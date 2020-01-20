20 cheap pickups from the 2000s that you should definitely avoid

In the early 2000s, when the economy recovered, pickups became increasingly popular, and as a result, many automakers decided to enter and enter this market. This led to the production of many legendary pickups such as the Ford F-150 and RAM 1500, but on the other hand, some automakers didn’t understand what consumers wanted and developed cheap pickups that couldn’t meet demand.

The reasons for this are different. For example, with the Cadillac EXT, American automakers essentially developed a pickup with a tiny truck, and it is certainly one of the worst cars they have ever produced. Others have not sold because they are simply unreliable, like the Nissan Titan, an incompetent van.

So if you are ever looking for a used truck, stay away from these 20 cheap pickups from the 2000s! Let’s get started right away!

20 Isuzu Hombre

carsot.com

When it comes to foreign trucks, it is difficult to find a truck that is as ugly and unusable as the Isuzu Hombre that Japanese automakers launched in 1996. A 2.2-liter engine creates 118 horsepower.

19 Lobster H2 SUT

mecum.com

Lobster is much less popular today than it was ten years ago, and the Hummer H2 SUT may have a lot to do with it. It keeps making the list of the worst pickups ever. First, its design is far from appealing and there have been many structural problems. After all, the trunk of such a massive vehicle was tiny and couldn’t carry much.

18 Chevrolet Colorado

enacademic.com

If you read reviews of the Chevy Colorado, you will see many conflicting opinions. Some believe it’s a great mid-size pickup, while others see it as the biggest disappointment they’ve ever bought. The Colorado is obviously an inconsistent truck, and some poor owners have even complained that it needs repairs almost every month.

17 Explorer Sport Trac

en.wikipedia.org

Unfortunately, the Explorer Sport Trac was the nightmare of an owner who had problems with the timing chain, overheating and wheel bearing problems. It was first released in 2001, and the goal was to create a cross between the Ford Ranger pickup and the old-generation Explorer SUV. In the end, however, it was a failed experiment.

RELATED: 15 Sick Limited Edition Pickup Trucks in 2020 on the Road

16 Nissan Titan

lookatthecar.org

Although the Nissan Titan has been in production for around fifteen years, it is still not a competent pickup. It is equipped with a V8 engine, so performance doesn’t matter. Unfortunately, the Titan is still a cheaply built truck and, with 2.5 out of 5 points in the reliability category of the US news, one of the most unreliable on the market.

15 Dodge Dakota

youtube.com

Not all Dodge Dakotas are considered cheap pickups, but the 2005 version is certainly one of the worst in the history of the American automaker. First, it is extremely weak. In addition, the life cycle is terribly short. So if you are ever in the truck market, stay away from it.

14 Cadillac EXT

flickr.com

The Cadillac EXT, a truck that virtually nobody wanted, is certainly one of the worst cars American automakers have ever produced. The idea behind the EXT was that many people use their trucks as SUVs, so they created a pickup that looks like a truck but doesn’t perform. In addition, it was considered too expensive for a truck.

13 Suzuki equator

sco.wikipedia.org

The Suzuki Equator was first introduced in 2008 when the Japanese brand tried to enter the American market. So they took the help of Nissan to build the equator, and the result is basically a Nissan Frontier with a Suzuki logo. Since the car was obviously not in demand, production was discontinued after four years.

12 Mitsubishi Raider

en.wikipedia.org

In 2010, the Mitsubishi Raider was discontinued after relatively weak sales during its five-year life cycle. In fact, only 20,000 were sold in the United States in these five years. Basically, the Raider was a Dodge Dakota with a strange design, and all he really managed to do was keep buyers away.

11 Hummer H3 SUT

de.wheelsage.org

The H3 SUT was a great concept. however, it was released during the worst economic recession in a long time. GM was almost bankrupt, so it’s hard to understand what they were thinking, and this meant that the H3 SUT was very short-lived. It also had many problems with its five-cylinder engine.

RELATED: 20 Best Affordable Cars, Trucks, and SUVs to Come in 2021

10 GMC Canyon

enacademic.com

Unfortunately, the GMC Canyon had the same five-cylinder problems as the Colorado. General Motors was in a transition phase, and the design of this truck was inferior, and there were cheap plastic products inside. Still, the canyon was a welcome improvement over the Sonoma.

9 Lincoln Mark LT

en.wikipedia.org

The good people of Lincoln created the Lincoln Mark LT with the goal of creating a luxurious vehicle that is both powerful and comfortable. Unfortunately, there were a lot of problems, mainly related to the suspension and the transmission. In 2014, the Lincoln Mark LT was discontinued to make way for the 2015 F series.

8 Chevy Avalanche

en.wikipedia.org

The Chevy Avalanche is a truck that has been around for a long time. For many years it was considered a good alternative to a full-size truck, but unfortunately there were reliability issues and ultimately the economy could not support this truck. However, it had some unique functions.

7 Isuzu I series

drivemag.com

The Isuzu I series is the successor to the Hombre, which also managed to get on this list. Why is Isuzu so bad at producing pickups? These were first presented to the public at the 2005 New York International Auto Show. However, we are sure that many of you have never seen one on the road since it was not a popular and sought-after truck.

6 Ford F-250

pinterest.com

Today the F-250 is a great truck, but a few generations ago it wasn’t. The truck required a lot of maintenance to stay on the road, and its V8, clocked V8 engine was very expensive to repair. If you are looking for a used model, it will cost you a lot.

5 Subaru Baja

en.wikipedia.org

Simply put, the Subaru Baja was a catastrophic experiment in 2002. You created a pick-up without a trunk, and its design is a real eye-catcher. However, these were the least of the Subaru Baja’s problems as it is an extremely weak vehicle in both its engine and structure.

CONNECTION: 20 cars, trucks, and SUVs from 2020 that you need to avoid

4 Nissan Frontier

enacademic.com

The Nissan Frontier is not a bad truck in itself, but the problem is that it has had the same shape for the past fifteen years. The world is changing fundamentally. Three new presidents have taken office. God knows how many iPhones have been launched. However, Nissan puts the truck on the market in the same form every year.

3 GMC Sonoma

en.wikipedia.org

The Sonoma is a truck that has been part of the GMC product range for more than 30 years. However, there were many problems arising from General Motor’s cheap technology. That’s why you should do everything you can to avoid a Sonoma today, as maintenance costs are more expensive than the actual truck.

2 Chevy S10 Xtreme

motor1.com

In terms of design, the Chevy S-10 Xtreme was a special truck. It looked very sporty and was quite comfortable, especially for this price. However, if you had found one today, a lot of work would likely be needed as it often had problems with the transmission and rear axle.

1 Lincoln Blackwood

en.wikipedia.org

There was once an attempt by Ford to build a Lincoln truck, but it was a complete failure. The blackwood had a satin bed that was completely useless to anyone who actually wanted to use it, and it was only released in one color.

NEXT: 20 SUVs and pickups that will be discontinued very soon

Next

20 stunning photos of celebrities and their Bugattis



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn