20 heartwarming stories from people who meet Tom Hanks IRL

Although he didn’t become a household name until he was 30, Tom Hanks is now one of the world’s most famous actors. He is known for great appearances in a variety of films including Splash, Big, Sleepless in Seattle, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, You’ve Got Mail and Saving Mr. Banks. He has even taken on the role of Woody in all Toy Story films.

The characters he plays in the films are loved by many, and in his iconic performances, people often wonder if the man under the mask is so friendly and lovable. Don’t worry, fans around the world have proven that Tom Hanks is indeed one of the nicest men in Hollywood.

Here are 20 heartwarming stories of people Tom Hanks encounters in real life.

20 Do not leave your phone unattended

There is always a friend who takes strange pictures when you leave your phone behind! Apparently that’s Tom Hanks! A Twitter user posted the surprise picture to their account and said they discovered it after leaving a phone unattended. Remember not to leave your phone unattended the next time you’re in the same room as Tom Hanks!

19 The Woody Tattoo

Don’t call yourself a real fan unless you tattoo your favorite character on your body! Tom Hanks met a Woody fan from Toy Story and took a selfie. Tom then posted it on his Instagram with the headline: “Well, greet you partner! Where’s Buzz? “

18 Have you seen movie stars today?

Los Angeles is home to many famous people, so they even offer tours for tourists interested in Hollywood’s most famous residents! A Twitter user posted a story about his family members who were on one of these tours when someone pulled up in his car and said, “Have you seen movie stars today?” It turned out to be Tom Hanks!

17 The personal typewriter letter

After learning about Tom Hanks’ typewriter collection, a fan wrote him a letter offering Tom his own typewriter. The fan said his father smuggled it out of Germany when he immigrated to the United States as a refugee from World War II. Tom wrote this personal letter back and it must be one of the most heart-warming letters from a star to a fan!

16 Drumming Up Business

One story is about the time when Tom Hanks helped a local bookstore. Business was not going well and people opted for a fundraiser in hopes that the bookstore doors could stay open longer. Tom Hanks came over and even signed autographs to bring more people to the store!

15 respect for firefighters

Another Twitter user told a heartwarming story about the time when her father met Tom Hanks while he was dealing with a fire detail. The firefighters were in the mountains one morning when a man in sweatpants went for a walk with his dog. It was early in the morning, but that didn’t stop Tom from shaking hands with every man and chatting about his work!

14 Accompany the bride

In 2008, Tom Hanks was shooting Angels and Demons in Italy when he came across a wedding. Tom shot very close to the chapel this couple would marry to, and the bride had trouble getting through everyone. Then Tom stopped filming and accompanied the bride through the crowd so that she could get married.

13 He’s not afraid of getting dirty

A man had the surprise of a lifetime after getting a flat tire. Let’s say the flat tire didn’t ruin your day exactly as you would expect. It was snowing like crazy when the guy got an apartment. Despite the freezing temperatures, a merciful Samaritan came to help him. When they were finished, the man realized that this merciful Samaritan was none other than Tom Hanks.

12 Gain time for the little guy

One reporter was sent to work on the red carpet for a year, but had only one dictation machine, while all other reporters had video cameras. While most celebrities passed her, Tom Hanks made a point of answering her questions. He even made a point to compliment her old school recorders.

11 Memory of the lighters

While working in the White House, a fan read that Tom Hanks collected certain lighters. Later, when he was traveling to Moscow, he bought a lighter for the US embassy in Moscow and sent it to Tom along with a nice message. Later he met Tom and when he introduced himself, Tom immediately remembered who he was and called him “easy guy”!

10 Fan´s girlfriend impress

After speaking to a man for part of a Detroit Tigers game, a fan realizes he’s been talking to Tom Hanks all the time. This fan is texting his girlfriend to let them know he was with Tom Hanks … and his girlfriend doesn’t believe him. So Tom tells his girlfriend to FaceTime to prove it!

9 He loves to screw up

Tom Hanks filmed Larry Crowne at a local college and sometimes met students. One student remembered meeting Tom and talking to him about dueling pianos! Tom Hanks has obviously stayed down to earth, but I’m sure that there are many celebrities who come up with fame and are no longer favorites.

8 Get popcorn

During a playoff game between the Islanders and the Rangers, a fan heard the men behind him distributing popcorn to everyone. When the fan turned around, he looked directly at Tom Hanks and Jon Lovitz! In the end, he talked to them about hockey for the rest of the game.

7 Did you drop that?

Tom Hanks is always looking for the little guy and is not afraid to go the extra mile. A woman remembered her story with Tom Hanks on Twitter. It was about a fallen glove. After noticing that it was missing, she turned to see Tom Hanks holding her glove! There must be more people in the world like Tom.

6 Even Tom can’t resist Girl Scout Cookies

If Tom Hanks can’t resist the girl scout cookies, I’m not sure there is hope for the rest of us. Tom not only bought cookies and took photos with the scouts … he also did some extra business for them! When other fans asked for a picture, Tom Hanks only said if they also bought cookies.

5 Return lost items

Lauren didn’t know she would receive a signed message from Tom Hanks after losing her student ID in the park. Tom Hanks went to Twitter with a picture of the lost ID to see if he could find its owner. Lauren was happy to get it back and said that she would pay it forward.

4 The invitation to the taxi driver

Did you know that Tom Hanks performed on Broadway? When he appeared in Lucky Guy, he struggled to find a taxi and eventually found one even though the driver’s shift had just ended. He finally took photos with the driver and gave him tickets for the show, but I wonder what else we don’t know about Tom Hanks!

3 Lunch Date With Fans

While Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had a bite at In N’Out, they made a point of taking pictures with the fans and even chatting with them. I’m sure Tom and Rita were just trying to have a good lunch, but the extra company didn’t seem to bother them!

2 The surprise selfie

During a workout in the park, Tom Hanks came across a couple taking photos. Of course, he had to stop and take a selfie with them, which probably made their wedding day all the more special. He even told the bride how beautiful she was and let the groom know how lucky he was!

1 An emotional fan

Tom Hanks had a fan day (and maybe even her year) when he chatted with her at a gas station. The young girl told Tom Hanks about her trip to Disneyland and talked about high school. Her mother spoke to the local newspaper and said, “He is so nice. She will never forget the moment … total memory for her. “

