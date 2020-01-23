20 biggest failed film franchise attempts

Hollywood often puts the cart before the horse in terms of success. Each year, the studios prepare Oscar campaigns for films that end up under pressure. They are preparing for big hits for films that flop. And they will plan to continue before a film comes out. Nowadays every studio wants the success of Star Wars or Marvel, a huge cinema universe that can not only produce successful films, but also a lot of merchandising profits. But in their eagerness to create a chic franchise, they miss a little detail: making sure that the first film actually works.

Sometimes a film can have all the ingredients for success, but it never becomes a hit. In other cases it is clear that it is doomed from a difficult production, but the studio still enforces it. Too often, the studios are tied to starting a new franchise and making plans before the first film comes out. We can make a completely separate list of the YA novels that failed as film franchises, but others are more notable. Here are the 20 biggest failed attempts to start a franchise to show how rarely planning for early success works.

20 Jem and the holograms quickly disappeared

A franchise company based on a popular cartoon series from the 1980s is a breeze. But Hasbro didn’t make a big action film, but a very casual film based on the show about a girl vocal band. Both critics and fans of the show have upset it for its story.

It ended with a sting that introduced the rival Misfits. Since it only cost $ 5 million, this should have brought some profit. Instead, it was so bad that it was torn from the cinemas in just two weeks. Bombarding on such a small budget is a truly epic achievement.

19 Warcraft had to rely on the international box office

As it is the most popular online role-playing game in history, a World of Warcraft movie has an integrated fan base. The live action film promised a lot of action and a good plot. A common criticism, however, was that the film wasted too much time on a possible sequel.

The film was a bomb in the United States, but was saved by $ 400 million in revenue in China. That wasn’t enough to earn a sequel when director Duncan Jones (who had planned a trilogy) confirmed that it was dead. Warcraft fans seemed to prefer just playing the game.

18 Ghostbusters 2016 could not replicate the magic

It was always a risk to restart a film as popular as Ghostbusters. More than a woman. More worrying, however, was how Sony wanted to turn this into a franchise with plans that included an “international” team and a TV show.

These plans ended when the restart failed with both critics and audiences. Sony lost $ 70 million, and the backlash reduced all sequels. A “gentle sequel” will come in 2020 because cinema-goers simply have not accepted this “new” version.

17 John Carter was a bomb that was out of this world

Before Star Wars or Avatar, the John Carter stories by Edgar Rice Burroughs helped the pioneers of science fiction action. There have been years of attempts to develop a film version, and in 2012 Disney finally brought it to life. Though the $ 250 million budget was huge, Burroughs wasn’t mentioned in marketing, so the movie looked like a rip off.

Unfortunately, the film became one of the biggest box office flops ever, and Disney lost over $ 200 million. It has achieved a cult following since it’s not such a bad film, but it’s a shame that this iconic character never got the franchise he deserved.

16 Van Helsing was too early

After Stephen Sommers hit The Mummy, he was hired to bring more Universal monsters to life. The idea was clear that Hugh Jackman was an adventurer fighting monsters. Sommers had big plans, including sequels, that revealed that the character was a fallen angel.

But the film had too much to do with Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster and the Wolf Man in the first episode. The bad reviews didn’t help, and while it was okay at the box office, it wasn’t the out of control success it took to start a franchise. It was an exceptional case in which every potential was immediately used up.

15 The lonely ranger was a costly disaster

This film was cursed from the start. A live action film series based on the legendary western hero seemed perfect for Disney. The biggest mistake was to cast Johnny Depp as Tonto and make him the main character. Disney closed the film on budget, but still let it go.

They certainly regretted that Disney would lose nearly $ 200 million at a terrible box office with the $ 250 million film. It was a heavy blow to Depp’s box office power and one of the worst summer tentpoles of the past decade.

14 Power Rangers 2017 could not do justice to their source

A film based on a TV franchise that is still going well after 26 years should have been a success. This restart of the beloved show offered a good cast and a more grippy plot, while still appealing to the fans. The producers talked to a teaser about the Green Ranger about a big game in a seven-film series.

The film was not a total flop, but did not meet the expectations at the box office. The plans for the sequel were soon put aside, and it is likely that a new restart is imminent. It was a good try, but I couldn’t get the strength to do a full franchise.

13 Prince Of Persia was not very royal

In terms of video game films, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is one of the better attempts. While it was a bad idea to see Jake Gyllenhaal as an old Arab prince, the film was well received by critics. With several entries in the game series, the successor potential was enormous.

But the $ 200 million film did poorly at the box office, and only a good shot abroad prevented a bigger loss. Disney had planned seven films in this series, but one trip was enough for the time-traveling prince.

12 monster trucks were a monster bomb

Every now and then there is a film that is so crazy that it is amazing that it has ever been given the green light. Monster Trucks revolved around a pack of aliens that manage to bring cars to life. As incredible as it may sound, Nickelodeon and Paramount saw great franchise potential in this saga and were preparing to continue.

Then the film, with its ridiculously large budget of $ 125 million, barely raised $ 60 million. Critics were amazed at how bad it was, and any successor potential died instantly. As in a real car accident, it was difficult to look away from this flop.

11 Green lantern does not shine brightly

If the star of your franchise company throws away every chance he gets, you know that you have failed. The legendary DC hero was brought to life in 2011 with Ryan Reynolds at the top. Warner Bros expected that this would be a great success as Sinestro would transform evil and develop sequels that other Space Corps would introduce.

Then the film was torn apart by critics and audiences alike, barely bringing in its $ 200 million budget. DC films have been darker since then and Reynolds has mocked the film in his Deadpool films. If this had been a hit, the DC films would have been very different today.

10 Sahara was stranded at the box office

Clive Cussler’s long-time Dirk Pitt novels seem to be perfect for films with actions that embarrass James Bond. Somehow Hollywood just can’t make it work. In 1981, Raise the Titanic was terrible, but this 2005 film was much worse. Matthew McConaughey was a good pitt, but he couldn’t save it.

The final budget was an impressive $ 241 million and only $ 120 million was spent. It was one of the largest till bombs ever. Cussler sued Paramount to show how Hollywood can mess up an apparently safe series.

9 The last airbender could have been the last adjustment

A live action version of the hit cartoon series should have worked. But to entrust M. Night Shyamalan with directing and writing would be his downfall. From trying to put the entire first season into one film, changing character names, and lousy casting, Shyamalan made every wrong decision possible.

The result was one of the worst rated films of 2010 that hit the box office. The response from the fans was worse, and many railings ruined the show. The upcoming Netflix customization does a great job of clearing the memory of this bug.

8 A fold in time arrived at a bad time

If any film looked like a direct hit, it was. It adapted an award-winning novel that has been loved for decades. it was managed by Ava DuVernay; it had great visuals; and it played Oprah Winfrey. Surely it would be a huge success and would adapt the sequels, wouldn’t it?

Not correct. Released just three weeks after Black Panther killed Wrinkle at the box office. Critics were also not so nice when the film went under without international appeal to save it. Disney lost about $ 130 million to prove that even Oprah can’t do everything.

7 Wild Wild West was not wild enough

The opening of a Will Smith film on July 4th should have been a huge success. Smith and Kevin Kline adapted the cult TV show and embarked on a fun steampunk adventure under director Barry Sonnenfeld that should have started a great film series.

Not only was it devastated by critics, the audience didn’t turn around like a giant robot spider and the weak act. The film was barely successful internationally and marked Smith’s first top-class box office mistake.

6 Ascending Jupiter fell to the earth

If anything looks like a huge hit, it’s a science fiction epic staged by the Wachowskis. Hopes were high that this would repeat The Matrix’s magic and be a great action franchise. The first warning signal was when the film suddenly ran over from summer 2014 to February 2015.

But few could have guessed that the film would be such a disaster with ridiculous performances (especially Eddie Redmayne) and an astonishing plot. The film was bombarded hard and hardly makes the film lists “so bad that it is good”.

5 Eragon crashed and burned

Based on a bestselling fantasy trilogy, Eragon had all the prerequisites for success. Magic, dragons, epic battles – what more do cinema-goers want? Well, good writing, better actors, and sticking to the history of the books might have helped.

Although the film is not as massive a bomb as the others on this list, it stayed well short of expectations at the box office. The reviews were terrible as book fans were outraged by the changes. The expected sequels never happened, and the saga is long forgotten.

4 Mortal Engines Marred Jackson’s golden touch

If anyone knows how to make a hit franchise, it’s Peter Jackson. That’s why Universal provided him with a budget of $ 150 million for this fantastic film about cities on wheels. While Jackson wrote and produced, the film could have adapted more of the novel series on which it was based.

Instead, engines became one of the biggest bombs of 2018. Universal lost nearly $ 175 million, so all hopes for a franchise quickly vanished. Jackson couldn’t translate the golden hint of middle-earth into this lousy streak.

3 The golden compass ruined the new line

New Line believed that its dark materials would be the next Lord of the Rings. The Golden Compass would be the opener, but it has made changes to the source material. There was also a decision to cut the film’s grand finale and keep it for the opening of the sequel.

That never happened when the film was bombed domestically. New Line was successful overseas, but had already sold its international profits and was brought into bankruptcy. Materials became an HBO series, but this bomb is why New Line is no longer an independent studio.

2 The Mortal Instruments worked better as a TV show

Based on the popular YA series, The Mortal Instruments told of a teenager who was in a war between demons and “shadow hunters”. Lionsgate planned to shoot the sequel just a few weeks after the first film was released.

Then City did much worse at the box office. The plans for the sequel were postponed and soon postponed indefinitely. The property was later to be converted into the Freeform TV series Shadowhunters, which worked much better than the large-screen version.

1 Dark universe went dark quickly

Universal had finished her “dark universe”. They posted a promotional photo with Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella from The Mummy, Javier Bardem as Frankenstein, Johnny Depp as Invisible Man and Russell Crowe, all of whom as Dr. Connect Jekyll.

You even designed a logo and theme! Then, at the box office, Mummy fell short of expectations, triggering a chain reaction of events, including the “cast image” that was shot with photoshops, and the planned sequels fell. This “universe” didn’t even have an entry.

