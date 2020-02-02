20 hidden properties in GM vans that we all missed

Vans were originally purely functional vehicles that were developed for entrepreneurs and even farmers. In recent years, however, they have developed into an everyday vehicle as well as sedans and SUVs. And while many use pickups to carry or tow objects, many are only used on the way to school or for shopping.

All of this means that drivers expect more from their pickups in terms of extras and features that make the car both more comfortable, more luxurious in the interior and more powerful under the hood. General Motors has been producing pickups for decades since the first purpose-built Chevy trucks came on the market in the 1930s. However, the 21st century models are full of hidden highlights that many drivers may have missed.

20 Steering wheel heating – GMC Canyon

Via thetruthaboutcars.com

This compact, medium-sized truck is similar to the Chevy Colorado, although it was designed as a high-end version of the classic pickup truck. The Canyon, which will be available from 2015, offers some welcome features for drivers who live in colder areas or who want to drive the vehicle off the beaten track, such as the heated steering wheel.

19 Trailer Reversing Assistant – Chevy Silverado

Via media.chevrolet.com

Some of the key innovations in pickup technology relate to towing and are designed to make pulling trailers of all sizes and shapes easier and safer. The trailer reversing assistant in the Chevy Silverado helps the drivers with the very tricky reversing when towing.

18 Head-up display – GMC Sierra

Via axios.com

While some of the best hidden features apply specifically to pickup functions, there are many automotive extras that can be found in all types of vehicles, from city cars to super sports cars. The head-up display of the GMC Sierra makes it easy for drivers to check their speed, even when they get off track, without having to take their eyes off the road.

17 Speech recognition – Chevy Colorado

Via intelligentdrive.com

Speech recognition is another 21st century feature that is becoming increasingly common in vehicles, including the Chevy Colorado pickup. With speech recognition, you can control many functions of the Chevy infotainment system, e.g. B. Telephoning without taking your hands off the steering wheel.

16 Carbon fiber composite bed – GMC Sierra

Via media.gmc.com

When you buy a pickup to transport cargo, choosing a vehicle with the right cargo space is an important part of the buying process. On the surface, it looks like a normal pickup bed, but the GMC Sierra has an impressively robust carbon fiber composite bed that is firmer and more durable, but also lighter than other materials.

15 sockets – Chevy Silverado

Via pinterest.com

USB chargers are a common addition to the central consoles in many vehicles, but some pickups even have power outlets. This is particularly useful when you need to power tools. The Chevy Silverado has two such sockets in its console and in the loading area.

14 hidden storage spaces – Chevy Silverado and Sierra

Via durafit.com

When most people think of storage space in a pickup truck, they usually only think of the loading area. However, the entire potential storage space in the cab itself is ignored. The Silverado and Sierra models have double glove compartments and a large storage area under the rear seat.

13 X-ray view – GMC Sierra

Via gmauthority.com

Truly, General Motors is starting into the 21st century and beyond with this new feature. The GMC Sierra Pickup offers the driver X-ray vision! They actually offer a hi-tech towing camera system that shows a trailer from so many different angles that you can essentially see through it to ensure safe maneuvering.

12 Tire pressure monitor for trailers – GMC and Chevy

Via gmauthority.com

It’s not just reversing and maneuvering that is difficult when pickup drivers pull a trailer. From your remote position in the cabin, it is difficult to ensure that the trailer itself is secure. Fortunately, you are on site at GM because both the GMC and Chevy trucks are equipped with tire pressure monitoring devices for trailers, so that drivers can keep an eye on their cargo.

11 Wireless charging of smartphones – Chevy Silverado

Via reviewgeek.com

Infotainment systems connected to smartphones are a must in the 21st century. You can turn on your devices with USB fees. However, technology is evolving and the latest Chevy models, including the Silverado, have a wireless charging station. The driver and front passenger only have to put their devices on the pad and the battery is charged.

10 Noise Reduction – GMC Canyon

Via media.gmc.com

Some vehicle features have a significant impact on your driving experience. others are so subtle that drivers sometimes don’t even know they’re there. GMC Canyon’s noise reduction technology is likely to overtake most people, even though the street noise is almost completely drowned out.

Related: 20 things GM and Ford must settle in 2020

9 Rearview mirror – GMC Sierra

Via gmauthority.com

Reversing cameras have made reversing with or without a trailer much easier in recent years, but General Motors has gone a step further with the GMC Sierra Pickup. The truck has a rearview mirror that transmits a high quality video stream of what is going on behind the car and gives the driver a better and wider view.

8 front air curtains – Chevy Silverado

Via gmauthority.com

Not all of the hidden features of GM pickups are in the cabin. The front of the new Chevy Silverado has what the company calls “air curtains”. They are designed to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle by letting the air flow around the wheel arches. Borrowed from the Chevy Camaro Muscle Car, they are certainly a fascinating addition to a pickup.

Related: 20 popular GM cars that actually do very poorly

7 Rear view camera system – GMC Sierra

Via guideautoweb.com

General Motors quickly realized that pickup drivers had to be safe when towing. Reversing cameras have helped reverse driving, but the GMC Sierra has a complete camera system for trailers. Drivers benefit from 15 different views of everything they’re towing to make sure everything goes behind them as it should.

6 Multi-Pro tailgate – GMC Sierra

Via gearjunkie.com

Once upon a time, pickup hatchbacks were simple things that just lifted up and down. But now we have the GMC Sierra’s multi-pro tailgate, which offers several additional features, including extending the bed and allowing drivers to be closer to the bed when loading or unloading.

5 Power tailgate – Chevy Silverado

Via motor1.com

It may not have a chic multi-pro tailgate, but the Chevy Silverado has one trick up its sleeve: a power tailgate. With this function, the driver can lower or raise the tailgate from the inside of the cab simply by pressing a button on his key ring. Drivers can also do this using the touchpad on the back of the vehicle if they feel really lazy.

4 Assist Steps – GMC Canyon

Via carrrs.com

Vans can be pretty heavy vehicles these days, which can make it difficult for children and even smaller drivers to get into the cabin at all! Fortunately for small passengers, the GMC Canyon offers integrated assistance steps as an option that make it easier for everyone to get on board.

3 Trailer Sway Control – Chevy and GMC

Via thecarconnection.com

Towing a large trailer safely can be quite tiring, even if you are simply driving along a freeway route with no difficult maneuvers in sight. A gust of wind can easily cause a trailer to move, but both GMC and Chevy pickups have a trailer sway control that prevents drivers from dragging on the straight and in the corner.

See also: 20 errors GM Execs should be embarrassed about

2 Teen Driver System – Chevy Silverado

Via valleychevy.com

A pickup is not necessarily the ideal car for a young driver who has just passed his test. They are large vehicles, and modern trucks also have an impressive twist. Use Chevy Teen’s driver assistance function on their Silverado pickup to limit the vehicle’s speed and volume to the stereo and check how they’re driving with facts and figures.

1 secret lockable storage spaces – GMC Sierra

Via vicariousmag.com

Plenty of storage space is all right, but if you’ve already taken your pick up with you on a weekend getaway into the wild, you want your valuables to be kept in a really safe place. The GMC Sierra Truck even has a secret storage space in the rear seats, which can also be locked for additional security.

Sources: USA Today, Chevrolet, The Drive, Gear Junkie, GM Authority

Next topic: 15 trucks that we would buy instead of the GMC Canyon 2020

Next

15 cars with a manual transmission that you should buy right away

