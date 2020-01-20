20 cars all billionaires can afford (but no one drives)

Apparently the most expensive cars in the world are not made for the richest people in the world. Of course, you have to be wealthy to buy such cars, but you’d be wrong to assume that the richest people in the world choose these cars automatically.

It would surprise many to know that Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, actually drove a Honda Accord in 2013. Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, owns a classic Porsche 911 Carrera from 1979, but also drove a 2008 Ford Focus.

Why do these billionaires and millionaires stay away from the most expensive and luxurious cars when they can afford it? The answer is simple: practicality wins every time. These people with a highly dynamic life need cars that do not attract unwanted attention and simply do their job. They also want more economical and environmentally conscious cars.

Here is a list of the 20 cars that all billionaires can afford but don’t drive.

20 Bugatti Centodieci ($ 8.9 million)

topgear.com

The third most expensive car in the world is currently the Bugatti Centodieci with a price of $ 8.9 million. It is based on the Bugatti Chiron, which now seems cheap by comparison. Centodieci production was limited to just ten cars and was designed to pay tribute to previous Bugatti models from the 1990s.

19 Rolls-Royce Sweptail ($ 13 million)

theverge.com

When released in 2017, the Sweptail was the most expensive car in the world at $ 13 million. It was later dethroned from the next car on this list. However, it still ranks highly among enthusiasts for its powerfully elegant exterior design and the fact that only one sweptail was made.

18 Bugatti La Voiture Noire ($ 18.9 million)

hdwpro.com

The La Voiture Noire, which makes the Sweptail the most expensive car in the world, is also a one-car production inspired by the old 57SC Atlantic model. It was made specifically for a customer, but has helped to improve Bugatti’s reputation as one of the best luxury sports car manufacturers.

17 McLaren P1 ($ 1.15 million)

venzogroup.com

The legendary McLaren P1 is a hybrid super sports car that many McLaren fans around the world dream of. Only 375 McLaren P1 cars were made, and although the price was $ 1.15 million, all 375 cars were sold out within a month of release.

RELATED: 15 Expensive Performance Cars You Should Avoid, Like The Plague

16 Ferrari LaFerrari ($ 1.4 million)

newatlas.com

There are many super expensive Ferrari models, but the limited hybrid LaFerrari is far more popular than most of the others. The LaFerrari would have cost you a good $ 1.4 million, but fans of the brand think it’s worth it because of its stunning looks and advanced hybrid technology.

15 Zenvo TS1 GT ($ 1.9 million)

digitaltrends.com

The Zenvo TS1 GT is built by Danish Automotive and is also a limited-edition luxury sports car that costs $ 1.9 million. It was first presented at the Geneva Motor Show 2016. Danish Automotive also announced that only five TS1s are manufactured each year to ensure exclusivity.

14 Koenigsegg One ($ 2 million)

luxuryandexpensive.com

Koenigsegg claimed that Koenigsegg One was the “first mega car” in the world, and that it was better for a high price of $ 2 million. With 940 hp under the elegant bonnet, the One was introduced in 2014 and is still one of the most exclusive cars of our time.

13 La Ferrari FXX K ($ 2.7 million)

motorauthority.com

The La Ferrari FXX K is an off-road car designed by Marco Fainello, Flavio Manzoni and the architect Even Rodriguez. It is exclusively a research and development vehicle for the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS). Only 40 FXX K were produced, which are only available to their owners to a limited extent due to their road traffic status.

12 Pagani Huayra BC ($ 2.8 million)

motor1.com

Pagani, the famous Italian manufacturer of exotic cars, continues to surprise and amaze fans with the 2020 Huayra BC. The Huayra BC succeeds the unforgettable Zonda and strengthens Pagani’s reputation with a twin-turbo V12 engine, over 700 hp and a carbo-titanium body. This makes it one of the most coveted super sports cars on the market.

RELATED: 16 Luxury SUVs That Were Expensive (But Are Really Cheap Today)

11 Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio ($ 3 million)

motor1.com

Pininfarina is a German manufacturer based on Italian design concepts. The Sergio was introduced as a concept car in 2013 after the former CEO Sergio Pininfarina passed away a year earlier. The Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio is based on the Ferrari 458 Spider and was limited to only six cars.

10 Aston Martin Valkyrie ($ 3.2 million)

newatlas.com

For this $ 3.2 million production, Aston Martin has partnered with the Red Bull F1 Racing team and other manufacturers. The result is the fabulous Valkyrie with exceptional performance figures and stunning looks. It bears the title of the fastest street legal car in the world and only 150 Valkyries were built.

9 Bugatti Veyron by Mansory Vivere ($ 3.3 million)

motor1.com

The original Bugatti Veyron was named car of the decade for the 2000-2009 decade, and the new Veyron appears to be following its steps. Priced at $ 3.3 million, it is just as superior as the original, with its top speed of 300 km / h and 8-liter W16 engine that can deliver 1200 horsepower.

8 Lykan Hypersport ($ 3.4 million)

wallpaperaccess.com

The Lykan Hypersport is the result of the joint work of Lebanese engineers at W Motors and Italian engineers. It is the most famous car with diamond-set diamonds and offers its buyers several jewel options to choose from. It has a top speed of 240 mph and 780 horsepower.

RELATED: The 18 Most Expensive Electric Cars in the World

7 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster ($ 4.5 million)

motor1.com

The Veneno Roadster is one of the most expensive production cars of all time. At $ 4.5 million, it stands out from Lamborghini’s luxurious range due to its daring appearance and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. It was created for Lamborghini’s 50th birthday and is based on the famous Aventador.

6 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita ($ 4.8 million)

motor1.com

One millionaire that we know for sure likes expensive multi-million dollar cars is Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather owns one of the few Trevitas that Koenigsegg has ever made. Koenigsegg originally wanted to produce three Trevitas, but the production cost too much and the number was reduced to two.

5 Bugatti Divo ($ 5.8 million)

en.wikipedia.org

The Bugatti Divo was developed in honor of the French racing driver Albert Divo, who already won the famous Targa Florio race for Bugatti twice in the 1920s. Production of the Divo was limited to just 40 units, and the car was surprisingly sold out after the first day of release.

4 Mercedes Benz Maybach Exelero ($ 8 million)

fanmercedesbenz.com

The Maybach Exelero has a peculiar and unique exterior, which is further enhanced by its impressive performance figures. Its twin-turbo V12 engine can reach a top speed of 213 miles per hour. The Exelero is also known for being featured in a Jay-Z music video. It was bought by the rapper Birdman.

3 Bugatti Chiron ($ 2.9 million)

via Business Insider

The Chrion has always been one of Bugatti’s most famous luxury sports car ranges, but the latest Bugatti Chiron from 2020 sets a different standard for competitors. With 1,500 horsepower and an authentic sports car exterior, the Bugatti Chrion is justified for enthusiasts for $ 2.9 million.

2 Koenigsegg Jesko (approx. USD 3 million)

motor1.com

The brand new Koenigsegg Jesko was presented at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. As one of Koenigsigg’s most expensive productions, the Jesko is said to have a top speed of 300 miles per hour and 1,578 horsepower under optimal conditions. The Jesko will be sold exclusively and for an estimated $ 3 million.

1 Mercedes AMG-One ($ 2.72 million)

motor1.com

The new AMG-One was developed in collaboration with the famous Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and gives it a special charm of authentic sports car quality. Priced at $ 2.72 million, the AMG-One is a plug-in hybrid with really high performance values, including 0 to 60 mph acceleration in less than 2.5 seconds.

NEXT: 20 cheap foreign sports cars that everyone thinks are expensive

Next

20 cheap pickups from the 2000s that you should definitely avoid



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn