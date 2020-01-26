20 cars Toyota and Honda definitely regret manufacturing

Japanese automakers such as Toyota and Honda have been unable to go wrong for a long time. They produced stylish and reliable cars that even drivers on a budget could afford.

Both companies have continued to innovate and develop new technologies, and Toyota can even boast that one of their models – the Toyota Corolla – is the world’s best-selling car. Since Corolla’s debut in 1966, Toyota has sold a whopping 44 million models.

But not everything the Japanese auto industry touches turns to gold, and even established names like Toyota and Honda have made mistakes and failed. Companies will definitely regret ever dealing with the botched vehicles on this list.

20 Toyota Sera

The Toyota Sera is not a car known to many drivers outside of Japan. Only a handful of these vehicles were developed for the domestic market and have ever been exported abroad. The Sera had unusual vertical butterfly doors, and the entire roof was made of glass. No wonder Toyota only built 15,000 models.

19 Toyota Cavalier

The truth is that the Toyota Cavalier wasn’t really a Toyota mistake – though they should probably stay away from their partnership with Chevy. The restructuring allowed the US company to sell its cars in Japan without violating export regulations. However, due to its size, the car was never a hit on the Japanese market.

18 Toyota Prius C

How can the Toyota Prius be on a bug list if it’s one of the most popular and successful hybrid cars in recent years? That may be true, but the more compact Toyota Prius C has not yet been so successful, and the company decided to discontinue the model, which is sold as Toyota Aqua in Japan, in early 2019.

17 Toyota Mega Cruiser

From a car that was too small for the market to one that was just too big. In the 1990s, when large SUVs were all the rage and Hummers sold like hot cakes, Toyota decided to take advantage of the latest craze and launched the Toyota Mega Cruiser. In the end, only a few models were sold to civilians, with the vast majority of the vehicles ending up in the military.

16 Toyota Land Cruiser

The Mega Cruiser was not the company’s first foray into off-road vehicles. As early as the 1950s, they developed the Toyota Land Cruiser based on an old American jeep that they found at the end of the Second World War.

Aside from the ethical aspects of stealing another company’s design, early Land Cruisers don’t offer the driving experience that modern SUV owners expect.

15 Toyota: Scion xD

In 2003, Toyota launched the Scion brand, a subsidiary brand that they hoped would attract younger buyers. Only 13 years later, the experiment failed and the Scion brand disappeared. Cars like the Scion xD didn’t help; This embarrassing small car looks more at home on the way to school than taking college kids to parties.

14 Toyota Venza

The Toyota Venza was a crossover SUV based on the popular Toyota Camry sedan. It was first sold in the United States in 2008 before it was discontinued just seven years later. The Venza was plagued by confusion, and drivers weren’t sure whether to buy an SUV or a station wagon. This was reflected in the poor sales of the vehicle.

13 Toyota Crown Majesta

For decades, the Toyota Crown has been the ideal car if you need some luxury to carry a VIP. However, all luxury cars were built in the 1990s, and Toyota decided that they had to improve their game by launching the Toyota Crown Majesta in 1991. The limousine-style design of the Majesta, however, began to feel dated in the 21st century and was dropped in 2018.

12 Toyota: Lexus CT

To compete with luxury car manufacturers from Europe and the United States, Toyota even launched its own luxury car division: Lexus. Although this was undoubtedly a success, not all Lexus vehicles live up to this “luxury” logo. The hybrid Lexus CT, for example, was far too small to be considered a luxury car, regardless of the features on offer.

11 Toyota Master Ass

On the way to the 1980s, we encounter the Toyota Master Ace or the Master Ace Surf, as was known in some markets, in a desperate attempt to make it look cool. This ugly and uncomfortable car was based on a van, and no effort to install bunk beds or color TVs could hide this fact.

10 Honda Vigor

Toyota is not the only Japanese automaker to have some skeletons in its closet. Honda has also had to deal with a few auto-flops over the years, such as the Honda Vigor. It was a so-called “premium” sedan, which was discontinued in 1995 due to poor sales in Japan and the USA and was sold there as Acura Vigor.

9 Honda passport

The Honda Passport SUV has recently returned to the market successfully, but the first generation model – which was produced between 1993 and 2002 – was somewhat more problematic. Stylistically, it had little to offer drivers, and the vehicles were plagued by rust problems that forced the NHTSA to recall thousands of models.

8 Honda element

Honda seemed to make a lot of mistakes in the 1990s and 2000s when it came to the aesthetic design of many of its vehicles. While drivers wanted lean corners, Honda gave them ugly, box-shaped vehicles like the Honda Element, a crossover SUV that was finally discontinued in 2011.

7 Honda CR-Z

The Honda CR-Z, launched in 2011, has always struggled to reach the heights dictated by the vehicle it essentially replaced: the classic Honda CRX. Apart from mechanical faults and problems with the air conditioning, the CR-Z was built so low that many drivers damaged their vehicles simply by driving over speed limits.

6 Honda Capa

The Honda Capa was another ugly vehicle that, unsurprisingly, was not a great success for the drivers. The capa was only sold on the Japanese domestic market, but even Japanese drivers who were used to their compact Kei cars apparently thought the small but large Honda Capa was a little too strange.

5 Honda: Acura SLX

Like Toyota, Honda decided in 1986 to benefit from the high-end automotive market by founding its own luxury car division, Acura. One of the first cars they sold in the U.S. was the Acura SLX, an SUV that was far from a luxury and wasn’t even made by Acura or Toyota, but by Japanese rival Isuzu.

4 Honda that is

Apart from an annoying nickname (who puts apostrophes in the names of the cars?) Was the Honda something of a flop? Inspired by the tiny Kei cars, the hatchback was only sold in its native Japan between 2002 and 2006, but Toyota had to cut the price before consumers showed any interest.

3 Honda Del Sol

While the Honda CRX was a huge success for the Japanese manufacturer in the 1990s, its immediate successor – the Honda Del Sol – was less successful. This two-seater Targa top car sold only 25,000 models in its first year, and when it was discontinued in 1997, only a few thousand were bought new.

2 Honda: Acura NSX (automatic)

Honda’s luxury division had some success, and one of the biggest was the Acura NSX, a powerful and stylish sports car that was first built between 1990 and 2005 and then came back on the market in 2016. NSX models with automatic transmission, where everyone knows that you have to drive a stick to get the best out of a sports car.

1 Honda Fit She is

Not only is Honda the worst car that Honda has made in recent years, it is also a strong competitor for the worst innovation in automotive design. The Honda Fit She’s was a compact car designed for women. This compact car – only available in pink – even had a specially designed windshield that was said to keep women from getting wrinkles.

