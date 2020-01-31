20 Garth Brooks facts that country music fans would have liked to throw under the covers

Say the name Garth Brooks and most people will know exactly who you are talking about, even if they are not country music fans. Garth Brooks is an artist who crosses time, space and genre. He also experimented with several different genres during his long and illustrious career. But who is the man behind the music?

While many of us think he’s fairly open when it comes to the type of person he is, it isn’t always the case. Some musicians, including him, have a lot to hide! It may look like Garth is flaunting his life through his songs, but he’s actually exaggerating and dramatizing real events. He mixes truth with fiction instead of telling events about how they happened.

There are some incredibly interesting facts about Garth’s story. We have found the best so that we can all experience what Garth really is.

20 He had to appear as a child

wyrk.com

Gone are the days of performing party pieces at your parents’ tea sets, right? Wrong if you happen to be Garth Brooks. “Forced” is a bit strong, but hey, PopCulture told us that. They explained how his family held compulsory talent shows every week in their childhood, where each family member had to show something they had worked on.

19 What could have been good

simple.wikipedia.org

It may sound hard, but we think it’s a great idea. It is helpful for the children to work on something permanent so that they can learn and improve. It also ensures that everyone has hobbies. This probably contributed to Garth Brooks growing up to be an incredible artist with a very long career.

Success frightened him

abcnews.go.com

PopCulture continues to reveal all of the interesting facts about Garth Brooks, including the fact that he was actually afraid of success. They say, “Brooks moved to Music City but got scared and drove back to Oklahoma a day later.”

So much for getting started in show business, right? Nevertheless, everything worked out in the end.

17 His real name is …

billingsgazette.com

Troyal … seriously! Troyal Garth Brooks is his full name because Garth is his middle name. We are in awe of it. We have never heard of this name. Is that actually a real name? After Little Things, he was named after his father. We suspect that this is a fairly clear explanation for why he got such an unusual nickname.

16 He kicked his first wife out

countryfancast.com

But he didn’t throw them from where you think. It wasn’t as if they were living together at this point. Now you’re more confused, aren’t you? Okay, let’s get off the hook: Mentalfloss explains that Garth Brooks met his first wife when he threw her out of the bar where he was a security guard.

15 And she had some strong words for him

countryliving.com

And no, at least for them it was not love at first sight. She had some pretty strong words for him, including the phrase “drop dead”. Looks like it was a good thing their wish didn’t come true since they were married for 15 years! Maybe we should try to get kicked out of a bar at some point …

14 Trisha looked after him very well

closerweekly.com

Once a star makes great and specific gestures, it’s clear that he’s become a high-maintenance superstar rather than a cool and down-to-earth one. Trisha actually inspired this shift in him. While he was just a guy who played a few country songs, Trisha Yearwood kept it that way …

13 But in the sweetest way

countryliving.com

Its big high maintenance need? He only sings love ballad duets with Trisha Yearwood. Yes that’s it. It is frankly the sweetest thing and we really like the idea that a manifestation of their love can be seen and heard when they sing together. His modesty is still intact as he is known to say she is the better singer. Awww!

12 His liver isn’t great

nashcountrydaily.com

But not the way you think. According to Mentalfloss, “artist Chris LeDoux was diagnosed with biliary tract disease (and) Brooks graciously offered him part of his own liver,” which was unfortunately not a match. That was too bad, even though the end of the story was okay, since Chris actually found the right donor.

11 His marriage to Trisha Yearwood is set in stone

countryliving.com

Get ready to raise the bar on marriage proposals forever. According to PopCulture, they built a stone sculpture by Trisha Yearwood. Garth, “pointed up and said that these (stone statues) will last 200 or 300 years, there is the ring.” She definitely said yes – didn’t she?

10 Two words: Chris Gaines

tasteofcountry.com

Oh man, where do I start with this? When Garth Brooks grew tired of country music, he created an alter ego called Chris Gaines. Gaines was more at the pop rock end of the spectrum and sang pretty much exclusively about love and passion. Brooks even took on a different hairstyle to complete the persona!

9 he’s a businessman (more or less)

twitter.com

But maybe not a practitioner. This small sentence occurs in all of his biography descriptions: “Garth Brooks has an MBA”. Yes, it is true. The part of his story that has to do with college baseball also has to do with the fact that he got a Masters in Business. However, we are not sure how much of this commercial training he used.

8 And a family man

goodhousekeeping.com

Sure, his family dynamics can take various forms at times, but overall, Garth considers himself more of a family man. Mentalfloss took this quote from him and described the difference between rock stars and him as a country artist: “Country music, we are home at six and have dinner.”

7 He is jealous of a tornado

pinterest.com

Jealousy might not be right. But he definitely had trouble getting through it. PopCulture reminds us that Garth Brooks was once considered for a natural disaster film. He declined because the tornado would be the focus of the film. not him. Like, you.

6 He might be a little too relaxed

countryfancast.com

We’ve all seen the interviews with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift describing their ridiculously busy schedules, haven’t we? Here’s a slightly different approach to music. PopCulture quotes Brooks as saying: “Eating and napping were always mine and could never find a job. So, but now I finally have it. “

5 And he’s a bit of a diva

eonline.com

Little Things tells us: “Garth apparently did not want to play a second violin in the military film (Saving Private Ryan) than Tom Hanks.” To be honest, we don’t really blame him. It’s hard to assert yourself against an experienced actor, let alone against the icon Tom Hanks! Although it’s a bit divaesque, we don’t blame Brooks.

4 But not enough to actually get a movie

kval.com

Despite all the drama about natural disaster films, Garth Brooks in films and everything else that has to do with Garth Brooks and a screen, he was never really in a film. Sure, he had some cameos and bit parts, but he never really starred or starred in a movie.

3 He made almost the major leagues

tasteofcountry.com

We all knew that, didn’t we? Garth Brooks is not only a big sports fan, he has almost reached the most important leagues in baseball! Mentalfloss describes his baseball career as follows: “In 1999 the San Diego Padres signed a minor league deal … The next year he signed with the New York Mets.” Yes, he’s good at everything.

2 He wrote a hit in a shoe store

whiskeyriff.com

This is one of our favorite stories because it shows how creativity can work everywhere and you never know which idea will be the next big thing. PopCulture says Garth Brooks was working in a shoe store when he wrote his first big hit single. He scratched the lines between the customers and used the time every day.

1 He is literally out of this world

yahoo.com

This is a fact that we personally did not know. Apparently the music of Garth Brooks was played in space! Parade explains that his music was on an astronaut’s playlist, which he put into orbit so songs like “The River” could reverberate across the galaxy. We are sure that Garth has a million other interesting things to offer. Perhaps the next time it will be to name a constellation after him.

Next

20 photos by Peter Dinklage that will make Game Of Thrones fans miss him

