance of a muscle car than into its actual muscle: the engine.

This is how catastrophic sports cars come onto the market. American automakers have historically produced lazy but dazzling sports cars that simply don’t meet quality standards.

Even though big names like Ford or Chevrolet usually attract customers, sales ultimately reflect whether it’s a bad sports car. Especially for sports car fans, it is difficult to cheat us with big names because we can see through the terrible technical data.

Here are 20 American sports cars built to decay.

20 Saturn Sky (2009)

topspeed.com

The Sky, which was produced by Saturn, a subsidiary of General Motors, was an attempt to deliver a sports car to compete against the Mazda Miata – nothing more than an attempt. Neither its appearance nor its sales could save this basic convertible, and eventually the Saturn company was completely shut down.

19 Chevy Cobalt SS (2006)

pinterest.com

Chevrolet’s track record for terrible cars is underlined by the 2006 Chevy Cobalt SS. Due to the rushed manufacture, Chevrolet did not thoroughly inspect this car before launch. The result was a catastrophic car with an ignition defect and design flaws; General Motors has actually bought back Cobalts from unsatisfied buyers.

18 Chevrolet Monza Mirage (1977)

thetruthaboutcars.com

Another disappointing Chevrolet car was the 1977 Monza Mirage. This car was manufactured by Michigan Auto Techniques and is based on the Chevrolet Vega. It was unbearably slow since it was running on a 145 horsepower engine. With an iconic white body streaked with red and blue, sports car enthusiasts still haven’t paid enough attention to it.

17 Chevy California Corvette (1980)

via CorvSport.com

The 1980 Chevy California Corvette is a car that has suffered heavily from the newly introduced federal emissions regulations. Although the original 1980 Corvette 305 wasn’t in top shape, it brought the California Edition to a whole new level of slowness with a sluggish 180-horsepower engine that we just can’t accept.

16 Chevy Camaro (1993)

auto-database.com

Camaro in the 1980s was a respected car with reliable specs, but things changed when Chevrolet launched the Chevy Camaro in 1993. This time the car looked very different from the older ones and its engine was not as strong (160 hp), so it is not surprising that it let us down as a sports car.

RELATED: 15 Japanese Sports Cars Everyone Will Forget

15 De Lorean DMC-12 (1981)

pinterest.de

The infamous De Lorean DMC-12, an icon of pop culture due to its role in the Back to the Future series, is considered one of the worst sports cars ever. It’s a remarkably expensive, cool-looking car with a lean 130-horsepower engine that couldn’t drive itself properly. An unforgettable but unforgivable mess.

14 Dodge Charger Daytona (1976)

pinterest.com

The Dodge Charge Daytona was a repackaging of the Chrysler Cordoba. With the same 200 hp engine and additional stripes in the design, the Daytona was launched in 1976 with 360 or 400 engine blocks. Though the intent was to increase profits, Daytona received poor ratings and sales.

13 Ford Mustang II King Cobra (1978)

pinterest.at

Ford Mustang is a historic landmark in automotive history, but the company has made some serious mistakes. One of them is the 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra. This car was not a king at all and had 140 horsepower and a terrible design that led to poor reviews.

12 Ford Mustang

en.wikipedia.org

Fast forward two decades and Ford Mustang is still not the best. The 1994 rendition brought nothing new to the table. With a look similar to its predecessors and a terribly slow V6 engine with just under 150 horsepower, this car was a legendary mistake in terms of appearance, features and sales.

11 Ford Thunderbird (2002)

autoevolution.com

Another Ford mistake is the 2002 Thunderbird. This car ran into nostalgia when it revived the Thunderbird series, which was originally made in the 1950s. Despite its decent features such as a 252-horsepower engine, it was poorly received by customers due to its old-fashioned design that didn’t match modern tastes.

RELATED: 20 expensive new sports cars that don’t justify their cost

10 Pontiac Fiero (1984)

motor1.com

The 1984 Pontiac Fiero, which was originally thought to be a perfect car – and performed well on the market due to its light body and affordable price – was full of defects and its parts were to blame. Pontiac cut costs and opted for a cheap, loud, and slow engine that no longer supplied the sports car he should have been driving.

9 Pontiac GTO (1974)

hagerty.com

The Pontiac GTO was known for its class and speed in the early 1970s – that was until fateful 1974. This year the company wanted to revive GTO sales and released a new edition. Unfortunately, the car had a slow engine (only 200 hp) and looked uncomfortable for many customers.

8 Plymouth Prowler (1997)

mecum.com

Imagine a sports car with a strange retro design, a small trunk and a V6 engine with 214 hp. Now add a ridiculous price of over $ 35,000 and you have the Plymouth Prowler. Despite its charm, the car did not perform well due to its weak engine and production was only discontinued five years later.

7 Plymouth Volare Road Runner (1980)

motor1.com

Don’t be fooled by its name – the Plymouth Volare Road Runner doesn’t run as fast as you think. Equipped with a ridiculous 120 horsepower engine and a top speed of 99 mph, this car is a disguised snail and one that is mediocre at that.

6 Dodge Aspen (1980)

en.wikipedia.org

The 1980s Dodge Aspen, a notorious failure, ranks as one of the worst cars ever due to its record recalls and unusually rust-prone body. Lea Iacocca himself admitted: “I cannot imagine cars that cause more disappointment among customers than the Aspen and the Volare.”

RELATED: 19 photos of raised sports cars that left us very confused

5 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am (1982)

motor1.com

The 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, known for its role on the classic TV show Knight Rider, looked stunning, but that was just not enough to make it a good sports car. The Trans Am had a sad engine of just 90 horsepower that was so slow that it killed this potential killer car.

4 Cadillac XLR (2003)

commons.wikimedia.org

The Cadillac XLR had its strengths and weaknesses, but the latter definitely outweighed the former. The XLR was a heavy sports car that was relatively slow for its price. With a body weight of 1,740 kilograms and two V8 engines with 320 and 443 hp, it was too expensive and the price deterred buyers.

3 Oldsmobile Cutlass 4-4-2 (1978)

via Curbside Classic

We didn’t expect a 1970 Cutlass car to be a disaster, but that’s exactly what happened with the 1978 edition. With a maximum of 170 hp, the car disgraced the Oldsmobile name. Although its appealing looks might convince you otherwise, this car was too slow to hide.

2 Mercury Capri RS Turbo (1981)

via Flickr

A slow car is easy, but a slow, good looking car is harder to resist. This was the case with the Mercury Capri RS. It was compared to the Ford Mustang in terms of looks, but when it came to muscle, the car had a shameful 88 horsepower and a top speed of 99 mph.

1 Mercury Cougar (1999)

drivemag.com

Cougar was born in the 1960s and was originally a good choice for a sports car. However, Mercury decided to change this when the Cougar was released in 1999. The car had a maximum output of 170 hp and just a little more attractive design. In vain, because until 2002 Mercury stopped production due to low sales.

NEXT: 20 secrets about upcoming sports cars that we shouldn’t know

Next

10 new affordable sports cars under $ 35,000 (and 10 under $ 75,000)



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn