20 “hard” Ford cars and trucks … which are actually junk

There’s no question that Ford is one of the best manufacturers ever. This is due to the fact that they gave us some of the greatest cars in the entire history of the automotive world. Therefore, respect must be shown to them at the end of the day. However, this does not make them immune to criticism even for their mistakes. They undoubtedly had a lot of mistakes, but the reason why they could stay so loved is because of their ability to make them up.

After all that has been said so far, we’ll look at 20 “hard” Ford cars and trucks that are actually junk. It is critical that these vehicles come from a variety of different years of release as this will effectively show their entire history. All vehicle types are also up for discussion. Ultimately, we don’t want to discredit Ford’s overall success, but instead hold them accountable for their mistakes.

Let’s get this show on the way without further delay!

20 2019 Ford Ranger

about digital trends

The 2019 Ford Ranger was incredibly excited as it was the first time in almost a decade that this series had a new car. There is no question that a lot of people wanted it since the manufacturer took the time to try to perfect it. Nevertheless, this truck is extremely weak at the end of the day, especially as far as the overall structure is concerned.

19 1955 Ford Thames Trader

via Wikipedia

The 1955 Ford Thames Trader was launched under the impression that it would be a top-class truck. However, this would not work in the end, as there would still be a lot of problems when it comes to data suspension and transmission. It just couldn’t do the job.

18 1990 Ford Escort

via flickr

The 1990 Ford Escort is definitely a vehicle that many people were looking forward to when it first came on the market. Over time, however, public opinion about the car would change drastically. This is due to the fact that this vehicle had a lot of serious engine and handling problems.

17 2010 Ford F-150

via Wikipedia

The 2010 Ford F-150 definitely didn’t do a good job after inheriting its legendary series. This is due to the fact that, according to carcomplaints.com, this truck would be associated with a number of brake and engine problems. Ultimately, it is a vehicle that you should never buy used.

16 1974 Ford Mustang II

via youtube

The 1974 Ford Mustang II is definitely another car that is far worse than the rest of its series. According to edmunds.com, this vehicle is notorious for its immensely faulty engine and miserable driving behavior. It is a classic car that is not worth collecting because of these main problems.

15 1978 Ford Fiesta

about the truth about cars

The 1978 Ford Fiesta is a vehicle that ended up hurting the manufacturer because it was going badly. There is no question that it had the potential to be solid, but it all went away because it was clearly released early. It is therefore easily a vehicle that can be classified as weak.

14 1994 Ford Tempo

via Wikipedia

The 1994 Ford Tempo is definitely a car that has not been a commercial success in the primary market. A massive reason for this is the fact that the manufacturer made it incredibly boring. To make matters worse, there would still be many problems with its controls.

13 Ford Probe 1997

about vehicle specifications

The 1997 Ford Probe should be the car to end the Mustang series. Fortunately, this didn’t happen because it turned out that this vehicle was a full and full lemon. According to motor1.com, this vehicle was immensely slow due to the variety of problems the engine would cause.

12 2014 Ford Ecosport

via youtube

The 2014 Ford Ecosport is definitely a vehicle that has received a lot of criticism over the years, which is understandable. According to carcomplaints.com, this car has a plethora of problems with its engine and transmission. It is definitely not a good option, especially if you use it a lot.

11 1982 Ford Cortina

via flickr

The 1982 Ford Cortina is definitely a vehicle the manufacturer wants to take back. Although it had the potential to be a top-of-the-range vehicle, it failed to do so due to the major structural problems it would end up having. It is one of the most unpopular cars they have ever driven.

10 2010 Ford Explorer Trac

about the best auto finder

The 2010 Ford Explorer Trac was supposed to be a first-class heavy-duty truck, but failed miserably. This is due to the fact that it was clearly built very poorly, as many problems would arise very early in its life cycle. Some of them would include steering delays and electrical problems.

9 1996 Ford Explorer

via Wikipedia

The 1996 Ford Explorer is one of the worst cars the manufacturer has ever built. This is due to the fact that, according to edmunds.com, there was a great tendency to turn around with sudden turns. This was definitely unacceptable as it put many people’s lives at risk. Ford should be ashamed of this car.

8 1974 Ford Gran Torino

about hemmings motor news

Although the 1974 Ford Gran Torino is a very good looking car, it is obvious that it was not very reliable. This is due to the fact that it was simply built in a terrible way. This would lead to a number of problems with the engine and transmission.

7 1993 Ford Aspire

via Wikimedia Commons

The 1993 Ford Aspire is certainly a vehicle that could have been something special had the manufacturer built it with much greater care. Unfortunately, the past cannot be changed, so this car is always criticized by us car enthusiasts. According to carcomplaints.com, this vehicle would have serious transmission problems over time.

6 2019 Ford Taurus

via Wikipedia

The 2019 Ford Taurus was such a bad car that this legendary series would be phased out. To be honest, it’s a shame we can’t watch this series anymore, but it’s justified. This car ruined the Taurus’ reputation with its significant engine and steering problems.

5 1984 Ford Bronco II

via hagerty

The 1984 Ford Bronco II would definitely have a number of major issues that would affect its overall reputation. Sales would of course also decrease, so the manufacturer would ultimately regret having released this car. Though some consider it a classic, it’s one of the worst Broncos ever released.

4 2019 Ford Flex

via Wikipedia

Although the Ford Flex 2019 is a very unique vehicle, it is very weak at the end of the day. This can be attributed to the fact that it has absolutely no durability and was not built well. This would of course lead to the end of the series as it is the worst version of this lackluster series.

3 1960 Ford Edsel

via Wikimedia Commons

The 1960 Ford Edsel is one of the largest gaffs in the entire history of the automotive world. According to edmunds.com, this manufacturer would lose a significant amount of money on this vehicle since people had absolutely no interest. This can be attributed to the fact that his dealings were miserable and because it was so ugly.

2 Ford Focus 2017

about turo

It would be advisable to avoid the Ford Focus 2017 as it is clear that it is a full and full lemon. According to carcomplaints.com, this car has significant fuel system problems and steering delays. As a result, it can be determined that it is clearly a very weak vehicle.

1 1971 Ford Pinto

about hemmings motor news

To conclude this list, let’s look at the 1971 Ford Pinto. This vehicle was extremely dangerous to drive because, according to edmunds.com’s “50 Worst Cars Ever” list, it would catch fire even in the smallest of rear-end collisions. This would result in Ford having to go through a series of lawsuits for this absolutely abysmal vehicle.

Sources: edmunds.com, motor1.com, carcomplaints.com

Next

11 hybrid cars that are worth every dollar (and 9 that aren’t worth a penny)

