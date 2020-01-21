20 facts about the REAL Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice is one of the most famous “housewives” in the entire Bravo universe. The star has not only been seen for 10 seasons in the series, but has maintained her full-time status since day one, which is quite unusual and only occurred with two other housewives, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards.

In addition to her success with the “Real Housewives”, Teresa has also had success with the endless number of products and books that have put her on the New York Times bestseller list! All of this sounds great, but things changed when she and her husband Joe Giudice were found guilty of wire fraud and tax evasion and both ended up in prison.

After Giudice’s release, she took her life and grew stronger than ever. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” is now one of the most watched “Housewives” shows in the entire franchise and continues to grow. While Teresa has shared her life on the canvas for 10 years, there is so much more that you would be surprised to know!

20 She was born in Patterson, New Jersey

Teresa Giudice was born in Patterson, New Jersey on May 18, 1972. While Teresa may not have been born in Italy, it was her two parents! The Gorga family grew up in Jersey City before Teresa changed her surname after marriage, where she became quite known in the neighborhood.

19 Her brother also appears with the “real housewives”

While Teresa Giudice started the show ten years ago with no family part in the cast, things soon turned when the third season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” began, featuring Teresa’s cousin Kathy Wakile and brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. Even though Kathy has ended the show, the Gorga’s are still with Teresa’s side.

18 She worked as a Macy’s Assistant Buyer

Before appearing in the successful reality television series Bravo, Teresa Giudice worked at Macy’s as a purchasing assistant. The star has expressed his fondness for fashion and shopping, and that only makes sense now that you consider that she used to buy for the department store itself. While your Macy’s times are long gone, it’s not your shopping habits.

17 She is a best-selling author of the New York Times

Teresa Giudice may not be a Harvard graduate on TV, but she is much better than the viewers she excels at. The reality star has become a bestselling author of the New York Times with her numerous successful cookbooks, all of which were shown on the show.

16 She raised over $ 70,000 for Celebrity Apprentice

If you’re a die-hard Teresa Giudice fan, you definitely remember her appearance on the reality show “Celebrity Apprentice”. Teresa appeared in season five and made it pretty far! While not winning the competition, Giudice successfully raised over $ 70,000 for charity NephCure.

15 She has her own wine line

Teresa Giudice is not only the best-selling author of the New York Times, she has also launched a very successful wine series! The wine that Giudice created is called Fabellini and was released in 2012. Although it is definitely not Teresa’s main source of income, her version is definitely not comparable to “Real Housewives of New York” from Bethenny Frankel’s “Skinny Girl”.

See also: 20 rules that “real housewives” must follow

14 She has a degree in Fashion Marketing & Management

While she was a purchaser at Macy’s before joining the “Real Housewives”, Teresa Giudice couldn’t gain her fashion knowledge from nothing. The reality star attended Berkely College and graduated in fashion marketing and management!

13 She married in 1999

When it comes to love, Teresa Giudice claims that she married her best friend! Despite their rocky relationship, which sometimes plays on the show, the two definitely seem to have loved each other madly. Teresa married her husband Joe Giudice in 1999 and officially became Teresa Giudice, whom we all know and love.

12 She has four daughters

During the marriage between her and husband Joe Giudice, the duo have four daughters together. The oldest, Gia Giudice, was just celebrating her 19th birthday. In addition, Gabriella and Milania, who are 16 and 15 years old, ensure a lot of fun on the show. Last but not least, Audriana, the youngest of the group, completes this lovely family of six.

11 She has her own hair care line

It looks like Teresa Giudice is the hard-working “housewife” in one of the franchise companies. She not only publishes book for book and wine, but also a hair care set called Milania Hair Care. She named the products after her daughter and also had a lot of success with the product.

10 She served 15 months in prison

Even though the Giudice family grew so close, things turned bad in 2015 when Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison after she and her husband Joe were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud. Fortunately, Teresa’s sentence was reduced so that she could return to her family after 11 of her 15-month sentence.

9 She was a co-author of her own memoirs after her prison term

After her release from prison, Teresa Giudice took the opportunity to describe her time behind bars and make a book! Not only did she express her trip in a fascinating way, she also landed on the New York Times bestseller list again. Talk about the right way around!

8 She is one of the few remaining original housewives

The “Real Housewives” franchise has been around for over a decade. While many housewives have come and gone, Teresa Giudice remains one of the few original housewives who is still part of the series full-time. Not only is she still full time, Teresa has never missed a season and even stopped production for an entire year waiting for her to get back from prison. Talk about loyalty!

7 She earns the highest salary among housewives on the east coast

Given that Bravo stopped production behind bars during Teresa’s time, it’s no surprise that the network pays her a lot! According to Radar Online, Teresa makes $ 1 million a season and makes even more money after Bravo issued her an additional six-digit check to film private scenes of her and her daughter’s Italian reunion with Papa Joe Giudice.

6 Her husband was later jailed for three years

Wondering what Joe Giudice is doing in Italy and why the family is reuniting there? Well, Joe Giudice was sentenced to 3 years in prison and, unfortunately, deported after serving his term. Given that Joe was born in Italy and never obtained American citizenship, he was permanently sent back to Italy, where Teresa and her four daughters traveled to see him for the first time as a free man.

5 She supported her family while her husband was away

If there is one thing, Teresa Giudice can be described as strong! The “Real Housewife” took the lead when husband Joe Giudice was sent to prison and became the sole breadwinner. She became one of the hardest working people we know at this time to make sure she can take care of her family, and one can say with certainty that she did an excellent job.

4 She put the “real housewives” on the card

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ was only the fourth episode of the franchise, but they definitely put the series on the card. In the first season of “Housewives” from Jersey, Teresa Giudice threw a table at the actor Danielle Staub. This scene was without a doubt one of the most shocking reality moments of its time. It caused nationwide news and headlines and instantly took the “Real Housewives” to a whole new level.

3 She separated from husband Joe after 20 years of marriage

We always thought Joe and Teresa would make it stronger than ever, but it seems that their separation had some unfortunate consequences. The dynamic duo officially announced their separation after 20 years of marriage in 2019. Although it’s a sad separation, it makes the most sense considering that Joe lives on another continent.

Related: Teresa Giudice discovered with new man since separation

2 She has made many enemies

Given that Teresa Giudice has been appearing in the “Real Housewives” for 10 seasons, she definitely made a lot of enemies. Two people Teresa can’t stand are former co-stars and friends, Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo. Although they were closed years ago, it can be said with certainty that they will not hang out so quickly.

1 She is a certified yoga teacher

While Teresa Giudice spent her time in prison, the reality star started doing yoga. After she was released, she fell in love with the activity so that she was officially certified and even taught yoga classes. In addition to her love of yoga, it seems to have brought her and former enemy Danielle Staub back together!

Next: 20 photos that change the way we see these housewives

Next

20 photos by Lena Headey that will make Game Of Thrones fans miss her

