20 facts about the Bachelor that you did not previously consider necessary

The Bachelor was premiered in 2002 and has built a cult following since then. We are taped to our TVs season after season to watch the women fighting for a man’s heart and to make sure we don’t miss out on juicy drama and mischief. The show has its critics, maybe not for no reason? It’s a bit strange that millions of people watch a show in which a bunch of women fight over a man – sometimes they humiliate and humiliate themselves simply because they have a cheesy “dream date” and 15 minutes of fame.

The show was also criticized for how it portrays and treats women, not to mention the blatant lack of diversity among participants. But today we are not interested in any of this and we will only concentrate on the facts about the Bachelor that you did not previously think you should know … until now.

20 The show can be edited so that everyone looks bad

Have you ever watched the bachelor and immediately noticed how terrible or rude a candidate was? It turns out that ABC producers can edit the footage so that the participants appear the way they want them to. In short, everything they do and say can be used against them by the producers, who can paint in any light they want.

19 Only the lead is paid

Bachelor candidates often leave well-paid jobs to appear on the show – you might think that they get paid millions just to appear in the Bachelor, but they’re not. Only the lead receives this privilege and can earn up to $ 100,000. It seems like a huge price for the participants to pay for love … cough, cough, fame. Any chance for love, right?

18 participants can earn tons of money after appearing on the show

Some who appear on the show turn out to be a blessing in disguise, and the show offers exposure that can prove profitable after the show. Social media endorsement deals with brands, own shows are some of the most common methods with which the alumni of the young nation bank. Participants will receive prize money between $ 250 and $ 10,000 per Instagram post after the show.

17 There is a family who lives in the villa when there is no shooting

The famous bachelor house, as fans affectionately call it, belongs to Marshall Haraden. The property is not just a set dedicated to filming the show, but Haraden’s home when the bachelor is not filming there. So that it looks new and fresh, ABC gives the walls a fresh coat of paint.

16 show producers are planning the dates

Have you ever wondered how the bachelors got the elaborate and sometimes daring dates on the show? I don’t ask myself anymore because they don’t. The credit goes to the show producers. Do you remember when Ben Flajnik and Emily climbed the Bay Bridge? The view from above may have been amazing, but our fear of heights kept us on the edge of our seats.

15 The winner may keep the ring, but only if it has been together for two years

When the couple are engaged at the end of the show, they are gifted Neil Lane sparklers. However, if the couple separate before the end of the two years, they cannot sell the ring and have to return it to production, which is a shame because the ring costs more than six digits.

14 ABC pays for a wedding on TV

Lute! When the wedding is televised online, the couple receives a six-digit paycheck like being paid to find love and share it with the world. That’s not all, the show and the network also pay for the wedding. It’s a win-win situation, unless the couple quit shortly afterwards and have to deal with a more public separation. That could be bad.

13 The data of the hometown are not always in the participant’s family home

Home dates are a big part of the show. Right now we’re trying to predict the direction the relationship could go. Sometimes the homes and meals in the hometown are the epitome of perfection, and now we know why. According to HuffPost, production sometimes helps set up the meal, and sometimes the date is moved to a wealthier relative’s house or Airbnb is chosen.

12 The bachelor show has a two-drink rule

Former bachelor candidates previously criticized the show for the abundance of alcohol available on the set. It is a known fact that alcohol can make people talkative and emotional, and the producers obviously count on it. After the incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson at Bachelor In Paradise, however, a two-drink rule was enforced on all bachelorette shows.

11 Do you need data protection? Go to the bathroom

Can you imagine being filmed all day while sharing a house with strangers? According to the Daily Beast, former candidate Leslie Hughes said: “They’re with you all the time. As soon as you wake up in the morning, your microphone is on you … When you go to bed, it’s gone. ‘

10 participants cannot leave the premises

The undergraduates seem to have a glamorous life, but that may not be the case, they fly safely to exotic places and go on romantic and sometimes exciting dates, but this is the only time they are allowed to leave the mansion. A little bit explains why some candidates seem unpredictable and awkward. Can you blame them

9 There is someone who is responsible for crying

The emotions are high in the Bachelor’s degree, and although it provides great television, we sometimes feel sorry for the candidates. According to The New Yorker, former undergraduate producer Sarah Gertrude Shapiro said: “They often told us to drive the 405 up and down until the girls cry – and not come home if we don’t get tears because we do would be fired. “

8 participants cannot meet while the show is on

Imagine being booted from the show in the second week, but cannot go out with you until your departure from the show is broadcast. In addition, the bachelor and the winner cannot be seen together until the last rose ceremony is at its worst. If the winning couple break up before the show ends, they must hide the breakup.

7 There is no training room or training device on the set

We can only imagine how the pressure that arises when you are filmed around the clock and want to stay in shape can be increased if there is neither a training room nor training equipment. In order to stay fit, the participants ran around the house or uphill. Talk about how you can make the most of an uncomfortable situation.

6 The rings cost one arm and one leg

There’s no denying that the stunning Neil Lane engagement rings in the series are a dream, and if you’re a bachelor, you can’t spend a penny on it. What is not clear is whether ABC pays for sparklers or is simply donated by Lane for advertising. What we are sure of is that the rings cost a pretty penny.

5 participants have to deal with the filming 24 hours a day

The candidates on The Bachelor are filmed around the clock, their exhibition time is under the microscope. They are filmed when everyday things are simply done, obviously this is a way for producers to capture a juicy drama or meltdown. Anything to keep ratings high, right? Participants sign their privacy by appearing on the show.

4 No eating of dates allowed

As with almost every television program, it is not allowed to eat in front of the camera because these sneaky microphones record everything. According to Bon Appetit, the former bachelor Aria Luyendyk Jr said: “Nobody eats, and that’s mainly because nobody wants to watch how you eat and the microphones do the chewing.”

3 There is no cook in the bachelor villa

There is no cook in the bachelor villa and the women have to take care of themselves. Former candidate Ashley Spivey said in part: “Dinner is prepared by anyone who wants to cook for everyone. Britt was a classically trained cook in my season to cook things like bacon jam or toasted tomato soup. I usually made dessert, like banana pudding. “

2 participants have no stylist, they dress themselves

The women on The Bachelor always stunning in their beautiful rose dresses and always dress to impress when they are on dates with the subject of their affection. What you may not know is that they dress themselves up and don’t have a stylist. Some participants claimed that they spent huge sums of money on clothing alone.

1 Neither television nor the Internet is allowed on the show

There is no television or internet in the house, former candidate Ashley Hunt told The Ashley Reality Roundup: “We can’t talk to friends or family until we get home. Phones and computers are taken away the day you leave get there. ” would] sit in the house or by the pool; it gets pretty boring. ‘

