20 fan art pictures by Darth Vader that are better than Disney’s interpretation

Darth Vader has been called one of the most iconic villains countless times, which is why not every fan has been happy with the way Disney has dealt with his character since he bought Lucasfilms. Some fans are upset that Darth Vader doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, and think he should finally be the star of his own film.

For others, the biggest problem is that Vader sacrificed himself at the end of the original trilogy, moving to the bright side. In Disney’s trilogy, Vader is only referred to as a relentless villain who has never done anything good. The fact that Kylo Ren looks up to him and wants to end what he started in The Force Awakens contradicts the new trilogy to the original trilogy. When the Jedi returned, Vader didn’t even want to finish what he had started.

If you’re also disappointed with Disney’s interpretation of Darth Vader, don’t worry! We have found 20 fanart images that respect Vader’s legacy.

20 We have never seen Darth Vader in mourning for Padme

Padme was the main reason Anakin Skywalker turned to the dark side. So it’s a shame that we never really see his character mourn except that he shouts “NOOOO”, which eventually becomes a meme. It wouldn’t have fit in the new Star Wars saga, but it would add more depth to its character.

19 This artist reintroduced the battle between Ahsoka and Vader

The battle of Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader on Star Wars Rebels was one of the best scenes on the show, but this artwork by Saby Menyhei really brings it to life. It looks a lot more realistic than the fight on the show and makes it something we’d love to see in live action.

18 We all know that Vader is a family man

Baby Kylo with his parents and favorite grandpa Darth Vader is the Disney + show you never knew you wanted until now. Seriously, however dark and moody Vader is, we all know that he just wanted to be with his family. There is no doubt that he would have turned to the bright side for them if he had had the chance.

17 There is no Darth Vader without Anakin Skywalker

As much as fans love making fun of Anakin for reasons like hating sand, Anakin is a key part of what Darth Vader is, and that’s exactly what George Lucas intended. This artwork by Venamis shows Anakin Skywalker before he turns into one of the greatest villains of all time.

16 Two villains we will never see together

Kylo Ren and Darth Vader are definitely a dream team, at least in Kylo Ren’s head. João Ramos Filho gave us a look at what it would be like if the two actually merged, which is now impossible since the two have finally disappeared.

15 Vader always had two sides

One thing that Disney has definitely never mentioned in his new Star Wars films is that Darth Vader also had trouble choosing between the dark and light sides. The new films only show him as a pure evil, but this artwork by Reiko Hattori shows that he has more than just darkness.

14 Disney never recognized that Vader was once good

As much as Disney paints him as a treacherous villain, he has the story of being a man who loves and cares for his wife. He was ready to do anything for her and only turned to the dark because he thought it would give him the power to save her. This artist shows us a future in which Anakin will not lose his wife in the end.

13 A fan poster that brings together all trilogies

This artwork by Mariline95 offers us alternative Star Wars posters that bring together all the main characters from each trilogy. As divided as fans are with each trilogy, the Skywalker saga would not be the same without the characters shown above.

12 When Luke got angry and Leia was the hero

Luke Skywalker certainly felt the attraction of the dark side, but could you imagine if he could actually be consumed by it? The artist Adam Vehige photographs a completely different Star Wars film in which Leia had to take on the role of the heroine after her brother turned to the dark.

11 Darth Vader without a helmet is even more creepy

Darth Vader is already incredibly menacing, but without his helmet he looks a lot more scary. We will never see him without a face until we learned in the prequel trilogy that there is a reason why he never takes off his helmet.

10 Darth Vader casts his shadow over the Star Wars universe

This artwork by Kevin Bussart is as beautiful as it is symbolic. In a way, Darth Vader is the center of the entire Star Wars universe, and any story that followed the original trilogy would not exist without its character. Star Wars is Luke’s father and Kylo Ren’s grandfather and is mainly about Vader.

9 Darth Vader takes care of Luke

Given that Darth Vader has taken care of Luke enough to sacrifice himself for him, he is expected to take care of his son in the afterlife as well. This artwork by Vimes Art shows us that Vader and Luke are two sides of the same coin.

8 An alternative universe in which Darth Vader lives

If Anakin had survived the Jedi at the end of the return, he would most likely have turned to the bright side. In this artwork by Jessica Tung Chi Lee, we see Darth Vader giving up his intimidating Jedi robes costume to join Luke Skywalker.

7 Disney Star Wars ignored Padme’s existence

Padme Amidala was one of the most important characters in the prequel trilogy, which is why we are pleased that the artist Marcela Eastman has recognized her presence. Darth Vader was mentioned several times in the new trilogy, but it seems like everyone doesn’t remember Padme, who had more than many Star Wars characters.

6 This is what it would look like if Luke turned to the dark side

This artwork by Andrew DeSoto gives us an idea of ​​what it would look like if Luke Skywalker became Vader’s apprentice. The attraction between light and dark was strong for both, so it is not difficult to imagine that things could have been different.

5 If Luke and Vader were fighting together, they would be unstoppable

Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker were both the most powerful Jedi of their time. If the two had ever worked together, nobody would have had a chance (except maybe Rey). In this piece we see the two side by side, as we would have liked.

4 What if Darth Vader came to the bright side?

This artwork by Pudin Arts gave Darth Vader an interesting costume redesign to give us an idea of ​​what he would look like when he turned to the light. You may be wondering if Darth Vader would keep the Sith Lord look if he decided to go back to the bright side.

3 This fan gave Darth Vader a more terrifying costume

We haven’t seen Vader in a different costume in any of the Star Wars films, which is understandable since many fans would most likely be upset if Disney changed his clothes at random, but at the same time it would be interesting to have Darth Vader in a different suit seen, maybe in Rogue One.

2 We would like to see a team made up of Darth Vader and Darth Maul

Anakin Skywalker met and fought Darth Maul, but the two have never fought side by side. Maul was one of the best characters featured in the prequel trilogy. So it’s a shame that the two have never been seen together. We are pleased that this artist gave us a look!

1 When Vader visited Kylo Ren as a spirit of power

Since The First Awakens came out and we all saw how connected Kylo Ren was with Darth Vader, fans have had many theories that Anakin would visit Kylo as a spirit of power. One reason why this may not have happened is that Vader went to the bright side after his pass, which prevents Kylo from using him as an inspiration for evil.

