20 Harry Potter Fan Art Images That Change Everything

At this point, we could ask pretty much any person from any generation what they think is the most magical story ever told, and their answer will be Harry Potter. Not only do we have 7 magical books full of adventure, heartbreak and friendship, we were also lucky to be born at the same time as the great Harry Potter films. Potterheads know the truth, when it’s film marathon time it’s the only way to see all 8 Harry Potter films!

We have read all the books and watched films, of course, and while we all have our own theories on certain things, these artists have brought theirs to life. Today we collected 20 magical Harry Potter fanart pieces. Each piece tells a familiar story, but with a slight twist. Get ready, because some of them are even sadder than the original story …

20 The life that was almost …

via rebloggy.com

There might have been no way to stop Voldemort from taking Harry’s parents, but there are so many little details that could have been different that Harry would have been raised by his godfather, Sirius. Imagine all the good times these two would have had together …

19 A young Arthur & Molly Weasley

via pinterest.com

Arthur and Molly Weasley are undoubtedly the powerhouse of the franchise. Sure, Harry and Ginny are great, and Ron and Hermione are great too, but Molly and Arthur represent the kind of marriage that everyone wants. We have never seen her in younger years, but this artist kindly gave us a look!

18 A completely different look

via www.artstation.com

This artist tried to imagine clearly what Harry Potter and his friends would look like if they were born in the Muggle world at that time. Though they still have their wands, they obviously traded their robes and hats for stylish knee high socks and cool hoodies.

17 The wedding we all wish we’d crashed

via www.pinterest.com

While some still wish to receive a Hogwarts letter, others still don’t miss the wedding of the century. Imagine what it must have been like to witness the great Lily and James Potter tie the knot. Or better yet, what it would have been like to hear Sirius’ best man talk!

16 fresh-faced Marauders

via www.pinterest.com

While Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s time at Hogwarts may have been filled with dangerous adventures, the Marauders had a slightly different experience. The four definitely had their share of adventures, but to avoid the danger, they all became animagi. Who wants a full movie just at Hogwarts?

See also: 20 surprising facts about the Harry Potter films

15 Grindeldore

via pinterest.com

For those who are not familiar with the term “Grindeldore”, it is the relationship name that fans have given to Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. Even if Grindelwald would have ended up being a villain if the events with Ariana Dumbledore hadn’t happened, Dumbledore might never have had to defeat his oldest friend. Ah, what could have been …

14 Lupine & Tonks forever

via www.artstation.com

Remus Lupine and Nymphadora Tonks shared a love that no one else could understand. Many people told Tonks to stay away from him, including Lupine himself, but some bonds are just too strong to deny. Although we know that the wolf was dangerous in Lupine, isn’t it magical to think that Tonks could have tamed it?

13 Snape and the mirror by Erised

via pinterest.com

For Harry, Erised’s mirror showed him his whole and intact family. For Dumbledore, it showed him his beloved sister, alive and well. We didn’t have to see Snape’s reflection to know what the mirror would have shown him. It would have been Lily, of course it would have been Lily.

12 I’m sorry, Ron. Looks like Hermione’s got blondes

via aminoapps.com

This is an unlikely pairing that fans seem to talk about quite often. It would never have worked in books or films, but when it comes to fan art, absolutely anything is possible! Maybe Hermione and Draco would not have fallen in love in their early school days if he hadn’t carried such a chip on his shoulder.

11 Passing on the torch

via sgcafe.com

We are all sad that we can no longer look forward to new Harry Potter films, but we can comfort ourselves that Newt Scamander has taken the helm. We love this piece of fan art because it perfectly represents how we feel about the transition. Sad and excited at the same time.

10 pot holders would have been an easier solution …

via cupcakeshakesnake.tumblr.com

This is a pretty fun piece of fan art. Before Voldemort stole Harry’s blood, he obviously couldn’t touch the boy without burning to ashes. Instead of creating the all-new branch of magic he used to reach his new body and ability to touch Harry, he probably could only have covered a few heavy potholders …

See also: What the cast of Harry Potter has been doing since Deathly Hallows

9 The tragic story of Ariana Dumbledore

via bluecrownedbird.tumblr.com

Many fans have complained about Ariana Dumbledore’s lack of story in the film. Of course, she never lived in the books, but we learned more details about her life while reading. The poor girl was tortured by young muggles, which caused her to suppress her magic and become unstable.

8 The saddest reflection in the world

via www.deviantart.com

By the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, we’ve lost many beloved characters. One of the saddest goodbyes we had to say was without a doubt Fred Weasley. It’s so unfair that these twins can’t make it through the Battle of Hogwarts together. What’s worse is the idea that George disappears in front of the mirror and misses his brother …

7 Draco’s real feelings

via screenrant.com

It may be a bit difficult to say that Draco was always secretly in love with Harry, but it is absolutely factual that he was extremely jealous of Harry throughout her time at Hogwarts. When Harry rescued him from the burning space of needs, Malfoy was out of power.

6 Ronnie, Harriet & Herman

via screenrant.com

There is nothing better than a good gender exchange when it comes to fan art! This special piece was also very well done. The artist perfectly captured the personality of each trio member and used the knowledge to replicate each of them as the opposite sex. Very well done, indeed!

5 Luna & Ginny fall in love

via www.pinterest.com

Although we believe everyone is with their perfect partner at the end of the series, it’s always fun to imagine alternative pairings. Luna and Ginny would have done well if they had thought about it. Ginny is strong and fiery, but Luna is soft and loving. You would have congratulated yourself perfectly!

Related: 25 Things Cut Out of the Harry Potter Movies (That Could Change Everything)

4 Ron VS. Crookshanks

via www.popsugar.com.au

The rivalry between Ron and Crookshanks has always been very entertaining. Although Ron passionately hated the orange cat, he couldn’t deny how helpful Crookshanks was to the end of the Azkaban prisoner. Who would you bet on in a Wizard’s Chess match between Ron and the clever Crookshanks?

3 The lost longbottoms

via www.wizardingworld.com

It’s really not fair how little the longbottoms were discussed in the movies. We know there was a lot to tell, but they should have been mentioned more than they were. At least we have this beautiful piece of art that we can use to imagine what they looked like when they were a happy family.

2 The many animals at Hogwarts

via www.thethings.com

Here we look at a great work of art that shows all levels of the castle and grounds of Hogwarts. In it we have everything in view, from the underwater mermaids and Grindylows to the hidden monster hidden in the Chamber of Secrets.

1 The king of herbalism

via www.pinterest.com

While we can’t see many herbology classes in the movies (aside from the gorgeous Mandrake scene), those of us who read the books know how experienced Neville Longbottom was in the subject. It was the only place where he really excelled. Who else believes they should get an HGTV series?

Next: 20 mistakes in the Harry Potter films that no one has noticed (until now)

Next

The 15 worst films on Netflix so far

