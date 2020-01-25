20 films These actors regret starring in

When actors and actresses appear in major films that we know can change their careers, most people feel that these actors are extremely grateful that they can make a name for themselves! Surprisingly, some of these actors feel the opposite about legendary film roles that have changed their lives significantly.

Some of these actors totally regret that they have agreed to sign up for films that they now consider embarrassing, cheesy, or just plain bad. Other actors do not regret their films at all, but wish that their personal acting performances were a little better at the time when they were making a particular film! Read on to find out which actors and actresses regret the roles and why each of these stars feels so sorry.

20 Megan Fox Regrets Transformers

Though the first Transformers film came out surprisingly well, there was a behind-the-scenes drama between the lead actress Megan Fox and the director of the film Michael Bay. Megan Fox was captured on an audio recording that compared Michael Bay’s style to Hitler’s. Yikes. She was replaced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Victoria’s Secret Model.

19 Matt Damon Regrets The Bourne Ultimatum

Matt Damon was pretty upset about the third film in the Jason Bourne film series in which he starred. In 2011, he described the script as “illegible” and felt that the film might have ended his career. His fans have supported him in all Borowski films, so hopefully he changed his mind!

18 Kate Winslet Regrets Titanic

Kate Winslet said to CNN, “Every single scene is like this: ‘Really, really? You did it like that? Oh my god. My American accent, I can’t hear it. It’s awful.” If we had the chance, we would be sure that Kate Winslet would repeat the film with her American accent that is as perfect as it is today!

17 Shia LaBeouf Regrets “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

In 2010, Shia LaBeouf told the Los Angeles Times that he “dropped the ball” with his role in the fourth Indiana Jones film. He had the role of Mutt Williams. He said, “The actor’s job is to bring it to life and make it work, and I couldn’t do it. There was a reason [the film] that wasn’t widely accepted.”

16 Ben Affleck regrets “daredevils”

Ben Affleck was seen in Daredevil in 2003. In 2013 he told Playboy, “The only film I really regret is ‘Daredevil’. It just kills me. I love this story, this character, and the fact that she’s gone as crazy as she did, stays with me. “What a shame!

15 Halle Berry regrets “Catwoman”

Halle Berry won the Razzie Award for the worst actress in 2004 for her legendary role as Catwoman. For some reason, she found her acting performance in the film to be below average. When she received the award, she said, “I would like to thank Warner Bros. for casting me in this godly film.” Hard words.

14 Christopher Plummer regrets “The Sound of Music”

Christopher Plummer was made famous by The Sound of Music … and the film itself was awarded an Oscar. He said in 2009 that he did not like most of the film and that the film was “terrible and sentimental and sticky”. His words are pretty tough for a film that has done so much for his acting career.

13 Andrew Garfield Regrets “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Andrew Garfield responded to his decision to leave The Amazing Spider-Man by saying, “I’m proud I didn’t compromise, I was just myself.” Tom Holland is the young actor who has taken over as Spider-Man these days.

12 Sharon Stone regrets ‘basic instinct’

Sharon Stone played the role of Catherine Tramell in the film Basic Instinct. This role was a true icon for Sharon Stone. She never explained that she regretted the entire film, but she mentioned that she didn’t agree with the scene in which her character briefly flashed the camera.

11 Alec Guinness regretted “Star Wars”

Alec Guinness wrote in various letters from the time he made the Star Wars film that the whole project was “fairy tale garbage”. It’s a pity he’d say something like that. In the end, he was just part of a movie, which is probably good news for him and everyone else involved.

10 Katherine Heigl Regrets Knocked Up

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Katherine Heigl said the move was sexist. She said: “It paints women as fools, as humorless and tense, and it paints men as lovable, silly, fun-loving guys.” No actor or actress wants to be in a film that makes himself nervous!

9 Michelle Pfeiffer regrets ‘Grease 2’

In an interview with Hollywood.com, Michelle Pfeiffer said: “I hated this film with all my might and I couldn’t believe how bad it was. I was young at the time and didn’t know any better. “Michelle Pfeiffer played the role of Pink Lady leader Stephanie. We kind of agree with her.

8 Carrie Fisher Regrets Star Wars

In 2008, Carrie Fisher told The Today Show that she would never have played the role of Princess Leia if she knew it would have made her so famous. Time asked her why she decided to return as Princess Lei in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. She said she accepted it because it was difficult to find work in Hollywood after she got older.

7 Sean Connery regrets James Bond films

Sean Connery played the role of James Bond in the 1960s, but he didn’t think he was being paid fairly for his time in these films. In an interview with The Guardian, he said, “I always hated that damn James Bond. I would like to kill him.” He also admitted that he donated his salaries for charity films to charity.

6 George Clooney Regrets Batman & Robin

At Comic-Con in 2014, George Clooney apologized for “ruining” the Batman series with his role in Batman & Robin in 1997. It is so surprising that he believed that his role in the film had totally ruined the Batman series. George Clooney’s fans disagreed about his opinion.

5 Jessica Alba Regrets “Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer”

Jessica Alba said, “The director said,” It looks too real. It looks too painful. Can you be prettier when you cry? Cry pretty, Jessica. Don’t do that with your face. Just make it flat. We can draw CGI’s tears. “The director’s instructions made her think about whether she wanted to stop playing.

4 David Cross regrets “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

When he appeared on Conan in 2012, David Cross admitted that he had experience with Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked was miserable. Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked was the third film in the franchise. It’s unfortunate that David Cross didn’t enjoy things behind the scenes.

3 Zac Efron regrets ‘high school musical’

Zac Efron said to Men’s Fitness: “I take a step back and look at myself. I still want to kick this guy sometimes.” Like, f *** this guy. He did cool things with cool people, he did the one [neighbors] that was funny, but I mean, he’s still the damn good kid from the high school musical. “Yikes.

2 Harrison Ford Regrets “Star Wars”

For fans and spectators it may look like Harrison Ford is totally happy and okay to play the role of Hans Solo. The reality is that he didn’t like to play that role at all. He has expressed regret for his time in Star Wars several times, but is also grateful.

1 Robert Pattinson Regrets Twilight

Robert Pattinson said in 2008: “The more I read the script, the more I hate this guy. That’s how I played him as a manic-depressed person who hates himself.” He hated playing the role of Edward Cullen, a brooding vampire. The screeching of his fangirls sounded like “the sound you hear at the gates of hell”.

