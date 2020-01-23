20 films you should see if you like Harry Potter

It is still difficult to overcome the magical world of “Harry Potter”. Based on a series of books by the British author J.K. Rowling, this film franchise company, released a stunning collection of eight films. These include “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, “Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix”. “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1”, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”

In all of these films, actor Daniel Radcliffe played the title role of Harry Potter. He was also accompanied by the rest of the film’s recurring cast, including Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley. We have seen them grow up together, improve their wizarding skills and of course defeat the evil Lord Voldemort.

In case you want to see more magic in movies, we recommend you watch 20 more movies if you like Harry Potter. Take a look at what we found:

20 “Ink Heart” takes you into a world where books come to life

Yes, you heard it right. In the 2008 film “Ink Heart”, a man named Mo can kidnap book characters into the real world. And at some point it causes trouble because Mo finally frees an evil villain. Brendan Fraser plays “Ink Heart” as Mo. He is accompanied by Sienna Guillory, Helen Mirren, Paul Bettany and Eliza Bennett.

19 “Lemony Snicket is a series of unfortunate events” makes Jim Carrey an evil relative

In “Lemony Snickets A Series of Unfortunate Events” three children lose their parents and live with a relative named Count Olaf, who has dark plans. It also becomes immediately clear that Count Olaf only cares about the children’s legacy. The cast includes Jim Carrey, Emily Browning and Liam Aiken. In the meantime, Jude Law acts as the voice of Lemony Snicket.

18 “Pan’s Labyrinth” tells the story of a young woman who wants to prove that she is a princess

“Pans Labyrinth” is a film in which a young woman named Ofelia meets a mythical old faun. Then she is told that she is a princess and that she should prove her royal status by submitting to certain unsavory tasks. The film stars Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdu, Doug Jones, Sergi López and Álex Angulo. It is written and directed by Guillermo del Toro.

17 In “The Water Horse: The Legend of the Deep” a boy encounters a mythical sea creature

“The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep” tells the story of a little boy named Angus who spots an egg on the beach. Little does he know that the egg will hatch at some point and reveal a legendary Loch Ness monster. The cast includes Bruce Allpress, Eddie Campbell, Ben Chaplin, Geraldine Brophy, Carl Dixon and Brian Cox as older versions of Angus.

16 The Hobbit trilogy offers another glimpse into the magical world of Tolkien

If you can’t get enough of magic and The Lord of the Rings, you definitely can’t miss watching The Hobbit films. Here the story goes back a few years before the “Lord of the Rings” events. You reunite with the beloved elf character Legolas and the magician Gandalf. In the meantime, you’ll also meet a number of new characters, including a younger Bilbo Baggins.

15 “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” introduces us to Willy Wonka and his search for a suitable heir

In the film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, selected children are given permission to enter the chocolate factory of chocolatier Willy Wonka after they have found a coveted golden ticket. During the tour, however, they quickly discover that more adventures await them, as Willy intends to select the heir of his clothing store during the tour. The film plays Johnny Depp as the eccentric Willy Wonka. Helena Bonham Carter, Christopher Lee and David Kelly also join him.

14 “A Wrinkle In Time” is all about the story of a young woman and her search for her father

“A Wrinkle in Time” is a Disney film that tells the story of a young woman named Meg, who is determined to find her mysteriously missing father. Fortunately, she finds three powerful beings who are very helpful. The film plays Storm Reid as Meg. Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey join her.

13 In “Miss Peregrine’s home for special children” you will meet children with special abilities

In the 2016 film “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Special Children”, a boy named Jake discovered the magical home and quickly learned that his young residents had a certain magical power. The cast includes Asa Butterfield (Jake), Allison Janney, Eva Green, Terence Stamp and Rupert Everett. As expected, this film also shows the distinctive cinematic style of director Tim Burton.

12 In the trilogy “The Chronicles of Narnia”, children keep entering another world to fight evil

As in other franchise films, the children in “The Chronicles of Narnia” were grown up at the time the third and last film was released in 2010. The four main characters in the film were by Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, and Anna Popplewell. And when Moseley spoke to Rotten Tomatoes about the last Narnia film, he said: “In simple terms, the first film was a Narnia for children. This film will be an adult Narnia, and I say that with all the implications of how we fight adults this time, we are no longer fighting mythical creatures. “

11 In The Golden Compass, a young girl is determined to save a friend who has been kidnapped by a mysterious organization

“The Golden Compass” is about Lyra’s life and her determination to save her best friend and other stolen children. Her ally, an armored bear, accompanies her. The cast includes Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Ben Walker, Dakota Blue Richards and Eva Green. It also shows Ian McKellen’s voice.

10 “Nanny McPhee” offers a uniquely qualified nanny for dealing with seven malicious children

In the 2005 film “Nanny McPhee”, a nanny saves a widower who fights for the care of his seven children after the sudden death of his wife. The nanny who hears his cry for help is far more capable than anyone could have imagined. “Nanny McPhee” plays Emma Thompson in the title role. She is accompanied by Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Imelda Staunton and Kelly Macdonald.

9 In “Bridge to Terabithia” two children create a country with magical creatures

The film “Bridge to Terabithia” is about a little boy named Jess who befriends Leslie, a new girl in school. Determined to escape the real world, the two decide to create their own fantasy land. The film plays Josh Hutcherson as Jess and AnnaSophia Robb as Leslie. The actress Zooey Deschanel also joins them.

8 “Enchanted” shows us what happens when animated characters live in our world

“Enchanted” tells the story of a princess Giselle, who was banished from her kingdom by her prince’s evil stepmother. She then ends up in the real world and eventually falls in love with a New York lawyer. In the film, Amy Adams plays Princess Giselle. And in 2018, she spoke on “The Talk” about the possibility of continuing the 2007 film. While talking to Sara Gilbert, Adams remarked, “I’m absolutely ready for that. We are working on it – so hopefully. “

7 “Alice in Wonderland” is a magical remake with an all-star cast

In 2010 Disney decided to release a remake of the classic “Alice in Wonderland”. The cast includes Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Mia Wasikowska, Michael Sheen and Anne Hathaway. Hathaway told Indie London about her character: “I think she understands that she has to be queen so that her sister is not a queen. But I think she would have been just as happy to be an alchemist, or the queen’s alchemist. “

6 The ‘Maleficent’ films bring an interesting twist to a classic fairy tale

In Disney’s latest “Maleficent” films, the focus essentially shifts from Sleeping Beauty to the supposedly malicious Maleficent. In the films, however, we get a good insight into the history of the character. At the same time, we can also see the interactions between Maleficent and Aurora. The cast includes the legendary Angelina Jolie as the title character. In the meantime, Elle portrays Fanning Aurora.

5 The “Percy Jackson” films show you what it means to be Poseidon’s son

The “Percy Jackson” films take us into a world where demigods roam the earth and improve their powers and abilities at a hidden campsite in the forest. The film plays Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson. He is accompanied by Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Sean Bean, Pierce Brosnan, Melina Kanakaredes and Rosario Dawson.

4 The Lord of the Rings trilogy focuses on the task of destroying an evil ring

In Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, a hobbit named Frodo is determined to travel to Mordor to destroy a ring that will allow evil to spread to Middle-earth. His search is supported by his hobbits, dwarfs, elves and men. However, it soon becomes clear that the search is too dangerous for anyone to try. The films show Elijah Wood as Frodo. He includes Cate Blanchett, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen.

3 “The Spiderwick Chronicles” shows a family discovering a magical world full of creatures and fairies

In “The Spiderwick Chronicles” a family moves into a secluded old house and quickly realizes that the Spiderwick estate has more to offer than anyone thought. In fact, they are discovering a completely different world, where there are fairies and many other creatures. The film plays Mary-Louise Parker, David Strathairn, Joan Plowright, Sarah Bolger and Freddie Highmore.

2 “Mary Poppins returns” and improves everything for a struggling family

In fact, it took a long time to develop a sequel to the 1964 Disney classic “Mary Poppins”. The 2018 successors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer and Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins. On her approach to her role, Blunt said in an interview: “I think that was my main focus, just approach it calmly, as I did with any other character, how I would play her with what I was doing on gave side? I haven’t seen the originals since childhood because I … no one will surpass Julie Andrews. “

1 The “Fantastic Beasts” films are the closest connection to “Harry Potter” that we have today

If you miss the “Harry Potter” films, we strongly recommend that you follow the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise. The events surrounding these films take place several decades before the events of “Harry Potter”. The cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler and Ezra Miller. In the meantime, Jude Law is playing a younger version of Albus Dumbledore.

