20 Dubai-certain travellers detained at Kochi airport after British isles national exams +ve for COVID-19

Representational picture | Photographer: Christopher Pike | Bloomberg

Text Sizing:

A-

A+

Kochi: 20 Dubai-sure travellers had been detained at the airport listed here on Sunday soon just before takeoff right after a Uk nationwide among the them analyzed good for novel coronavirus, formal resources stated.

This normally takes the full number of confirmed COVID-19 situations in Kerala to 20 so considerably.

The human being who tested positive on Sunday has been taken to an isolation facility at a nearby authorities hospital, a Cochin Global Airport Limited spokesman stated.

The flight remaining for Dubai in the afternoon after the 20 passengers had been detained.

Previously, at minimum 289 passengers of the Dubai-sure Emirates flight had been offloaded at the airport right here after the United kingdom individual was identified to be contaminated by the coronavirus.

The spokesman, nonetheless, did not mention the amount of passengers onboard the flight when it still left.

The British isles passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill vacation resort town of Munnar in Kerala and was underneath surveillance, he claimed before in the day.

The passenger joined the team to reach the Kochi airport without the need of informing authorities in Munnar, he explained.

When the exam end result came, the authorities arrived to know that he was at the Kochi airport and travelling by the Emirates flight. First of all, it was determined to offload all 19 travellers of his group, the formal stated.

“Now, it is determined to offload the remaining 270 pax also and send out them to medical center for additional investigation”, he added.

Also read: Coronavirus cases increase to 107 in India, with 12 fresh ones claimed in Maharashtra

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the best reviews & opinion on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Show Entire Short article