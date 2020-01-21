20 film couples who fell in love on the set

Most of the films we love usually have one factor in common – couples. Indeed, it is hard to imagine that a film is not an unforgettable couple, but a chemistry duo that attracts our undivided attention.

Over the years, film couples have even become the subject of films. You see their relationship grow and develop into something serious. In the meantime, you can also see how their situation changes tragically in some cases. Regardless, couples always keep us fascinated on the screen.

In some cases, the chemistry shown on the screen is even enough for the actors to go behind the scenes. Don’t you believe us Check out these 20 film pairs that pretty much fell in love during a film set:

20 Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn met while filming “The One And Only, Genuine, Original Family Band”

As early as 1966, actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn met while working on the Disney film. During an interview with BBC Radio 4, Hawn recalled: “I was 21 and he was 16.” I found him adorable, but he was far too young. Years later we met again and I remembered liking him When I first met him we both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows that you can never say it. “

19 Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met after filming “I know what you did last summer”

There was a time when Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. were considered Hollywood stars. And that’s pretty much because they both starred in the 1997 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. To make it clear, however, the two didn’t start dating right after the film was made – it just happened, as Gellar People said. We had canceled dinner plans with a friend and the person. We decided to have dinner anyway and never looked back. “

18 Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes fell in love on the set of “Evening”

It is believed that the two actors fell in love while they were still working on the set of “Evening”. Mamie Gummer, one of her co-stars, even said to People: “I was there when it happened and it’s something I do.” will never forget. I am incredibly happy for them. They are perfect for each other. “In their opinion, the two of them on set had ignored games like Scrabble and Boggle.

17 Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied fell in love while filming “Black Swan”

Millepied had choreographed for the Oscar winner and danced in the film. In the meantime, Portman won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the film. And when asked to compare how she won and met her husband, Portman said, “Yes. The husband more. It was really special and it was really wonderful and so much fun. It was really incredible. “According to Us Weekly, the two got engaged in December 2010.

16 Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart met on the set of “Twilight”

As everyone knows, actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart met when they started filming the “Twilight” films. And over time it became clear that the two were also a couple behind the scenes. However, their relationship was shaken when it turned out that Stewart had an affair with film director Rupert Sanders. Stewart had met Sanders when he was working on the film “Snow White and the Hunter”. Despite Stewart’s public apology to Pattinson, the two went their separate ways.

15 Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez met on the set of “Dark Tide”

Around the time that Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez met on the set of “Dark Tide” in South Africa, Berry had just separated from the actor Gabriel Aubry. However, this did not prevent the co-stars from dating until months later. Two years later, Berry was discovered with a ring and it was finally confirmed that the two had been engaged. Martinez and Berry married in July 2013. Months later they also welcomed their first child. Unfortunately, the couple filed for divorce in October 2015.

14 Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres met while filming “The Matrix Reloaded”

After working together on The Matrix Reloaded, Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne also starred in several other films. These include “The Matrix Revolution” and “Five Fingers”. At the same time, they also worked on the NBC television series “Hannibal”. The two married in 2002, but unfortunately separated in 2016. According to a report from page six, Torres was discovered kissing another man just before the news of their separation came.

13 Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met on the set of “Step Up”

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met when the film was made in 2006. And just a few years later, in 2009, the two got married. However, in April 2018, the couple announced that they would split. In the meantime, Dewan talked about the time when she realized that they had to separate in their book “Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day”. The actress wrote: “I realized how dynamic I was. It served neither me nor my daughter. “

12 Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz started to get romantic while filming “Dream House”

Actors Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz may have known each other for years, but it seems the two only got dressed when they worked on the 2010 dream house thriller. In fact, rumors swirled around this time that the two were dating, even though they were both closely related. And then, in July 2011, everyone quickly learned that Weisz and Craig had married.

11 Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux met while filming “Tropic Thunder”

When Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015, fans had hoped Aniston had finally found her happy. After all, it looked like the couple should be. Aniston and Theroux had known each other for some time after introducing themselves on the set of “Tropic Thunder” and then “Wanderlust”. During an interview with Pop Sugar, Aniston even remarked that Theroux was the “nicest person in” the world. “Unfortunately, the couple gave it up in 2018.

10 Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson started to meet while shooting “jumpers”

For Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson, it must have been love at first sight. After the two stars met in 2007 while working on the film, they were engaged the following year. However, they never married. Nevertheless, Christensen and Bilson started a family after Bilson gave birth to their daughter in October 2014. The couple stayed together for 10 years before deciding to separate. One source told us Weekly: “She’s back in LA full-time. He is in Toronto. You have been traveling for a few months. “

9 Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines”

According to Cosmopolitan, no one really expected Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling to go out after meeting on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines”. The two were then seen on a date in Disneyland. And, according to Us Weekly, one observer remarked, “Eva hopped around like a little girl … she leaned against him and held his arm all the time.” In 2014 Mendes gave birth to the couple’s first child.

8 Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone met for the first time when they shot “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone got pretty close when they shot “The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010”. The following year, Stone separated from her boyfriend Kieran Culkin, while Garfield also separated from his girlfriend Shannon Woodward. Stone and Garfield soon began to meet in secret. It looked good for them. In 2015, a source told people that the couple had decided to take a break and said, “They are both slaves to their schedules.” They later shot another shot of their relationship, but soon separated forever.

7 Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem found undeniable chemistry while filming Jamón Jamón

Before they became a couple, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz had known each other for years. This is because they met in 1992 in the film “Jamón Jamón”. Years later the two worked together on Woody Allen’s 2008 film “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”. In 2010 Cruz and Bardem decided to make their first public appearance as a couple. In the same year there was also news that the couple had married in secret. Today they are happily married.

6 Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus met on the set of “The Last Song”

After Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus worked together on “The Last Song” in 2009, the romance between them seems to have awakened almost immediately. In fact, just a year later, they decided to step on the red carpet as a couple. Since then, the couple has had a relationship that keeps changing. In 2018, Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot after being engaged for years. The following year, however, the couple finally (apparently) separated.

5 Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky met in “Mother!”

Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky met on the set of “Mother!” And soon fell in love. Speaking to Vogue, Lawrence recalled, “We had energy. I had energy for him. I don’t know how he treated me. “According to People, the two started dating right after filming ended in 2016. And their relationship blossomed despite the couple’s 22-year age difference. Unfortunately, the couple broke up the following year.

4 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner fell in love after working on two films together

The first time Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner worked together was in 2000 in the movie “Pearl Harbor”. Only a few years later, in the summer of 2002, they came together again when they were working on the film “Daredevil”. During an interview with Playboy, Affleck recalled, “We met Pearl Harbor what people hate, but we fell in love with Daredevil.” The two first appeared in public in 2004 and got married a year later. After what the two had to say, they had a happy marriage. However, in 2015 the couple announced that it was splitting.

3 Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger met while filming “Brokeback Mountain”

Michelle Williams and the late Heath Ledger began meeting shortly after their meeting on the set of the Oscar-nominated film “Brokeback Mountain”. According to Reel Rundown, the film’s screenwriter Diana Ossana even remembered: “I remember him looking at her and she looked up at him with those big eyes. The attention he gave her almost frightened her, but you could see it from there every day. For him it was really love at first sight. He was so excited about her. “Unfortunately, the couple separated in 2007. Ledger died unexpectedly the following year.

2 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fall in love while filming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

As everyone knows, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first worked together on the film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith. “And sometime after they made the film, the two showed up as a couple. They also started a family almost immediately. Pitt and Jolie later tied the knot in front of their six children. Unfortunately, their marriage should not last. Jolie filed for divorce from her husband in 2016.

1 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met while filming Green Lantern

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met when they worked on the film “Green Lantern”. At that time Lively was still with Penn Badgley and Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson. In 2010, however, Lively separated from Badgley. Later that year, Johansson and Reynolds announced that they were getting a divorce. In 2011, it turned out that Lively and Reynolds were together. The couple closed the knot in 2012.

