20 Fiat Chrysler cars and trucks that are impressive today

Fiat Chrysler is definitely known for making some really wonderful cars over the years. While they certainly had a fair share of lemons, it’s pretty obvious that they always know how to make up for it. This enables this company to remain an important part of the automotive world. Whether it’s cars, off-road vehicles, or trucks, you will always find a way to provide us with some of the best cars on the primary market. That is why they always make an abundance of sales.

After all that has been said so far, in this article we will look at 20 Fiat Chrysler cars and trucks, which are bargains today. It is very important to mention that these vehicles will come from different years of release, but all from the 2000s. Even though these cars are used, they would be great options for your garage as they are some of the best cars this company has ever made. Sometimes saving money is advisable, especially if these older cars are of the same quality as many modern cars. The prices are taken from CarGurus.com.

20 2015 Chrysler 200 ($ 11,234)

The 2015 Chrysler 200 can be found at a very reasonable price. Although this would of course mean that the car is used, it would be wise to invest in it at the end of the day. There is no question that this car has a strong sense of luxury. It also thrives when it comes to its treatment.

19 2017 Fiat 500 ($ 10,899)

The fact that you can buy a 2017 Fiat 500 for just under $ 11,000 at this point is frankly a wonderful deal. This car thrives because it was built strong. This gives him great potential for the long service life of his drivers.

18 2015 Dodge Dart GT ($ 9,475)

Although the 2015 Dodge Dart GT would continue to receive mixed reviews from critics, it’s pretty solid that it is already available for less than $ 10,000 at this point. The area where this vehicle is most successful is when it comes to its speed. So it would be an entertainment car at an affordable price.

17 2015 Jeep Compass ($ 12,900)

The 2015 Jeep Compass is a vehicle that is particularly worthwhile if you are looking for a car with a high overall performance and off-road capability. It is definitely at a reasonable price to use, so it would be excellent to add to your garage. It’s also a lot cheaper than today’s release.

16 2008 Chrysler Crossfire ($ 5,955)

The 2008 Chrysler Crossfire is a sports car that you can get for next to nothing today. Yes, this car had some problems with its engine, according to cars.com. With a few minor repairs, however, it could definitely be a good option. It definitely looks pretty good and comes at pretty solid speeds.

15 Dodge Caravan 2015 ($ 12.705)

The Dodge Caravan 2015 offers a wealth of safety features and is available at a very reasonable price. This vehicle is one that deserves a lot of praise as it is clearly built to last for many years. Therefore there is no risk when buying one of these products.

14 2017 Chrysler Pacifica ($ 17,998)

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is definitely a very good looking car, but more importantly, it comes with a high level of safety features. This relatively new model is also available at very low prices compared to its original starting price. This is a great option that is a real bargain.

13 2011 RAM 1500 SLT ($ 15,995)

The 2011 RAM 1500 SLT is a bit older, but definitely one of the best trucks you can buy from this manufacturer at a reasonable price. This vehicle lives from its immense power. This makes it a strong option when it comes to using it in working conditions.

12 2014 Dodge Avenger ($ 9,145)

The 2014 Dodge Avenger is a vehicle that looks very nice. Even if it does, it can be found at a very affordable price, which is very cool. It offers a lot of the technological components that you see even in modern cars, so it would definitely be a nice vehicle to own at the end of the day.

11 2005 Maserati GranSport ($ 17,999)

The 2005 Maserati GranSport is an older car, but it comes at extremely high speeds. You may be surprised to learn that it is part of the Fiat Chrysler organization. It’s the prime example of a spectacular sports car and frankly a collector’s item today. If you look closely, you can find it for under $ 20,000. So be sure to pay attention to it.

10 Jeep Cherokee 2015 ($ 16,998)

The 2015 Jeep Cherokee is praised a lot on the primary market, according to cars.com, because it offers a high level of protection and wonderful driving behavior. It can definitely be found at affordable prices, so it would be a great used option. There’s not much harm for that one.

9 2006 Dodge Dakota ($ 2,700)

The 2006 Dodge Dakota is a very old truck, but would find a lot of love because of its enormous performance. This is frankly a prime example of a real heavy duty truck, so it would be a wonderful option. At a price below $ 3,000, you essentially pay a few cents for it.

8 2010 Chrysler Sebring ($ 4,995)

The 2010 Chrysler Sebring is priced at less than $ 5,000, which is frankly a bargain. Although this car is quite old today, it has a high level of class and overall performance, according to cars.com. So it would be a cool car to buy at the moment.

7 Jeep Renegade 2014 ($ 14,700)

The 2014 Jeep Renegade is a vehicle that many people would have great fun with when it first appeared. It’s fantastic to see that it’s now available at a low price, as it allows people on a tight budget to enjoy it too. It was one of the manufacturer’s top cars this year of release.

6 2014 Dodge Durango SXT ($ 14,500)

The 2014 Dodge Durango SXT is definitely a cool car because it not only offers a great body style, but also a high level of performance. This is what makes it a wonderful option for family cars at the end of the day. It is also surprisingly fast and it is even very entertaining to drive.

5 2014 Chrysler 300 ($ 8,699)

Although it would have a lot of use, you can buy a 2014 Chrysler 300 for under $ 9,000. This car has definitely received a lot of praise from buyers as it not only looks cool but also works immensely well. This is a car that you should definitely consider if you are looking for luxury at an affordable price.

4 2008 Dodge Magnum ($ 4,495)

The 2008 Dodge Magnum is priced at less than $ 5,000, which is frankly a bargain. This car has the ability to last for a long time because it is amazing when it comes to its overall structure. Some minor repairs would likely be needed, but it’s definitely worth investing in.

3 2016 Fiat 500X ($ 13,100)

The 2016 Fiat 500X is an SUV that offers a high level of class as well as strong overall performance. It’s honestly a little underestimated vehicle as a lot of people seem to overlook it. However, it is a very reliable vehicle that offers a high level of safety to all passengers.

2 2012 Ram 2500 ($ 17,900)

The 2012 Ram 2500 is a first class heavy duty truck. Although it is quite old today, there is no doubt that it still offers a tremendous level of towing capabilities, making it a great work truck. This makes it a very solid option for use in the toughest working conditions. So it’s definitely worth thinking about.

1 2016 Dodge Journey ($ 14,998)

At the end of this list, let’s take a look at the Dodge Journey 2016. This fairly modern car is used today for around $ 15,000, which is a pretty good bargain. According to cars.com, it offers many of the same features as the 2020 release. Therefore, it is advisable to save money and use this outstanding version.

