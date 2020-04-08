20 Crown Hotspots Sealed in Delhi Wearing Masks Required – Delhi News

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it had sealed 20 foci of coronaviruses around the city and that no movement of people would be allowed in those areas. Delhi has recorded 669 positive cases so far with 93 cases reported today. There were also nine deaths; however, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

In another decision, the government mandated that people wear masks while leaving their homes.

“A total of 20 hot spots in Delhi have been identified and closed. No one will be allowed to enter or leave these areas,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

These areas include Gali no. 6, L-1ST Sangam Vihar; Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar; Mandawli Gali no. 1; Pandav Nagar H Block Gali no. 1; Khichdipur Gali no. 1-3; Kishan Kunj Ext Gali no. 4; two apartments in IP Extension – Vardhaman, Mayur Dhwaj; and Mansara Apartment in the Vasundhra enclave, Krishan Kunj, among others.

The deputy CM said a decision had been made to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

“The areas will be completely sealed while the administration will ensure the door-to-door delivery of essential items,” Sisodia said.

According to the Ministry of Health, an area with 10 or more cases of infection is called a cluster, and if more than one cluster develops in any region, it potentially spreads the infection further and is called a focal point.

However, for coronavirus, it is an emerging phenomenon and even an area with a single positive case can be called a focal point, depending on the possibility of spread in the area, the Health Service said.

Once a site has been designated a focal point or has the ability to be a focal point, the authorities have the right to restrict the movement of people and seal the area by making it a protected area – locking a specific geographical area to prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

Protective zones, created to map local transmission of the disease and prevent the spread of infection, are being announced by the district court’s office. This completely excludes the movement of ordinary people with the authorities taking care of the necessary supplies.

The area and the houses in it have been properly cleaned. So far, several pockets in the city have been declared protection zones, including parts of Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden, Vasundhara Enclave, Kalyanpuri, Pandav Nagar, Krishan Kunj, Khichripur, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Patparganj.

