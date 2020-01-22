20 intense TV shows you should watch if you love Netflix

Netflix’s You has impressed many fans with its interesting storylines and ability to make a terrible character appear likeable. Since the show came out, fans couldn’t get enough of Penn Badgley’s role as Joe Goldberg. They are a unique show that reminds viewers of someone who thinks they are doing the right things when they actually hurt people, and we can’t help but love it.

After the release of Season 2, fans went crazy in the show’s shocking twists, but unfortunately we all have to wait a year to see what happens next. The good news is, however different you are, it was not the first show that showed a villain’s perspective or made the bad guy sympathetic. If you yearn for another show with complex characters where you question your own morals to keep up with season three, we’ve got your back.

20 Staying at the Bates Motel is more dangerous than Joe Goldberg’s

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960s film Psycho, Bates Motel follows Norman Bates, a teenage boy who suffers from both power outages and severe fears when he runs a new hotel business with his mother. If you’ve watched the film Psycho, this show takes place before the events of the film and shows what made Norman a dangerous man.

19 Dexter chooses its victims carefully

Dexter loves blood so much that his work as a blood spatter expert is simply not enough. He also kills the murderers of the crimes he is investigating. Unlike Joe Goldberg, Dexter doesn’t just want to harm anyone, but only those who hurt innocent people. If Joe Goldberg lived in Miami, he wouldn’t have a chance against Dexter.

18 Hannibal is a psychiatrist who deals dangerously with criminals

When FBI agent Will Graham needs help tracking down a threatening criminal, he consults psychiatrist Hannibal Lector. Unfortunately for Agent Graham, he doesn’t know that Hannibal himself has a pretty double life and is just as menacing as the man they’re chasing.

17 Twin Peaks is a dark secret of murder

FBI agent Dale Cooper is brought to the dark and mysterious city of Twin Peaks after Laura Palmer’s suspicious death. Twin Peaks is known for its unique characters and intense sequences. After the show was canceled in the 90s, it became a cult classic that was restarted in 2017.

16 The law deals with a toxic mother-daughter relationship

Similar to Joe Goldberg, Dee Dee Blanchard is obsessed with The Act, only that it is her daughter Gypsy. As a gypsy trying to discover the secrets that her mother hides from her, she ends up endangering her own life through her mother’s hands. The law is based on a true crime story that took place in 2015.

15 The sinner follows complex characters who commit gruesome crimes

The Sinner is an anthology series that focuses on a different criminal each season. Just like you, this show goes beyond the unusual behavior and perspectives of the person who is guilty of crime unless we don’t hear their train of thought here. This is the best show for people who have a keen eye for details and like to analyze the complexity of human nature.

14 Alias ​​Grace is about a notorious 19th century woman

Alias ​​Grace follows Grace Marks, an immigrant / servant in Canada who has been accused and convicted of ending the life of her employer and his housekeeper. Her crimes made her the most notorious woman of her time. Not only that, but the show is actually based on real events.

13 Gianni Versace’s murder is frighteningly true

The murder of Gianni Versace is the second season of the American crime story. Although the whole show is great, each season focuses on a different true story, which makes it easy to see each season individually. In season 2, Darren Criss plays Andrew Cunanan, a dangerous man obsessed with Versace.

12 Slasher is a murder mystery that deals with seven deadly sins

If you’re a fan of You but want to do it a little better, Slasher is an intense horror show about a treacherous man returning to the city where he injured several people. This show is a crime thriller that becomes more scary than you and a story that resembles the classic horror film Scream.

11 Castle Rock follows complicated and dangerous characters

Castle Rock is an anthology series based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Each season reveals new puzzles, but Season 2 is the most reminding of you. Lizzy Caplan portrayed a young Annie Wilkes from King’s Misery film when she was on the run looking for her past misdeed.

10 In Breaking Bad there is a thin line between good and bad

Just like Joe Goldberg in You, the protagonist of Breaking Bad has a hard time realizing that he’s the bad guy. Breaking Bad may focus on a lot more different crimes than the You series, but it’s an equally gripping thriller that keeps you pushing the “next episode”.

9 Mindhunter penetrates the minds of criminals

Mindhunter doesn’t literally interfere with the villains’ thoughts like you do with Joe Goldberg, but shows FBI agents who analyze and try to understand the way they think. They even involve a notorious criminal to learn how their minds work.

8 The blacklist shows what happens when a criminal switches sides

On the blacklist, a wanted refugee agrees to help the FBI catch other wanted criminals only if he is allowed to work with profiler Elizabeth Keen. His considerations about choosing them remain a mystery that must be solved as the show progresses. Each season is about catching a new refugee and learning the inside of a criminal thought leader.

7 Sharp Objects is a psychological thriller about two missing girls

Amy Adams portrays reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to investigate the disappearance of two girls. The more she solves the riddle, the more she learns about her past and realizes that she can relate to the case more than she wants because emotionally disturbing memories reappear.

6 The following is an FBI agent connected to an escaped convict

If a notorious criminal escapes from prison, his only goal is to take revenge on FBI agent Ryan Hardy, who arrested him. By connecting with other criminals, he creates his own cult to humiliate and ruin Hardy’s life. Just like you, The Following becomes very personal.

5 How to Get Away with Murder Shows what it takes to commit a crime

Viola Davis plays Annalize Keating, a university professor who teaches a criminal law course called How To Get Away With Murder. Classroom teaching is becoming more of a reality for a group of students who unexpectedly engage in their own risky action.

4 Mr. Robot follows a complex character who has to make difficult decisions

Mr. Robot may have a very different plot from you, but it’s similar in the sense that both shows follow a complex character with their own moral dilemmas. On Mr. Robot, Rami Malek plays the socially awkward Elliott, who leads a double life as a cybersecurity engineer during the day and as a hacker at night.

3 The affair shows the effects of a complicated relationship

The affair follows two married couples, one in a rocky relationship and the other in a happy relationship, while the couple’s husband and wife get into an affair together. If lying and sneaking around is something you enjoy but need a break from all the crimes, The Affair could be the show for you.

2 Pretty little liars are persecuted, but not by Joe Goldberg

We get the stalker’s perspective on you, but on Pretty Little Liars we get the perspective of the girls who are being followed. On this show, the girls are constantly being followed by an anonymous person who knows everything about them, but worst of all, they are also fighting for their lives. Shay Mitchell from You is also one of the stars of this show.

1 Gossip Girl is for fans who want to see more of Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley was an expert at chasing you long before his time. In Gossip Girl, he played Dan Humphrey, an average Brooklyn boy obsessed with the luxury life of the Upper East Side. This show has a different intensity than you, it is more on the side of “stabbing friends” and the theft of friends from each other’s spectrum of intensity.

