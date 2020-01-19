20 facts that reveal who Smith’s REAL will is

Will Smith has had a very successful Hollywood career over the past three decades. He did everything from music to films and business to YouTube. He has never-ending ambitions and he’s an all-rounder, so there seems to be no limit to what Will can achieve. He has received several Grammys and two Oscar nominations and has been known to be the main actor in a successful summer film.

His relationship with his children Trey, Willow, and Jaden Smith was as entertaining as his entertainment projects. The actor is married to Jada Pinkett-Smith, whom he met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but Will has so much more to offer than we know. He can still budget an impressive $ 20 million for every film he signs up for.

If you haven’t kept up with his adventurous life and all its hardships, you should be prepared for 20 facts that will give you a closer look at the real Will Smith …

20 His real name

Many just assume that Will Smith is the actor’s legal name, but that’s not entirely the case when the Hollywood star, whose real name is Willard Carroll Smith Jr., made the change when he found that he had a career in the entertainment industry. Willard didn’t quite do it for Will, which resulted in a minor change.

19 He doesn’t believe in punishing his children

This is perhaps every child’s dream – no punishment at all times. Yes, Will and Jada don’t believe in any of that.

“We don’t punish,” said Will. “We treat our children in such a way that they are responsible for their lives. Our concept is to be as young as possible and to give them as much control over their lives as possible. Our experience has shown that the concept of punishment is a little too negative. “

18 He received his first Grammy for his song “Summertime”

After founding the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince in 1991, Will released a record called Summertime that many will remember as it was later awarded the Grammy for best rapper performance by a duo or group. This was Will’s first Grammy. It was a clear sign that Will’s many talents would take him far in Hollywood.

17 He is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood

Will is one of the highest paid actors in the business, reportedly earning $ 20 million for the first two Bad Boys films, and expecting to make an amazing $ 35 million with Netflix ‘Bright 2.

Its average salary per film is around $ 15 million, depending on the film’s budget. There is no denying that his star power is still recognized after almost three decades of his career.

16 He rejected the Wild Wild West matrix

Will has never shied away from revealing the fact that he should appear as a neo in the Matrix trilogy, but apparently he just didn’t believe the project enough to sign on the dotted line. Instead, he played the not so great comedy flick Wild Wild West, which was nowhere near as successful as The Matrix.

15 He is the first hip-hop star to be nominated for an Oscar

Will Smith is the first hip-hop star to be nominated for an Oscar for his appearances in Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness. Both times he was qualified for the Best Actor Award and although he hasn’t won, it’s still incredible to believe that Will, who sold millions of records as a rapper before the 00s, has become an A-list performer.

14 he met his wife Jada Pinkett Smith because of the fresh prince

Jada Pinkett-Smith auditioned to play Will’s girlfriend on the TV show, but this role was later passed on to actress Nia Long. Needless to say, Jada’s encounter with Will on the set would lead to a comprehensive romance between the two. They would marry and have two children in the world – Willow and Jaden Smith.

13 He has three siblings

Many don’t know that Will actually has three siblings – none of them appear in public, but it is believed that the film star is very closely related to all of his family members. Will has a sister named Pamela, who is four years older than him, and siblings who are twins (Ellen and Harry). You are only three years younger.

12 He was once dated with supermodel Tyra Banks

Before Will got to know Jada, Tyra Banks had also been connected to her, who had a cameo appearance in “Fresh Prince”. The two are said to have been together for a short time before quitting, but their romance did not end in bad conditions.

Since then, Tyra and Will have had many friendly encounters in public. It was just a relationship that didn’t develop into anything serious.

11 He helped his father install refrigerators as one of his first jobs

One of Will’s first jobs was anything but glamorous. His father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., was a refrigerator engineer in Philadelphia. When Will was serious about making money in his teenage years, he helped his father install refrigerators in people’s homes. While this job earned him enough money to get by, Will knew he wanted more of life.

10 He was almost bankrupt before NBC approached him with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

Yes, he had a fortune in Hollywood when he made it, but at the beginning of his career, Will had really bad spending habits. These spending habits caused him to owe the IRS a whopping $ 2.8 million in unpaid taxes. The situation almost bankrupted him in 1990, but NBC resorted to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This changed Will’s life. He learned to manage his money a little better, maybe because he had so much more of it.

9 He was previously married to Sheree Zampino

Before getting to know Jada, Will had married three years to actress and businesswoman Sheree Zampino. The two were married from 1992 to 1995 and it is believed that Sheree was the one who ended the relationship. They share a son (Trey Smith) and always got along well.

8 His friendship with DJ Jazzy Jeff went beyond “The Fresh Prince”

Again, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff had made friends before working on the sitcom together. They had already traveled around the world together and had made millions of dollars as a duo. They have remained close friends ever since.

It’s not uncommon for Will and Jazzy Jeff to go out with friends and family – they’re practically brothers.

7 He is known to be called Mr. July

The media often refer to Will Smith as Mr. July and it’s pretty obvious why – the majority of his films were canceled this month. July always proved to be a strong release time for the actor. Basically, everything Will Smith released in the summer was a blockbuster hit.

6 He can solve the Rubik’s Cube extremely quickly

Many fans are not aware that Will is extremely smart despite his wild antics and funny personality. He is the only person in his family who knows how to solve Rubik’s cube in less than a minute, which has been shown in some of his films like The Pursuit of Happyness. Don’t be fooled by the funny side of this actor, he’s smarter than people think.

5 He had a habit of remembering all the lines

During his years at Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will remembered all the lines in the script because he considered himself a perfectionist. He knew he had to be on his game. He was a newcomer to a sitcom with many established actors.

“It was my very first role and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the entire script and the lines of everyone else,” he said.

4 At 20, he was a millionaire

While his sitcom didn’t start until he was 21, Will had already made money playing smaller roles and starting his career as a rapper. So it shouldn’t be hard to believe that he was a millionaire by the age of 20.

His hectic pace and ambition never went unnoticed, and although he struggled with tax problems, he broke away quickly enough to put his finances in order.

3 Acting is just one of his many talents

As mentioned earlier, Will is a man of many talents. He has proven to be a fantastic actor and is also a platinum-starred record artist with hits like Miami, Men in Black and Gettin ‘Jiggy With It. He has sold a whopping 10 million albums in the US alone and won four out of eight Grammys for them he was nominated.

2 he used to hang out Mariah Carey

In September 2018, Will shared a photo of himself with R&B superstar Mariah Carey, which immediately upset his fans. Nobody seemed to have known that these two were in professional life early on.

Mariah raved about the picture on his Instagram account, which was taken in the early 90s, but we haven’t yet reunited the two. Carey posted the photo with the headline: “When I only had two dresses – one in pink and one in black.”

1 His first major film role was in six degrees of separation

Will landed his big break in the role of Paul in the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation with Stockard Channing and Donald Sutherland. And while the film didn’t make the big money at the box office, it was enough for Will to be noticed in the film industry. The role helped him become one of Hollywood’s emerging stars at the time.

