20 biggest recalls of cars and pickups in the past ten years

The market is saturated with vehicles. There are so many to choose from. Over the decades, automakers have made good and bad vehicles. Even some of the best manufacturers with a reputation for making brilliant vehicles have stalled every now and then.

If designers and manufacturers make mistakes with their vehicles, the automaker has no choice but to call them back. This is an expensive exercise that damages the brand’s reputation, but is also necessary to improve the customer experience. No automaker wants to recall their vehicles, but it’s often what they have to do to keep the market happy.

We went back to car production ten years ago, and made a list of the biggest recalls of the past decade. Here they are in no particular order.

20 2012 Toyota – 7.4 million

Toyota has been one of the best-selling vehicles in the United States for decades. The Japanese automaker’s ability to manufacture reliable vehicles has led consumers to keep coming back. In 2012, Toyota recalled 7.4 million vehicles with an electrical window fault, according to Reuters.

19 2019 General Motors – 3.8 million

General Motors has had good experiences with the Silverado and Suburban to keep up with the F-series and the expedition. The past year has been a minor problem for General Motors, as the Washington Post says 3.8 million pickups and SUVs had to be pulled due to a braking problem.

18 2016 Ford – 2.3 million

It only takes one component to have a big crisis if you are an automaker. Ford had to recall 2.3 million vehicles in 2016. So what was the problem? It was the door locks that couldn’t be closed. Some of the recalled vehicles were C-Max, Escape, Focus and Mustang.

17 2013 Volkswagen – 3 million

You can always count on Volkswagen to produce some of the most reliable cars on the road. Even the best make mistakes. In 2013, Volkswagen had to ask 3 million car owners to return their cars because the gearboxes had lost performance while driving. It happens to the best.

16 2016 Toyota – 3 million

You can’t always make a flawless car no matter how much an automaker tries. In 2016, the New York Times reported that Toyota had recalled nearly 3 million RAV4s due to seat belt separation. The recalled models were produced from October 2005 to January 2016.

15 2017 Mercedes – 1 million

It is not often that cars are on fire and burned beyond recognition. Well, it happened to Mercedes in 2017 when they had to recall SUVs and cars, as the automaker claimed that a starter part could overheat and cause a fire, according to Wheels 24.

14 2016 Nissan – 3.1 million

Most Japanese automakers always strive for perfection in the manufacture of cars. Nissan is no different. In 2016, Nissan had to recall 3.1 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a problematic air sensor. This issue had nothing to do with the Takata debacle, which we’ll discuss later in this article.

13 2018 Fiat Chrysler – 5.3 million

If Fiat Chrysler had recalled 5.3 million vehicles worldwide in a problem, it could have done less damage to the brand, but that was the number for North America. The automaker had to recall the cars because of a defect that prevented the driver from disabling cruise control.

12 2018 Toyota – 2.4 million

Daily Maverick reported in 2018 that Toyota recalled 2.4 million cars. The automaker’s hybrid cars had a bug that could lead to a crash. The affected models were Prius and Auris hybrid vehicles that were manufactured between October 2008 and November 2014.

11 2018 Ford – 4.2 million

Recalls can happen to the best-selling automaker in the United States. It wasn’t just a type of vehicle that Ford remembered in 2018. there were several. Here’s the breakdown, as reported on Cars.com. 1.6 million F-150s, 1.3 million Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs and 1.3 million Ford Focuses.

10 2017 Honda – 3.3 million

You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs. It was in 2017 that Honda had to put some broken eggs back. CNET reported in 2017 that Honda had to recall 3.3 million vehicles. The agreements from 2013 to 2016 accounted for more than 1.1 million of these. The problem was a gap in the plastic housing that covered the battery sensor and allowed moisture to penetrate.

9 2017 Fiat Chrysler – 3.9 million

The other automaker that CNET reported had to recall its vehicles in 2017 was Fiat Chrysler. Fiat had to recall 3.9 million vehicles. Some of the vehicles included a Ram 1500, a Ram 2500 and a Ram 3500. The problem was that an off-road roll rate detection system could activate a diagnostic trouble code and disable the rollover detection function.

8 General Motors 2016 – 4.28 million

Selling millions of vehicles has drawbacks when there’s something wrong with them. According to the LA Times, General Motors had to recall 3.6 million US vehicles in 2016 and the rest of the world after problems with the software led to a tragedy.

7 2016 Fiat Chrysler – 4.6 million

Ask Fiat Chrysler how 2016 went and they could say it was a roller coaster ride. Fiat’s problems began in 2015 when the automaker had to recall 4.1 million vehicles due to defective airbags. The problem didn’t stop there and went well into 2016 when Fiat recalled another 4.6 million vehicles.

6 Jeep 2013 – 1.5 million

Kelley Blue Book reported that Jeep had been involved in some key recalls over the years of SUV production. In 2013, the Jeep had to recall 1.5 million old Jeep models because a rear-end collision caused fuel tanks to fail or leak, potentially causing a fire.

5 2015 Volkswagen – 11 million

Imagine taking 11 million vehicles off the market. Volkswagen had to do that in 2015. NPR reported that Volkswagen vehicles included a shutdown facility to simulate emissions testing. The company said it had provided $ 7.25 billion to resolve the issue.

4 2010 Toyota – 10 million

What started as a problem in 2009 turned into a catastrophe for Toyota in early 2010. According to Motor Trend, Toyota recalled 7.5 million vehicles in early 2010 to provide their cars with the wrong floor mats, which affected the accelerator.

3 2014 General Motors – 30 million

If you owned a General Motors vehicle in 2014, your vehicle was likely to be recalled. How could it not be if the automaker recalled 30 million vehicles? Just think about it. CNN reported that ignition problems were one of the biggest recalls in automotive manufacturing history.

2 2015 Toyota – 6.5 million

Let’s go back to Toyota again. It seems that the Japanese automaker has had a hard time in the past decade. Although it has managed to sell an enormous amount of vehicles, it has also recalled millions. It was in 2015 that Toyota had to recall 6.5 million for an electrical window fault that was a fire risk.

1 2017 Takata – 42 million

Here’s the biggest of them all. Many automakers have been affected and will never forget it. The reason why Takata had to recall 42 million vehicles was because of potentially fatal airbag gas generators. This was the biggest recall in the history of the U.S. automotive industry and led Takata to file for bankruptcy.

