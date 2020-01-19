20 brand new cars that are cheaper than you think

Since the quality of vehicles is constantly improving due to technological progress, it is understandable that the prices of many cars are now rising. This can be a bit of a burden for us buyers as it is currently quite difficult to be able to afford many of the new vehicles on the primary market. However, this can often lead us to assume that certain vehicles are too expensive due to their years of publication, rather than doing actual research. There are many cars that are actually quite cheap.

After all that has been said so far, we’re going to look at 20 brand new cars that are cheaper than you will find in this article. It is important to know that these cars will come from different manufacturers. The prices are also listed so you can see how much you would have to spend. In some cases, manufacturers have even made them cheaper than in previous releases. This is definitely cool to see as it is a little easier to get them.

Now let’s start!

20 2020 Honda Civic ($ 19,850)

about the car connection

The 2020 Honda Civic is definitely a vehicle that has attracted a lot of attention on the primary market so far. This is due to the fact that, according to caranddriver.com, it is very reliable and durable. Still, it’s so cheap that it’s almost a bargain at the end of the day.

19 2020 Nissan Kicks ($ 18,870)

about the car connection

The 2020 Nissan Kicks starts at under $ 20,000. That should attract a lot of it. According to cars.com, this vehicle is equipped with first-class safety features and offers its passengers a strong feeling of safety. It is definitely a vehicle that would be pretty smart to own these days.

18 2020 Kia Soul ($ 18,535)

about the car connection

The 2020 Kia Soul is a vehicle that many will be interested in. The manufacturer has focused on giving this top-of-the-range family car even better safety features. It’s great to see that it’s also a lot cheaper than you’d expect, so it’s certainly a strong option.

17 2020 Toyota Corolla ($ 19,600)

over was’s car

The Toyota Corolla series is one of the manufacturer’s most popular, but it’s shocking to see that the 2020 version is under $ 20,000. This is complete and total theft. According to usnews.com, this vehicle not only looks good, it also offers its drivers a very high level of performance.

16 2020 Hyundai Sonota ($ 23,600)

about the car connection

The 2020 Hyundai Sonota is definitely a vehicle that people simply love. It is obvious that the manufacturer built it with an immense amount of care, as it is predicted to last for many years. It’s definitely a reasonable price too, so it’s a great option.

15 2020 Volkswagen Jetta ($ 18,895)

about the car connection

The Volkswagen Jetta 2020 is a vehicle that many people are very interested in. A main reason for this is the fact that it is very cheap compared to many other cars on the primary market. According to cars.com, this does not affect overall reliability because its overall construction is immensely strong.

14 2020 Honda Fit ($ 17,120)

by car and driver

The 2020 Honda Fit is one of the cheapest vehicles on the primary market today. To be honest, this is pretty amazing as this vehicle has already received a lot of praise when it comes to handling and assembly. This is definitely a car that is very reliable, so buying it is a safe option.

13 2020 Kia Optima ($ 23,390)

by car and driver

The 2020 Kia Optima is a vehicle that has been praised by critics from the beginning of its life cycle. While this can change, the chances of doing so seem slim because it is very high. For a smaller car, it offers a high level of performance.

12 2020 Buick Encore ($ 23,200)

by car and driver

The 2020 Buick Encore is doing a great job of continuing the success of its very successful series. But to make it even better, it is undoubtedly far cheaper than you would expect when you consider the quality. It’s cool to see because this vehicle has a strong sense of luxury and class.

11 2020 Mazda3 ($ 21,500)

by car and driver

The 2020 Mazda3 is a vehicle that looks very nice and aggressive, so you can assume that it is very expensive. However, this is not the case as the price of a new car is affordable. However, this does not affect overall performance as caranddriver.com states that its structure is very strong.

10 2020 Ford Ecosport ($ 19,995)

by car and driver

The Ford Ecosport 2020 is definitely a vehicle that you should get smart about today as it is a first class family car. It’s also below $ 20,000, which is likely to shock buyers who want to buy it. Because of all of these facts, the manufacturer could definitely do a home run on this car.

9 2020 Kia Forte ($ 18,715)

by car and driver

The 2020 Kia Forte could be one of the best vehicles on today’s primary market, according to cars.com, as it is equipped with a very powerful engine and fantastic handling. It’s amazing that the price is so cheap, so it could definitely be a wonderful option for those on a tight budget.

8 2020 Toyota Yaris ($ 17,750)

by car and driver

The Toyota Yaris 2020 is a vehicle that fascinates many people because it not only drives well, but also has a reasonable price. It is definitely a smooth ride and it looks good. This beautiful looking car would look great in your garage at the end of the day.

7 2020 Nissan Versa ($ 14,730)

via twitter

The fact that the 2020 Nissan Versa has a starting price that is under $ 15,000 is actually quite astonishing. It is one of the cheapest on the market. This vehicle offers all the technological components that other modern cars have, and is still so cheap. It should also be noted that it is also going very well, so there is no risk of buying it.

6 2020 Chevrolet Sonic ($ 16,270)

by car and driver

The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic is a vehicle that will help the manufacturer tremendously this year of release. Chevrolet has it at a very low price as this will attract a wide range of buyers. The Sonic is also a very good looking vehicle, so it really looks a lot more expensive than it actually is.

5 2020 Hyundai Accent ($ 15,925)

via Wikipedia

The 2020 Hyundai Accent will certainly be able to assert itself on the primary market today. This is due to the fact that it was clearly built with a great deal of care, as it is strong in its overall structure. To make it even better, it’s very cheap.

4 2020 Jeep Renegade ($ 22,275)

by car and driver

The 2020 Jeep Renegade is a very strong vehicle because it has no problems with harsh working conditions. The manufacturer has honestly honored this because this series had previously fought. Even if you see the cheap price, it’s definitely a bargain.

3 2020 Subaru Impreza ($ 18,695)

via Wikipedia

The 2020 Subaru Impreza is characterized by its strong performance and excellent handling right from the start of its life cycle. Although this could change over time, it seems a bit tedious to actually happen. So if you find the price is below $ 20,000, it is very wise to add it to your collection.

2 2020 Ford Fusion ($ 23,170)

about inner evs

The 2020 Ford Fusion will definitely bring many buyers to the primary market as it comes from a very reliable series. If that is said, it could frankly be far more expensive than it actually is. The security features and overall performance are also impressive, according to caranddriver.com.

1 2020 Fiat 500X ($ 24,590)

by car and driver

To conclude this list, let’s look at the 2020 Fiat 500X. This manufacturer is usually known for making expensive cars, but the price of this vehicle is actually less than $ 25,000. If you can see that it has a high level of class and reliability, it would certainly be a wonderful option at the end of the day.

