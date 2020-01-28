20 fan art images of MCU heroes that change the way we see them

Marvel is a place of fantasy. A place where we can break away from the regular and enter the extraordinary. A place where the most unlikely become heroes and the worst evils can be defeated. As extraordinary as the worlds of Marvel comics and MCU films are, we believe that their fans’ imaginations could be a step higher.

In today’s list, we’re going to go through 20 incredible pieces of MCU fan art. These pictures show our beloved heroes, but in a different light than we are used to. We have everything from surprise couples to hipster hulks and beyond. The art is not only impressive, but the stories that these artists and fans have created also contribute to the existing Marvel magic! Who can start scrolling?

20 hammer time

Here we look at an extremely horny Thor. Well, of course Thor has always been one of the strongest heroes, though his strength is more of a born gift than something he pumped up for in the gym. That being said, after a few reps, he pretends to be a fitness selfie after seeing this picture.

19 Is there something Tony Stark can’t do?

It is obvious that Tony Stark would have the ability to fix our girl fog. Now that Endgame is over, we know that he will never get a chance to do that. Who else would have liked to see all the cool advances Tony could have made for her?

18 Captain Marvel & Black Widow 4Ever

Well, that would be a delightful but unexpected turn. It seems that many fans have wanted a Captain Marvel love story to begin with one of our existing MCU women. While we think the ship sailed to be Black Widow, we can see it happen to one of our other leading actresses!

17 Poor Peter Parker

How did poor Spider-Man get into such a network? Although we now know that both Disney and Sony have an agreement that allows Spider-Man to stay in the MCU, it is crazy to believe that it was ever a topic of discussion. Stan Lee created Spider-Man, he belongs to the Marvel family!

16 Hipster Hulk

Everyone loves Hulk! However, we think he might have a few fewer fans if he regularly sported a man like this. That being said, we love all of the setbacks that come with the different tattoos from Hiper Hulk! What do we think Who would swipe right here on Hipster Hulk?

15 Leopard VS. panther

The artist of this piece has done a really great job capturing the faces of Black Panther and Erik Killmonger. If we look at the battle scene, we can see the battle develop from two human warriors to two majestic animals fighting for pride and power. Since the Leopard Preyy was not in the film, we think this is a great tribute.

14 The ultimate glow

This piece of fan art really brings up a specific question … What would you say to your younger self if you had a chance? We think Captain Marvel has a lot of advice for a young Steve Rogers. Who thinks he’ll tell him to flee the super soldier’s serum?

13 Spider-Man is a cat

While we mainly see them doing things like saving the world and so on, our heroes have to go home and relax at some point, right? The artist clearly imagines that young Peter Parker returns home after a long day of high school classes and villain battles to play with his several kittens.

12 #NoFilter

Thor and Loki’s relationship is pretty hot and cold, although we know that they both have a deep love for one another. However, we are not sure whether they actually pose for selfies and put together funny subtitles. However, we have to say it’s a great piece of fan art!

11 Yondu & Little Miss Star-Lord

We love a good gender swap when it comes to fan art. This paints a pretty picture in particular. Imagine Yondu taking in a young Star Lord woman instead? As gorgeous as this scene is, we think learning the French braid would have been the least of its problems in this scenario …

10 The broken heart of the black widow

This artist seems to imagine a tragic love story between Black Widow and Hawkeye. Black Widow has several romantic interests in the comics, but as far as we know in the MCU, Hawkeye is a married father and simply a friend of Black Widow. Nevertheless, sadness pulls our hearts higher here!

9 Gamora’s tragic past

Thinking about what actually happened to Gamora when she was a child is one of the sadder stories that can be seen in the MCU. We all know that Thanos is capable of almost anything, but it’s just too much to see him with this freshly orphaned gamora!

8 The smallest father in the world

Scott Lang loves his daughter. However, he couldn’t be the father he wanted to be to her while she was growing up. This picture shows a beautiful moment that Ant-Man and his little princess share. Ah, if things could be that simple in real life … or at least in the cinema!

7 Keep your friends close

The relationship between Groot and Rocket is forever. We love the way this artist imagines Rocket (who is technically a raccoon) embedded in a hollowed-out room in Groot (who is technically a tree). It perfectly represents how they are there for each other, even at the most basic levels.

6 Mrs. Bucky Barnes

Who doesn’t love Bucky Barnes? This female interpretation of The Winter Soldier is beautiful. Bucky’s confusion and sadness are still burned into the face, though his features have become feminine and his hair now, his hair looks better than ever. Imagine how this could have changed his friendship with Captain America …

5 The destroyers

We heard Drax talk about the destroyer in the movies about his family. It is a sad story, but we are glad that this artist created an idea for us and presented happy times for the destroyer and his loved ones. We only wish we had seen it in one of the films!

4 Wanda The teenage witch

Wanda Maximoff AKA The scarlet witch is actually not a traditional witch. Although she can easily distort reality, we have never seen her brew a potion or even swing a wand. Thanks to this artist, however, we can see it fully! We think the MCU should get her a hat as soon as possible.

3 Valkyrie & Captain Marvel?

A love story between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie has been speculated by fans since the release of Captain Marvel’s film. While rumors are spreading that Carol Danvers will eventually get a female love interest, it remains to be seen whether this will be Valkyrie or not. We love this picture of them together!

2 Iron Man’s child

Well, it’s almost too sad to let it happen. This photo was taken clearly after the events of Endgame. We can see a broken heart and very pregnant pepper looking at a hologram of the man she loved. Why did it have to be Iron Man? Couldn’t he withdraw from the MCU otherwise?

1 A hero hug

It is true that we cannot see their faces or hear their thoughts, but something tells us that these heroes hug and comfort each other after their friend Iron Man dies. The loss was perhaps the hardest for Pepper Potts, but the entire hero universe felt the blow.

