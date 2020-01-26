20 brand new supercars you need to know about by 2020

Supercars are the most enviable vehicles in the world. Although most people cannot afford it, they manage to grab the attention of the masses. The 21st century brought many new manufacturers into the spotlight due to innovations such as electric vehicles. Gone are the days when only a handful of brands dominated the automotive industry with their above-average super sports cars.

Thanks to the powerful electric cars, internal combustion engines are now reaching their limits. Fully electric and hybrid super sports cars are becoming more and more popular every day. Most builders have already switched to this new technology in order to effectively compete with their competitors. So supercars are not only faster, but also cheaper.

The increase in the number of super sports car manufacturers is good news for car enthusiasts as there are several options to choose from. Check out this list of 20 brand new super sports cars (from 20 different manufacturers) that you need to know about by 2020.

20 2020 TVR Griffith

The rebirth of TVR in 2020 marks the beginning of the lesser known brand. The brand new TVR Griffith, with an output of over 500 hp, will reach a top speed of over 200 miles per hour. Griffith’s carbon composite structure and naturally aspirated Cosworth engine are its outstanding features.

19 2020 Maserati GranTurismo

The next generation Maserati GranTurismo will get a brand new look with performance improvements in 2020. A comprehensive update had been planned for this series since 2011. Maserati plans to equip the super sports car with a powerful 4.7-liter V8 engine. Maserati’s aluminum architecture makes the car lighter than the competition.

18 The brand new Lotus Evija

2020 Lotus Evija, the Magnum Opus from Lotus, is the first production car with 2,000 hp. The electric beauty can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. It has a top speed of over 200 miles an hour. Lotus Evija is charged with 800 kW, which means that the state of charge can be between 0 and 100 percent in less than 10 minutes.

17 The “futuristic” Lamborghini V12 Vision GT 2020

Lamborghini’s wild V12 Vision GT is a hybrid single-seater. The 6.5-liter V12, supplemented by an electric motor, delivers more than 800 horsepower and has a torque of 600 pound-feet. The futuristic super sports car has a power-to-weight ratio of almost 1: 1. The V12 Vision GT has a top speed of 217 miles per hour. Lamborghini has not yet released any 0-60 numbers, but is counting on less than 3 seconds.

16 2020 Hennessey Venom F5

Hennessey Venom GT was the fastest production car of 2014 with a top speed of 270.49 mph. And now the Venom F5 wants to exceed 300 miles: the Venom F5’s engine delivers 1817 horsepower and 1193 pound-feet of torque. The American supercar accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than 2 seconds.

15 Tesla Roadster (2020)

Elon Musk’s claim that the Tesla Roadster (2020) will be the fastest production car ever has sparked discussions among car enthusiasts. The Roadster 2020 has a speed of only 1.9 seconds and a speed of only 4.2 seconds. The electric supercar covers a quarter of a mile in just 8.9 seconds with a top speed of over 400 km / h.

14 The brand new Rimac Concept Two

The Rimac Concept One with over 1,400 hp was a great achievement for the lesser known manufacturer. And now the C Two with its four electric motors has 1,914 hp (1,887 hp) and 1,696 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful cars in the world. Rimac claims a top speed of 258 miles an hour, a quarter mile of just 9.1 seconds and a range of 403 miles per full charge.

13 2020 McLaren GT

The 2020 McLaren GT features a 4L mid-engine twin-turbo V8 that delivers 612 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The British automaker estimates a top speed of over 200 mph with an acceleration time of 0-60 mph of just over 3 seconds. The upcoming GT presents itself elegant and slim together with its excellent performance.

12 Pininfarina Battista 2020

Pininfarina has helped other manufacturers make several electric vehicles. However, Battista will be the first to bear the brand name. The all-electric super sports car gets its powertrain from Rimac and has almost similar specifications. Pininfarina Battista accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in less than two seconds with an engine output of 1,900 hp and 1,670 lb-ft of torque.

11 2020 Chevrolet HPE 1200 Corvette ZR1

With its innovative mid-engine, the 2020 Chevy Corvette immediately caught the public’s attention. Thanks to Hennessey Performance, the Chevrolet HPE 1200 Corvette C8 will be a 1200 hp super sports car. The 1,200 hp Corvette ZR1 will be an absolute rocket with an acceleration time of just 2.2 seconds.

10 Mercedes-AMG “Project One” 2020

Mercedes-AMG’s Project One hybrid super sports car is the Mercedes version of a Formula 1 car for the road. The 1.6-liter turbo engine of the German super sports car with three electric motors delivers a total of 1,020 hp. Project One’s 0-60 mph is unknown, but Mercedes claims it can reach 124 mph in less than 6 seconds.

9 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo

The Ferrari F8 Tributo 2020 pays homage to the brand’s powerful 3.9-liter V8 engine. The huge engine has an output of 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. The F8 Tributo 2020 reaches a speed of 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and is therefore faster than the 488 GTB. The super sports car’s top speed is over 210 miles per hour.

8 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

The Shelby Mustang GT500 is the most powerful Ford ever made in series. Despite the traction caused by the front engine, the GT500’s huge 760 hp V8 engine allows the vehicle to travel from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. The GT500 was developed for both the drag strip and the road, and can reach a quarter mile in less than 11 seconds.

7 Polestar 2020 1

The Swedish performance program “Polestar” from the manufacturer Volvo is now its sub-brand. The Polestar 1, with its lightweight carbon fiber body and powerful 619-hp hybrid engine, gets you from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. The sophisticated luxury super sports car has a purely electric range of 150 km. The top speed is not yet known, but it will be Volvo’s most expensive car to date.

6 2020 Mazda RX9

After an incredibly long wait of more than a decade, Mazda will release the RX9 in 2020. The release of the RX7 brought the brand great popularity due to its sporty appearance and affordable price. The RX8 did not meet the expectations of car enthusiasts. The RX9 has a lot to offer in an industry with powerful electric super sports cars.

5 Bugatti Centodieci 2020

The upcoming Bugatti Centodieci offers a similar Bugatti look and a pythonic W16 engine. The French automaker claims the monstrous 1,600-horsepower Centodieci will go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.4 seconds. The top speed of the $ 9 million super sports car is electronically limited to 300 km / h.

4 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

The 2020 DBS Superleggera Volante is the UK brand’s most powerful roadster. Aston Martin’s super sports car, powered by a 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo engine that can produce 715 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, has an acceleration time of just 3.4 seconds. The drop-top super sports car DBS Superleggera Volante reaches a top speed of 300 km / h.

3 Koenigsegg Jesko 2020

The Agera RS from Koenigsegg is currently the fastest production car in the world with an engine output of 1,341 hp with a record speed of 300 km / h. With its 5L-V8 two-turbo engine, Jesko delivers an astonishing 1,600 hp, making it the most powerful combustion engine that Koenigsegg Jesko has ever built. Jesko will reach a top speed of over 300 miles per hour.

2 2020 SSC Tuatara

The Tuatara of the American brand SSC is a successor to the famous SSC Aero. The design of the SSC Tuatara will make it possible to be the first street legal supercar with a top speed of over 300 miles per hour. Tuatara’s 5.9-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers delivers lethal 1,350 hp with 91 octane and an incredible 1,750 hp with E85 ethanol. The acceleration time from 0 to 60 miles per hour is less than 2.5 seconds.

1 2020 Pagani Huayra BC

Paganis Huayra receives a performance upgrade for the 2020 BC model. The curvy and elegant super sports car has a 6-liter AMG V12 engine that delivers over 800 hp. The coupé’s sweet aerodynamics make it possible to run from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. The $ 3.5 million Huayra BC reaches a top speed of around 300 km / h.

