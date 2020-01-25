20 facts that shed light on who the REAL Pink is

Since 1999, Pink, whose birth name is Alecia Beth Moore, has entertained millions of fans around the world. She is known for some big hits like “Beautiful Trauma”, “Who Knew” and “So What”. To say that this woman had an extraordinary life is an understatement considering what she went through.

Coming from an abusive household and shortly before an overdose at the age of 15, it once seemed as if there were all chances against Pink, who started writing songs at the age of 14. Do you depend on your success through the decades?

Well, Alecia is a talented woman who has often implemented acrobatics in her live performances – simply put, pink is a pop icon. She’s been in the industry for 20 years, but is there anything else fans need to know about her? It’s safe there!

Here are 20 facts that reveal who the real pink is.

20 Her real name is not pink

Pink is not the real name of the singer – her birth name is Alecia Beth Moore, born September 8, 1979. The decision to make the switch came when a number of her friends started calling her Pink. This seems ironic since Alecia is a nervous rock star who is anything but gentle and innocent (as her stage name suggests).

19 She is a former McDonald’s employee

Before he made it to Hollywood, Pink did a number of not so entertaining, not so high-paying jobs. She did honest hard work at Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and even a gas station. It was clear that she was determined to make enough money to continue pursuing a career in music.

18 She used to be in a group called Choice

Before Pink was offered a solo record deal, he was part of a group of girls called Choice. The trio was formed to take on TLC, Destiny’s Child and Spice Girls, but things broke up pretty quickly. It wasn’t long before everyone decided to go their separate ways. Pink was the only one to sign a solo record deal.

17 She thinks Carey Hart is the love of her life

Carey Hart has a sometimes rocky relationship with her husband Carey Hart. You have experienced ups and downs over the years. However, they got off the other side more than ever.

Having once planned to do it alone, Pink has never been afraid to admit that her husband really is the love of her life. She shares two children with him – Willow and Jameson.

16 She brings acrobatics to her concerts

Those familiar with Pink’s live performances already know that she is extremely competent in acrobatics and gymnastics. No wonder that this mother of two often implements these elements in her shows. For example, at the 2017 American Music Awards, she scaled a building while performing her song “Beautiful Trauma”.

15 Before she took over pop, she was an R&B singer

Pink was originally marketed as an R&B singer, and her then boss (record producer LA Reid) told her how to brand her image. He also told her what sound she would need to record music in the studio.

Her debut album “Can’t Take Me Home” was a hit, but it seemed like the pop route was where the label managers thought Pink could have an even bigger impact.

14 she has a great crush on johnny depp

Pink has openly admitted in the past that one of her biggest crushes is Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp. The actor on the A-list once surprised her in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel – and it was natural that Pink looked embarrassed when she hugged. The audience cheered them on. She is also said to have liked Michael Keaton.

13 She had an unlikely friendship with Channing Tatum

Pink and Channing Tatum joined forces when they met on the singer’s music video for “Beautiful Trauma”. The duo played a couple in love who had problems in their relationship, but it was the dance number that really caught everyone’s attention. Both said that working together is a lot of fun … and friendship arose from it.

12 She is a big fan of rapper Eminem

Pink must be one of Eminem’s biggest fans, which her own fans find adorable. The fact is that the “Family Portrait” hit maker is such a big star herself, but still likes to work with other artists … especially rappers.

For her album “Beautiful Trauma”, Pink Eminem is said to have sent an email asking if he was (again) interested in working together, and could not say no. You previously worked on two songs – “Need Me” and “Won’t Back Down”.

11 she won a Grammy for ‘Lady Marmalade’

After three Grammys, the most memorable win for Pink 2001 was the “Lady Marmalade”, which won the “Best Pop Collaboration” title at the award ceremony in 2002. Among them were Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Mýa and rapper Lil Kim. The route continued to spend five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

10 She hates a lot of her tattoos

She got most of her tattoos when she was in her early 20s, and she has evolved since then. Pink has often stressed that she regrets painting herself in some parts of her body. She has already mentioned that tattoos on the front of her body bothered her a little the older she got.

“If I had an eraser, woosh … If I could start over, I would just do a big back part and have a clean (front) part. I’m in balance,” said the pop star.

In addition to singing, she is also a part-time actress

Pink is a triple threat that doesn’t just sing. She is also a dancer and actress. Over the years, the blonde beauty has appeared in a number of feature films, including Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Bring Him to Greek, Happy Feet Two, Rollerball and Thanks for Sharing. Her main passion is still music and tours.

8 When she was a teenager she started to write songs

Pink always had an ear for music; At 14, she would only write songs. She was going to record her in a studio one day. Given her tough upbringing, there were many things Pink could write about – especially issues related to the relationship between her family members.

7 Her earlier songs were inspired by her rough childhood

Pink was just three years old when her parents decided to quit and divorce, which she speaks openly about in songs like “Family Portrait” from 2002. This song in particular became a hit for Pink and peaked in the top 20 in Sweden, Germany, New Zealand, the UK and the USA.

Her fans had a clear connection to what she had been through in her own life, and this was shown by the success of her music.

6 She is one of the best-selling artists in the world

Since the beginning of her solo career, Pink has sold an impressive 40 million albums and 50 million singles worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists in the world. She is undoubtedly one of the most influential pop stars that continues to dominate the industry with top singles and sold-out concerts around the world.

5 She once said it ended with Carey Hart

In 2008, Pink and Carey Hart decided to drop the lawsuit and announced that they had agreed to a divorce. Things were clearly not working for the two at the time, and both felt that they needed a break from each other. Interestingly, the duo later withdrew their testimony. They decided to try their romance again – and have been together ever since.

4 She owned a bulldog donated by Priscilla Presley

As it happens, Pink once had a bulldog named Elvis. But it is the person who gave her the animal that makes it so bizarre – it was Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla. Apparently, the two had built a close relationship over the years, but it seems a little overkill to give someone a dog. Maybe not if you give a rock star like Pink.

3 Pink Once Feuded With Christina Aguilera

At the beginning of her pop career, Pink got into a fight with Christina Aguilera. The two worked together on the song “Lady Marmalade”, but it turned out that they didn’t get along.

Pink is said to have been annoyed about Christina’s demands; Aguilera wanted to sing more parts of the song than the others! While the other women refused to argue with Christina, Pink fought quite a fight. The pop divas have since squeezed their expenses.

2 Your artist name comes from “Reservoir Dogs”

Quentin Tarantino’s film “Reservoir Dogs” apparently inspired Pink to stick to the name. In the blockbuster flick, the character, Mr. Pink, apparently shares a lot of character traits with the singer – at least that was what those closest to Pink thought back then. The name was kept, and when it was time to create her stage name, there was little to think about.

1 She dropped out of high school

Pink was not a bit in education. She dropped out of high school and got out of control at just 15 years old. From minor crimes to experimenting with various substances that almost led to an overdose, Pink lived a chaotic lifestyle before she turned 18. In 1998, however, she returned to school and acquired her G.E.D.

