20-dogs-available-for-adoption-in-tampa-bay-following-seizure-from-louisana-house-of-horrors

TAMPA (WFLA) – Some dogs from Louisiana are now looking for fur-ever homes in Tampa Bay after surviving a house of horrors.

More than 50 dogs were seized from Pam Galjour, 59. in Duson, Louisiana after detectives had received tips of animal cruelty. But that’s not all detectives found.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says Galjour’s 91-year-old husband who is suffering from dementia was being held against his will. Galjour has since been charged with cruelty to the infirmed.

Now with her Galjour’s husband in safe hands, the now adoptable pups are looking for their own safe haven. Many of the dogs often had no food, water, with some testing positive for heartworms after living outdoors and often sleeping next to dying dogs.

“When the animals were sick, she would take care of them, shoot them and bury them on her property. Definitely a bad situation,” said Danyelle Ho, Director of Shelter Operations at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the dogs which include Schipperke, Chihuahua, and Minature Pinscher mixes are looking good and are anxious for a good home and many will be available on Tuesday morning.

The Humane Society says adult dogs will be priced at $95 with puppies at $225. The Humane Society is located at 3607 North Armenia Ave and opens at 12 p.m. and is advising people to arrive early as there is no application process.

