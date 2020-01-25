20 fan art pictures of Disney characters that change everything

When it comes to Disney characters, it’s almost impossible to pick favorites at this point. There were just too many great films, each with their own great characters. That being said, why choose? Now, with Disney +, all the classics have been released and we can finally relive the magic as often as we want!

In this article, we’re going to look at some of our most valued cartoon characters, but with a twist! We selected 20 fan artworks that all tell the story of a character in a very different way than their original film. Just when we thought we couldn’t love these films anymore, these talented artists showed up to prove us otherwise!

20 A frozen family

In the latest Frozen film, we saw how Kristoff went out of his way to make the right proposal to his dearest princess Anna. The artist who put this cheerful scene together has obviously moved on to what we are sure to see in future films. The real question is whether Anna and Kristoff’s baby have a chance to be born energetically.

19 The Incredi kids

While the film The Incredibles was as brightly animated as any other Disney flick, this artist opted for a darker look for his adult version of Elastigirl and Mr. Incredibles kids. Dash and Jack-Jack certainly look powerful, but it’s nothing compared to what Violet is up to.

18 Belle makes a beautiful beast

It’s always fun when an artist creates a gender swap image with classic characters. Here we look at a revised beauty and the beast. While it’s true that Beast looked very good in the original Disney animated film despite all the hair and teeth, we believe the female version will make him beat in the good looks department.

17 Does King Triton know about these guys?

Here’s a look at how things would have looked if Nemo, Marlon, and Dory Merpeople had been fish instead of fish. Of course, Disney had already discussed the whole thing with the mermaids, but this is a fun new way to imagine our favorite animated fish! The artist did a great job of creating a human look with the characters’ personalities.

16 The warrior princess of Agrabah

This is a page from Princess Jasmine that we have never seen before. Although she has always been a wild princess, we have never seen her with a sword in hand on a wild Rajah. Although we think that someone who has tried to make happy friends with her would have no problem with it.

15 How do we see the similarities now ?!

If you think about it now, Boo and Sulley from Monsters Inc. are very similar to Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope from Schweetz. A big monster (or a man) with a gold heart and a dark haired rascal of a girl. We like to see this artwork as Ralph, who agrees to wear matching costumes with Vanellope for Halloween. How sweet!

14 Elsa & honeymoons forever

Many fans are expecting this action in the upcoming Frozen 3. We have known for some time that Elsa is planning to bring her together with a friend, although there are two films in and that we have not seen yet. Although we got to know the charming honeyman in the latest episode …

13 toy stories tragic love story

Even if Toy Story isn’t as romantic as Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty, there are still a few lovable couples in the film series. Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head and of course Buzz and Jessie are fan favorites. Woody and Bo Peep, however, go far back. Obviously the artist of this piece understands the sad side of her impossible love story.

12 Ariel has always been a rebel …

One of the most common trends we’ve seen in Disney fan art is where artists reinterpret the princesses as modern women. In this picture we can clearly see that Ariel has found a hidden passion for tattoos. While we love the look and think Ariel is really rocking the bandana, we feel that her homages to Flounder and Sebastian could have been friendlier …

11 We’ll always love you, genius

Although Aladdin and Genie tearfully say goodbye at the end of their first film, this artwork was created after the death of actor Robin Williams, who voiced our beloved genius. The picture lets us see their last farewell in a completely different way as genius is slowly brought into the clouds. Pass the handkerchiefs!

10 The aristocrats

This is a look at Dutchess and Thomas O’Malley, who were actually aristocrats and not aristocrats. The artist did a great job of turning these two cats into people. We really believe that they would have looked like this if the film had taken a different direction. Where are these human toddlers?

9 Cinderella has been revised

With wild women like Pocahontas and Mulan in the mix, Cinderella was increasingly seen as the pretty one. To be honest, her ultimate goal in life was to find a prince to free her from her problems, but let’s not go there. In this fan art, Cinderella clearly took matters into her own hands and we live for it!

8 China’s most famous baby

We can only imagine how powerful Fa Mulan and Li Shang’s baby would be. They are the two greatest warriors China has ever seen, so of course great things are expected from their child. Could this be an action we see in the upcoming Mulan live action remake? Probably not, but we can hope!

7 The ultimate besties

If you think of logical crossovers, the stories of Quasimodo and Rapunzel fit together perfectly. Both were trapped high up and away from the rest of the world. We feel that these two would share a bond that no other character could ever understand. While we don’t think of it as romantic (we have too much love for Flynn Rider, of course), we think these two would make excellent besties!

6 Would Remy get Gordon Ramsay’s approval?

Now this is just weird. While Remy managed to convince almost everyone with his kitchen by the end of Ratatouille, we still have to ask if his classic vegetable dish would have been enough to convince Gordon Ramsay of the idea of ​​a rat cook. We guess no, but we will never know for sure!

5 Don’t mess with Merida

Merida was never a princess to mess with. With their savage demeanor and impressive target, we would put our money in them to win almost every battle. However, this modern version of the princess is quite impressive. Without a bow and arrow, it may not be as deadly, but we think it could still hold its own in a mosh pit!

4 Male Moana

We love this game against a male Moana! Although the original female Moana is as perfect as it is, it’s always fun to reinvent the story. We wonder if a male Moana would have been able to reach the suffering Te Fiti as we saw in the female version in the film.

3 Snow White would be the girl

Frankly, we love this outfit and hope to find it in a shop someday. While many of the other Disney Princess fan art pieces show a modern version of the girls who look a bit rougher around the edges, this artist clearly couldn’t imagine Snow White. We understand that if Snow White were around today, she would definitely only take selfies!

2 How much sadder can it really be?

This photo of Carl, Ellie and Doug hanging above the clouds is almost too much for us. On the other hand, if we have made the first 10 minutes of your film, then we can probably make it through anything. The advantage of this sad photo is that Carl and Ellie are finally reuniting!

1 Riley’s emotions come to life

Let’s think about it for a moment. If Riley’s feelings of joy, disgust, fear, sadness, and anger were brought to life as her own individual people, everyone would be very special. Just look at the little anger that’s ready to explode! We love this picture, although it may be best to keep these 5 safe in Riley’s memory.

