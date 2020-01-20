Despite the fact that Chrysler is one of the leading domestic automakers in the U.S., it has a long history and there will certainly be bumps along the way. Chrysler is best known for lending the world the legendary Jeep and Dodge brands, as well as many other cars popular with fans throughout history.

The beloved manufacturer has gone through some really difficult times because no matter how big or good a manufacturer is, nobody is perfect and mistakes are often made. But what is in trouble for a giant manufacturer? All it takes is the right product at the right time to save the day.

There have been many times that Chrysler swayed to the brink of extinction, and these special cars and trucks saved him from falling. To learn more about Chrysler’s heroes, check out our list of 20 cars and trucks that saved Chrysler from extinction.

20 1955 Chrysler 300

As one of Chrysler’s oldest models, the 1955 Chrysler 300 was certainly many years ahead of its time. It is best known for having a top speed of 200 km / h with one of the first Hemi motor setups. The 300 won 27 races in the early days of NASCAR.

19 Dodge Durango

When Chrysler recognized the need for an off-road vehicle that had good off-road capability and had space for seven people, he switched to the Dodge Durango, which offered something special and superior to the competition at that time. It had a powerful V8 engine and was hailed as one of Chrysler’s best moves.

18 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was the first luxury SUV to be available on the market, and it is most likely the reason why everyone now knows what a Jeep is and what it looks like. It is also said that the Grand Cherokee’s influence actually led Chrysler to buy AMC.

17 Shelby CSX

The Shelby CSX came at a time when Chrysler had nothing exciting on the market. The Shelby CSX was developed in collaboration with Carroll Shelby and was an affordable compact car with excellent performance and a cool and slim exterior design that immediately made it a hit.

16 Dodge Coronet

The Dodge Coronet, a coupe with two doors, had a unique sporty design and an equally sporty performance. The Coronet was light, reliable and unique. It was also popular for its interior, which was much larger and more comfortable than that of other sports cars at the time.

15 Chrysler Sebring convertible

The Mazda Miata made waves when it was launched as a compact, fuel-efficient roadster at an affordable price, but had one problem: it lacked a functional rear seat. At that time, Chrysler took the opportunity to introduce the Sebring Cabrio, which stands out from the Miata thanks to its large and comfortable interior.

14 Plymouth Prowler

After the takeover of Plymouth, Chrysler seemed to be slowly but surely giving up the brand, and Plymouth needed fresh air. The beautiful looking Prowler was one of two Plymouth retro productions that could regain people’s interest in the Plymouth brand.

13 Dodge Ram 1994-2002

Almost everyone has heard of the Dodge Ram. In the late 1980s, the release of the Dodge Ram ultimately saved the Ram brand. The Dodge Ram had a very comfortable interior and a modernized specification that made it one of the most attractive full-size trucks on the market.

12 PT cruisers

The PT Cruiser was developed and published parallel to the Plymouth Prowler and set new standards for the new millennium. The PT Cruiser was launched in 2001 under the Chrysler name and was the best-selling car at a certain time that year. It brought Chrysler back to the scene with positive ratings after its release.

11 Dodge challenger

The Dodge Challenger is still one of Chrysler’s best-selling models. Every year, new decorations and body styles of the Challenger bring back the extraordinary taste of the Challenger. When the Challenger came out, it competed directly against the Ford Mustang with its powerful Hemi V8 engine.

10 Dodge Neon

The Dodge Neon came at the right time in the 1990s to satisfy consumers. Small cars were still a big part of the market, but consumers and car enthusiasts were waiting for an innovative small car with a new design and powerful features, and the Neon did just that, especially with its R / T package.

9 Dodge Omni

The late 1970s were also a time when compact cars were in great demand on the market, especially due to the fuel crisis. Japanese fuel-efficient cars had a temporary standstill, but the Omni was launched to compete with them, with a fresh design and compelling powertrain.

8 Dodge Dakota

There was a time when medium-sized pick-ups were not a traditional part of the market and your only options were normal or compact trucks. Chrysler took the opportunity to introduce the Dodge Dakota with a V8 engine that outperformed most compact trucks on the market, and the Dakota remained on the market for a long time.

7 Chrysler 300C

The Chrysler 300C came on the market in the early 2000s when interest in models such as the LHS, 300M and Sebring began to wane. The 300C, which was hailed as one of Chrysler’s most popular limousine productions, was an immediate success on the market and impressed with its Hemi V8 engine and its unique, mature design.

6 Dodge the viper

As the name suggests, the Viper was a really violent car. The Dodge Viper is the world’s first super sports car and made a perfect contribution to reworking the Dodge brand in the 1990s. With the strong competition from the Corvette, the Viper received a 500 hp engine, which proved to be a worthy competitor.

5 Dodge Caravan / Plymouth Voyager

Before minivans came on the market, the options for family cars were limousines for large families or station wagons. Chrysler saw another opportunity to close this gap, and that’s how the minivan came into being. With space for six passengers and great practicality, the minivan became a milestone in automotive history.

4 Dodge Ram SRT-10

The Dodge Ram SRT-10 was strongly competed by the Ford Lightning and the Silverado SS. However, it was on a whole new level of sports cars. With an engine similar to that of the Dodge Viper, the SRT-10 could consume 500 hp and was available as a quad or single cabin.

3 Chrysler Six

The Chrysler Six, which, alongside the famous Model T, is one of the first series production cars to take a worthy place on the market, is still a legendary car today. It offered a large and comfortable interior as well as a robust 6-cylinder engine that could reach a top speed of 120 km / h.

2 Chrysler Airflow

As always, Chrysler’s innovation is evident in their routine cars. The Chrysler Airflow had a modern look that ushered in the next era of exterior design, and prioritized aerodynamics in a market that until then had been almost completely disregarded while maintaining a spacious interior and cargo space.

1 Chrysler city and country

Chrysler Town & Country was manufactured between 1941 and 1988 and is one of the longest series car productions of all time. The Town & Country car offered space for up to 8 people and was considered an indispensable family car due to its practicality and elegance. It was one of the first cars with air conditioning.

