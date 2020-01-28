20 famous film scenes that were actually completely improvised

If you ask a screenwriter about improvisation, most will tell you they hate it. This is because they focus on the only thing they do: turning your script into a film by following exactly what is written on paper.

However, not every single film follows the script from top to bottom. There is always a need for scope so that the actors can bring their own sense of style into the characters they play.

Many famous lines of film and scenes were actually created through improvisation either by the actors or from a last-minute direction by the director. And that is how it is supposed to be. You can’t write a perfect script every time. There has to be a chance for the characters to discover the gift of improvisation.

Here are the 20 most famous film scenes that were the result of improvisation.

20 Jar Of Dirt (Pirates Of The Caribbean)

Just before they filmed the funny “Jar of Dirt” scene in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Johnny Depp actually approached the director with the idea that he would take advantage of the dirt he held in the hand during the scene, and just run wild with it shooting.

19 Think Fast (as John Malkovich)

There has long been rumor that the scene where John Malkovich goes down the street and is nailed by a beer can has been improvised. It is true, but not entirely. John Malkovich had no idea it was going to happen, so his reaction would be real, and it became a wonderful movie scene.

18 Why male models? (Zoolander)

After David Duchovny explained in detail why male models are the perfect camouflage for a secret assassin, Ben Stiller finally forgot his line and repeated what he said before. It transformed the whole scene into a perfectly created comedic joy.

17 make it look real (lord of the rings: the two towers)

After Viggo Mortensen discovers that the hobbits may be dead, he steps on an orc’s helmet and screams in frustration that they haven’t found him. However, when he actually kicked the helmet, he broke two toes, causing a true cry of pain that can be heard in the film.

16 I’m going here! (Midnight cowboy)

While Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight are walking down the street at a busy New York intersection, they try to cross the street when a real New York taxi flies into the picture and almost hits both actors. The car wasn’t part of the film, but the reaction became a legendary reaction to a real moment that wasn’t planned.

15 It’s not the end of the world (Shaun Of The Dead)

In one of the film’s first scenes, Shaun meets Ed, his best friend, in a pub where the two get drunk after Shaun lost his girlfriend. After a few drinks, they walk across the room, where Ed tells the background story for each person, which was all improvised and even made Simon Pegg really laugh.

14 I’m a Zit (animal house)

Jim Belushi approached the notorious food fight scene with many ideas. But the only thing that was written was that there would be a fight for food. The rest of the food fight itself was improvised by Belushi, including the now classic “I’m a zit” line.

13 Vic Vegas Dance (Reservoir Dogs)

Michael Madsen was a perfect match for Mr. Blonde (also known as Vic Vega) for Reservoir Dogs. He was given the opportunity to invent an impromptu moment that included not only a terribly terrible dance, but also speaking into the policeman’s ear that he had previously cut off.

12 The Circle Talk

After filming The Breakfast Club one after the other, John Hughes had his actors take what they knew about their characters and create their own dialogue in one of the best scenes in the entire film. The actors were given no instructions other than being honest about who their characters really were in the film.

11 The perfect entrance (Willy Wonka)

Before he even signed up for the film, Gene Wilder had a request. He would only make the film if he could create the exact entrance Willy Wonka made. He had the idea and knew that it would be a perfect way to introduce the eccentric man to his fans.

10 flowers (caddyshack)

Harold Ramis loved Bill Murray’s ability to create fun moments in all of his films simply by improvising them on location. When it came down to Caddyshack, Ramis allowed him to open his mind and create comedic gold for that one scene that was all improvised on site.

9 The Sword Fight (Indiana Jones: Temple Of Doom)

Instead, during the fight scene between a swordsman villain and Indiana Jones, he shoots him instead of facing an obviously brilliant swordsman. The scene came after Harrison Ford got really sick on the set and could hardly stand long enough to film it. It was child’s play and transformed the entire film series.

8 chest waxing scene (the 40 year old virgin)

Much of the back-and-forth dialogue in The 40-Year Old Virgin was taken from countless shots of improvised moments. This has made many of Judd Apatow’s films so funny. However, the scene in which Steve Carell’s breast grew grew to be real and his reactions were the same.

7 Funny how? (Goodfellas)

Not every improvised film was hysterical. In fact, when Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta got into an argument about how funny his character was, everything was created spontaneously. The classic joke led to a devilish film moment that is still one of the best.

6 Play Through Pain (Django: Unchained)

Leonardo DiCaprio slapped a piece of glass with his hand and smashed his hand. He was bleeding everywhere. This wasn’t part of the scene, but when it did, he used it to strengthen his character’s point of view, and it became a legendary moment that made him one of the best performers of all time.

5 Singing in the Rain (A Clockwork Orange)

A Clockwork Orange is a crazy Stanley Kubrick film about a series of overly violent young men who commit unthinkable crimes against innocent people. But when Alex sang a very familiar tune while committing these crimes, things became even more terrible for all viewers.

4 The Joker (The Dark Knight)

The infamous slow clapping of The Dark Knight’s joker was something he did right away, but it’s not just this moment that makes up our list. It’s all in his approach to the character that belongs here. Heath Ledger really committed to the Joker and created one person, not just a character in a movie.

3 crazy at the hotel (Apocalypse Now)

Everyone is now aware that filming Apocalypse Now was one of the most difficult tasks for everyone involved. But when we get to know Martin Sheen’s character, he slowly loses his mind in a hotel room. But that was only scripted in the outline. He was actually so drunk that he really had cut his hand open and was bleeding everywhere.

2 meetings with the drill sergeant in the boot camp (full metal jacket)

Stanley Kubrick is not known for allowing his actors to become self-employed. However, all he had to do was leave R. Lee Ermey to take his drill sergeant character to where he was during the infamous boot camp scene. It was one of the few times that you see an actor doing something Stanley didn’t approve of himself.

1 Robin Williams Being Robin Williams (Everything)

We wanted to talk about Good Will Hunting and Robin Williams who made up the entire “dog fart” speech, but then we realized that we couldn’t miss his other brilliant moments, like every radio moment from Good Morning Vietnam or the genius of Aladdin. He created more amazing improved scenes than anyone else.

