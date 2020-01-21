20 facts about Pete Davidson that Kaia Gerber wished to be swept under the carpet

Pete Davidson quickly becomes one of the top names in the comedy. As a regular Saturday Night Live star, he went from portraying the quirky man in the background to some skits as the main characters. He has been with SNL since 2014 when he first became a member at the age of 20. He is still the youngest actor to ever appear at SNL and the first actor to be born in the 90s.

With new fame comes a new focus on personal life. It was no different for Pete. When some of his earlier sketches went viral and people took him seriously as a comedian, his private life became a subject of fascination. Everyone wanted to know who Pete was with, and he met a number of famous women.

Here are 20 facts about Pete Davidson, who his youngest girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, probably wished she had been swept under the carpet.

20 He was engaged to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson started dating Ariana Grande. While Pete was still anonymous to most people, Ariana is known by most people in the world. Pete first met Ariana when she appeared on SNL in 2016, but they didn’t start dating until 2018. They were engaged to dating after less than two months.

19 He has psychological problems

Pete was never shy about his mental health problems and even used them as a punch line for some of his jokes about SNL. He has spent most of his life with depression caused by trauma at a young age. He has admitted a few times that he often does not understand how to deal with his emotions and is constantly working to deal with depression.

18 Some of his projects have failed

If there’s one actor who likes to do random cameos in films, it’s Pete Davidson. He has appeared in a variety of films both on the screen and on Netflix. Most recently, he appeared in Set It Up and What Men Want. In 2019 he was in The Dirt, which was only rated 39% at Rotten Tomatoes from January 2020.

17 He has four tattoos for Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson decided to seal her love in ink during the whirlwind romance of a few months. He got two tattoos dedicated to his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. The first one he got on the back of his neck says “Mille Tendresse” to match Arianas in the same place. The saying means “a thousand caresses” and comes from Ariana’s favorite film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.

The second tattoo was a pair of rabbit ears that point to one of Ariana’s earlier albums. This tattoo is now a black heart behind his ear.

16 He tweeted a suicide note

It’s no secret that Pete couldn’t handle it well when Ariana Grande broke off her engagement. In December 2018, when he was still struggling with major depression-related depression, he wrote an Instagram headline that many felt was a suicide note.

The headline read: “I’ll do my best to stay here for you, but I don’t know how long I can hold out. All I’ve ever tried was to help people. Remember that I did it to you said.”

The news caused so much panic that both the police and Ariana Grande were alerted and immediately went to his home.

15 He has Crohn’s disease

In addition to everything Pete has done in his life, he also suffers from an autoimmune disease. He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 17 or 18 years of age, which causes abdominal pain, fatigue, weight loss and a variety of other symptoms. He made fun of him in the past because he had heavy pockets under his eyes because of the illness.

14 He has a borderline personality disorder

Pete Davidson has had borderline personality disorder for three years after being officially diagnosed in 2016. He has commented on his frustrations with the stigma of mental health problems in general and borderline personality disorder in particular.

He said, “Just because someone has a mental illness doesn’t mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship.”

13 Ariana Grande wrote two songs about him

In 2018 and 2019, Ariana Grande released two albums in a row. Each album had a song about Pete Davidson. The first album, Sweetener, had a song that was named after Pete himself: “Pete Davidson”. And in the album “Thank U, Next” the song “Thank U, Next” contains the line “I almost even got married / and I’m so thankful for Pete”.

12 He dated Kate Beckinsale just before Kaia

Pete Davidson’s story with women raises many unanswered questions. There are also fuzzy lines that can make someone feel uncomfortable. He started meeting Kate Beckinsale in or around January or February 2019. They ended things in April of the same year, just a month before Pete appeared in Alexander Wang’s fashion show and met Kaia.

11 He has a Hillary Clinton tattoo

In the event that someone was unsure whom Pete had chosen in the last presidential election, he was tattooed in honor of his favorite candidate. The Hilary Clinton tattoo shows up on Pete’s leg and he wrote on Instagram that he wanted to give Hilary a Christmas present, so “he tattooed his hero”.

10 He dated a comedian colleague

Pete clearly has an affinity for other comedians. He was with Carly Aquilino in 2015 and the fans seemed to agree that the two comedians were in a relationship. Carly is famous for her time at MTV’s Girl Code and was reunited with Pete in 2019 while both were at Paramount in Huntington.

9 He had broken up with Cazzie David two months before Ariana Grande’s engagement

The date with comedian colleague Larry David’s daughter had some advantages, but the anger that fans felt about her sudden breakup was unlikely to be worth it. The couple were two years old before they separated in May. About the same week they parted, the comedian was seen cuddling with Ariana Grande.

8 He felt bad for the inappropriate pastor

Aretha Franklin’s death in autumn 2018 shook the entire music industry. As friends and supporters of Ariana Grande, Aretha’s family asked the pop star to perform at her funeral. She did so and was immediately forced to bishop Charles H. Ellis III. Hug and touch on stage.

When Ellis faced a backlash from touching the singer so many times, Pete said he felt bad for Ellis, which angered many of his (and Arianas) fans.

7 He mocked a war veteran on SNL

Dan Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye in battle. In 2018, Pete decided to use his eye patch as a joke about SNL’s “Weekend Update” part. He compared Crenshaw’s appearance to a “killer” and NBC later had to apologize for the incident.

6 He joked about the Manchester bombing

In 2017, during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, a bomb attack killed 22 people and maimed hundreds more. The event shook the world, including Ariana. A few months later, she bravely returned to Manchester to give a benefit concert.

Pete said that even Britney Spears didn’t have that kind of attack at her concert about how famous Ariana’s singing career had become.

5 He doesn’t know how to deal with his father’s death

Pete Davidson’s father was a fireman who was killed in the September 11, 2001 attack. Pete was only eight or nine years old at the time and had a hard time coping with his father’s death. His father’s death was most likely the main cause of his initial depression and now contributing to many of his mental health problems.

4 He made a bad joke about reproductive rights

In another case where a joke went wrong, Pete was insulted at his birth control joke. The comedian often used his relationship with Ariana Grande as the linchpin for SNL, except this time their fans weren’t happy. He joked that he could make her stay by exchanging her birth control pills for Tic Tacs.

3 He compared R. Kelly followers to Catholics

R. Kelly, the nineties rapper now known for his crimes against teenage girls, bore the brunt of one of Pete’s jokes. In March 2019, during the height of the R. Kelly scandal, the Catholic Church was also under attack for maltreating the crimes of Catholic priests. Pete said he “didn’t really see the difference except that his music was significantly better.”

2 He joked about sexually transmitted diseases

Pete joked about sexually transmitted diseases in a sketch for SNL, and many people weren’t amused. Comedians often get blackness for making generalized jokes, and this case was no different. He said that sexually transmitted diseases are all “things that can be cured with a shot” that is wrong, as anyone who understands the medicine knows.

1 He joked about Louis C.K. To die

Many people were offended when Louis C.K. used the Parkland shooting and gender pronouns as punch lines for his jokes. It seems Pete was one of those people.

He mentioned that the last two people he had tattooed had died, adding, “I’m thinking about getting a Louis C.K. tattoo.” Louis was not pleased with Pete’s comments and wanted him to be removed from SNL.

