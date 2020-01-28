20 forgotten facts about Lindsay Lohan’s family

Lindsay Lohan is a name that evokes many different feelings in many different people. Some fans feel uneasy about everything their troubled story has brought them. Others take pride in the strength of the actress and singer in the face of all of her problems. Regardless of the sentiment, there is no denying that much of Lohan’s life has been determined by her relationships with her family members.

While the starlet appears to have found a way to become self-employed and ultimately control its own destiny, it doesn’t mean that her family’s troubled past doesn’t affect her. Relationships with her two parents were tense and there were tons of ups and downs on the roller coaster. Her siblings found their own way to Hollywood. The Lohans are a showbiz family.

What do we know about the entire Lohan family? Here are 20 facts that many of us have forgotten over the years.

20 Her younger sister Ali is a singer

Aliana Lohan is a name that not many people know, but thanks to her own talents, she is in the spotlight. Her first music appearance was actually with Sister Lindsay. The two sisters met and released a Christmas album in 2006. Aliana also released a single called All the Way Around in 2008.

19 Ali was bullied at school

People reported that Ali Lohan was actually bullied while at school. This is something that many celebrities have never had to grapple with or not openly discuss. It shows that children can be mean and nobody is immune to them. Even children with famous surnames can be harassed.

18 Michael and Dina were married 22 years before they divorced

Dina and Michael have their own problems. Even now, the two are still in trouble. Michael has a reputation (maybe even more than Dina), but on the other hand, neither Michael nor Dina have ever claimed to be a perfect parent. These two ended their 22-year marriage in 2005.

17 In 1995 Michael Lohan had a daughter with another woman

Despite the fact that it was only two years ago that his youngest child was born with Dina (that’s Lindsay’s little sister Aliana), Michael Lohan had a child with another woman. In 1995 Kristi Lee Horn became the mother of his fourth daughter, Ashley Horn Lohan, who also got some bad press.

16 Dina made headlines too, and not in a good way

Dina has been accused of many things, along with her ex Michael, and has even brought charges against her. While her alleged behavior wasn’t exactly outstanding behavior for one of her children, she always put her children first. She claimed that all she did was to see that they were successful.

15 The family had a home in Long Island, NY that Lindsay visited frequently

The family is from Long Island, New York, and this is where Lindsay started. As they moved a couple of times, they maintained a residence in the suburbs of New York. This is where Dina’s brother Matt got into an oral argument with his brother-in-law.

14 Michael Lohan was a former Wall Street trader

This is not surprising when you know that Dina also worked on Wall Street. Yes, she was on Wall Street too.

Michael Lohan held a trading position on Wall Street at the age of 20, which was an extremely successful undertaking at such a young age. Unfortunately, he suffered reversals of happiness when his children stepped into the spotlight.

13 Dina Lohan was once a rockette and famous dancer

While Dina is now considered a TV personality, she had a different career before her marriage and had children.

According to the star who manages her daughter Lindsay, she was a dancer who performed with the Rockettes at some point in her life.

12 Lindsay’s younger brother Michael is also an actor

Michael Jr. wasn’t as well known as his older sister, but played with Lindsay in The Parent Trap. His breakout role was alongside his older sister. Although everyone knows Lindsay Lohan’s name, many don’t know that she comes from a family of siblings who have followed in her footsteps.

11 Dina was Lindsay’s manager, post-Wall Street analyst

There has been much speculation about Lindsay’s mother Dina and her way of celebrating. In fact, she is known for going out and partying with her daughter. Although she rejects this claim, it would be fairly easy considering that Dina also acts as her daughter’s manager.

Dina has blurred the lines between the parent figure, the manager, and the group’s friend, possibly creating a bit of a twisted Lohan family network.

10 Let’s not forget Lindsay’s other sibling, Dakota

Dakota, AKA Cody, was not very much in the Hollywood spotlight, especially given that he has a famous surname. He is the youngest of all children that Dina and Michael had together. He was born in 1996, less than ten years before his parents applied for divorce.

9 The Lohan siblings have three half siblings: Ashley, Landon and Logan

Unfortunately, Lindsay and one of her half siblings are not just about sunshine and roses.

Ashley Horn Lohan is the daughter of Michael and Kristi Lee Horn, who was at one time Michael’s massage therapist. Ashley was accused of trying to look and act like Lindsay, her older half-sister.

8 Ali Lohan is a recognized Buddhist

Here, too, the other Lohan siblings seem to be okay with themselves, although they are definitely not in the spotlight like the rest of their family. Ali has had a career as a model and a singer and has recently seen a fairly drastic change in appearance. It seems to find its own way.

7 The family lived in Merrick, Long Island for some time

While the Lohans aren’t the first family to live outside of Long Island, NY (Melissa Joan Hart was born directly in Sayville), they’re definitely the ones known to live there. They moved early from Cold Spring Harbor to Merrick, where they maintained a family home.

6 Ali Lohan was also a model

In a slightly different way than her sister’s, Ali Lohan decided to try modeling. During her career as a singer, modeling seemed to be what the younger Lohan sister boiled down to. Like any real model, she could light up in front of the camera.

5 Lindsay claimed in an angry tweet that her father stole from her

The ongoing tension between Lindsay and her father is no secret, and close family relationships claim that this has affected her enormously. Her father is far from the image of perfection. He tries to benefit from his daughter’s fame and often criticizes her while hypocritically engaging in unpredictable behavior.

4 Lindsay faces both her father’s absence and control

Those closest to the family have claimed that Lindsay had a hard time not having a father in her life. She also fought when he was involved in her life. Obviously, this is not an ideal scenario. It is less than encouraging or positive. Lindsay leaves out some feelings in her music. Some of her lyrics are heartbreaking.

3 Michael Lohan was married to a former friend of Lindsay

In an embarrassing and bizarre turn, Michael got engaged to a former Lindsay friend, Kate Major. It’s no surprise that after the typical Michael Lohan drama, the two finally ended their relationship. It is surprising that they have also lost custody of their two children. The loss of custody prompted Kate to request a separation.

2 Lindsay considered Nancy Meyers a mother figure after moving to California

Some know the name Nancy Meyers. You may recognize this director, producer, and screenwriter from some behind-the-scenes footage of The Parent Trap.

When Lindsay moved to California for the first time, she went to see Nancy and possibly saw her as a role model or mother figure. Meyers led Lindsay in her first leading role.

1 Michael Lohan has been described as a “perfect scam”

Let’s talk about Michael Lohan’s darker side. He was called “the perfect scammer”. A man who benefits from his daughter’s fame hides under his externally charming appearance and apparently good intentions. So the text in Lindsay’s song “Confessions of a Broken Heart”.

