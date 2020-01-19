The year of release 2020 really gives us a lot of wonderful cars. The automakers are constantly improving their product range, and we can look forward to this year very much. In some cases, however, it may be best to see how good certain cars will be. There are series that sometimes have more problems than others. So, honestly, there is a need to be patient with them as a buyer. However, that doesn’t mean that certain cars are bad from the start.

With everything that has been talked about so far, in this article, we’ll look at 20 cars, trucks, and SUVs that you should wait to buy used ones. It is very important to know that these vehicles will come from all brands. The reasons for waiting will also be different. Ultimately, there is no question that owning one of these cars would be pretty cool as they have a lot of strong features. However, waiting for them can be the best option.

Now let’s take a look at these vehicles!

20 2020 Jeep Wrangler

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler is definitely a vehicle that has received a lot of praise so far. This is due to the fact that it has high performance, according to cars.com. Still, it may be best to wait to buy this used car as it is currently quite expensive.

19 2020 Ford F-150

The 2020 Ford F-150 definitely does a very good job of continuing the success of its large series. However, it is best to wait until the price of this vehicle has dropped before buying it. Although it’s pretty solid, it doesn’t offer much else than the vehicles in front, so you can get away with the wait.

18 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a vehicle that definitely has a long lifespan. So you should wait until you buy a used version. It is fairly obvious that the manufacturer built this well, as it has top-notch security features, according to caranddriver.com. It will look great in your garage.

17 2020 BMW Z4

The 2020 BMW Z4 is definitely a vehicle that would be fun to drive. However, if you find that it is immensely expensive, it may be best to put this car into service later. It’s hard to shell out that kind of cash even if you get a really spectacular vehicle. Fortunately, this car is built to last.

16 2020 Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander 2020 is an SUV with very high performance. This is what makes it possible to thrive in the primary market as it has the ability to do the job. According to usnews.com, it’s one of the best SUVs to buy today. If you put it that way, it will take a while.

15 2020 Chevrolet Colorado

The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado has garnered a lot of attention since it entered the primary market. This is due to the clear fact that the manufacturer built it with a great deal of care. This makes it a candidate for a long life, so it can definitely be bought for later use on the road.

14 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe

The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is an SUV that many people would like to own, as it is clearly a top-class family vehicle, according to cars.com. This series has proven itself over a long period due to its solid safety features and excellent driving behavior. To save money, it could be a good option.

13 2020 Cadillac XT6

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is definitely a vehicle people will be attracted to for a while, as the manufacturer, according to caranddriver.com, has mixed reliability with luxury immensely well. This vehicle is one that is worth waiting for purchase as the price is obviously very high.

12 2020 Honda Civic

The 2020 Honda Civic is a vehicle that is definitely being offered at an affordable price. Although there are no serious signs of problems so far, this could change. This is sometimes the case with models that are cheaper. It is therefore advisable to hold back a little.

11 2020 Kia Soul

The 2020 Kia Soul is certainly a vehicle that has attracted a lot of attention so far, as it is a great option for those who have large families. According to cars.com, it was also praised for its strong security features. This could definitely be a great option if the price drops later.

10 Subaru legacy 2020

The 2020 Subaru Legacy is the type of vehicle people tend to because of its high level of speed and amazing style. This could definitely last for a long period of time as it is obvious that the manufacturer built it with a strong structure.

9 2020 GMC Canyon

The 2020 GMC Canyon is a pickup that many people could buy. However, it is obvious that it just doesn’t offer much different than previous models, so it might definitely be wise to buy it second-hand when the price drops. It is definitely a truck that can handle working conditions very effectively.

8 2020 Nissan Altima

The 2020 Nissan Altima has a lot of people who want it, which is a good sign. According to cars.com, there is no question that it is going well because the engine is very reliable. It would certainly be a strong option even if it is used as it has the potential to hold its owners for a considerable amount of time.

7 2020 Dodge Durango

The best thing to do is wait until the price of the 2020 Dodge Durango has dropped. This doesn’t mean that this vehicle is bad in the least, but it’s definitely a little overpriced for what you actually get. Its technological characteristics aren’t necessarily its strong point, but it’s still a good car.

6 2020 Honda Ridgeline

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline is a pickup that you have to wait to buy used. It is too early to judge the overall quality of this vehicle, especially when you see how rocky its history was. There is a good chance that it will continue to be a great truck because it is very strong. But wait a while.

5 2020 Lexus ES

The 2020 Lexus ES is the type of car that car enthusiasts are often interested in because it has a keen sense of style and performance. Even if this is the case, it may be wiser to wait for the price of this vehicle to drop. It is obvious that it is currently very expensive.

4 Land Rover Discovery Sport for 2020

According to cars.com, the 2020 Land Rover Discovery is a spectacular family car because it offers its passengers excellent protection. To make it even better, there is no question that it is also an eye catcher. Although it is of course very expensive at the moment, it may make sense to buy it later.

3 2020 RAM 1500

The 2020 RAM 1500 will definitely be a bestseller on the primary market. This is due to the clear fact that it comes with an immense level of performance. This makes it a wonderful option even under working conditions. So it is certainly a truck that you can buy used. It should take a long time.

2 2020 Infiniti Q50

The 2020 Infiniti Q50 is definitely getting a lot of attention in the primary market right now, as it is obvious that it looks extremely cool. It also helps that its performance is also very strong, so it is also suitable for off-road driving, according to cars.com. Therefore, it would be a good option to buy used ones later.

1 2020 Nissan Frontier

To complete this list, let’s look at the 2020 Nissan Frontier. This comes from a very reliable series and currently it looks like this car is going in that direction too. It was definitely built with a very strong structure, so you can definitely wait to buy it used.

