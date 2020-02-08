20 dead, 31 injured in mass shootings in Thailand; Sagittarius is hiding in the mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) – An armed soldier aggravated by a financial dispute killed two people and raged on a much bloodier rampage on Saturday in northeastern Thailand. A total of at least 20 people were killed, 31 injured, and it was believed that more people were in the building when more shots were fired early Sunday.

Defense Department spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sgt.Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region. Much of the filming took place in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping mall with airport motifs filled with colorful Legos sculptures, a carousel and huge replicas of landmarks from around the world.

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when shots were fired on Saturday afternoon. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just eaten and left when she heard gunfire.

“At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist just ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.”

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small quantities by police while they were looking for the armed.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people who were rescued by the police. She said seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I’m so happy. I was so scared of being hurt,” she said.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground part of the shopping center, but were still looking for the shooter. Anutin said there were no more bodies inside, but added, “We don’t know if there are any more injuries or deaths or not.”

Some buyers were caught in the mall, probably in the underground area.

“We are concerned about those who are still trapped in us. Some still couldn’t get out, ”said Lieutenant Colonel Poonsap Prasertsak, a high-ranking police commandant in the region, early Sunday morning. He told reporters that the police were in contact with some of them.

“We told them to stay calm, quiet and with their heads down,” he said.

A shot from the mall was heard around 3 a.m. when the ambulances were brought closer to the scene, but reporters were kept away and no immediate announcements were received.

A policeman contacted by phone in Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, said the gunman initially killed another soldier and a woman, and injured a third person, apparently over a land conflict.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person to be killed was the commander of the 22nd ammunition battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman had shot others at his base and taken weapons and ammunition before he fled the army in a Humvee.

City and neighborhood police officers who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to disclose information fired gunfire when he drove to the mall. The Thai Rath television broadcast surveillance cameras from the shopping center, which showed a man with an apparently assault rifle.

The man, who is believed to be the shooter, appears to have posted updates on his Facebook page during the killing spree.

“Nobody can escape death,” was a contribution. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

A social media photo that appears to be from the Facebook page shows a man wearing a green-clad military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. Jakrapanth’s profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Terminal 21 Korat, a multi-storey glass and steel shopping mall, resembles an airport terminal with a control tower and departure gates. A large passenger aircraft model dangles from wires next to one of the main escalators.

Each of the seven retail floors is decorated to represent a different country. A giant replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower soars to the ceiling, while a model of London’s Big Ben dominates another area and a massive model of California’s Golden Gate Bridge spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers over a food court.

Nattaya didn’t know the extent of the slaughter until she got home. When she found out about the death toll, she passed out.

“I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown,” she said. “I mean, this mall, we go there almost every other day.”

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The Korat incident happened just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.