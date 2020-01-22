20 Japanese and German cars We would drive over any Ford

The Germans have long been known for their flawless technology, while the Japanese are known for their reliable cars that can drive to the mechanic for years without many trips. That’s not to say that the Americans don’t make great cars, and even Ford has some great, popular options like the legendary Mustang.

However, there are many German and Japanese cars that we would drive over any Ford, even a Mustang, and we have compiled a list of such vehicles today. Many of them are now cult cars like the Golf GTI or the Nissan Skyline GT-R. Others are newbies like the Lexus LFA, which Drivetribe calls “the best car ever”.

We’ll also prove that you don’t have to break the bank to buy a car that is incredibly fun to drive! No harsh feelings, Ford! Let’s get to that right away!

20 Honda Civic Type-R

The 2020 Honda Civic Type-R has a five-star rating at Caranddriver.com, and it’s not hard to understand why. The body may not be for everyone, but with its 306 hp four-cylinder engine, you can’t deny the incredible capabilities of this hatchback on the track. It’s also fun, practical, and great value at an entry-level price of just $ 38,000.

19 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Just like the Type R, this legendary little car has a five-star rating on Caranddriver.com. The “People’s Super Car”, as Volkswagen likes to call it, has really stood the test of time, and it’s a hatchback loved by many around the world. In fact, it’s such a great car that some say it’s the best in the world.

18 Mazda MX-5 Miata

When it comes to reliable, affordable sports cars, the MX-5 Miata will always be in discussion. In 2019, it was even improved as it had a new engine that added 25 horsepower to the previous model, making it the best MX-5 ever. The interior is surprisingly comfortable for a car of this size.

17 BMW 5 Series

Like most BMWs, the BMW 5 Series also offers a sophisticated driving experience, great serenity and luxury in one. If you are in the market for a small luxury car, you might want to go for it as it has become the standard choice in this category.

16 Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 is a great 5 star luxury compact SUV at Whatcar.com and 8/10 at Top Gear. It is a car that gives the driver confidence, especially on highways and expressways, where it offers a very quiet drive. With comfort mode activated, it is one of the most comfortable cars in its class.

15 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

The legendary Nissan Skyline GT-R was first introduced to the public in 1969, but it wasn’t until about twenty years later that the R32, the father of the R-34, came on the market that they really became aware. The R-34 is very popular because it has been modified. The Australian publication Wheels described it as “the best handling car they have ever driven”.

14 Lexus LFA

Granted, the Lexus LFA doesn’t look much better on paper than its rivals. However, this has to be driven to really understand what all the fuss is about. It is equipped with a V8 engine that, like the Lamborghini Gallardo, can deliver 552 hp. Unfortunately, with a starting price of $ 375,000, it’s not a cheap choice.

13 Acura NSX

If you are looking for a cheap luxury sports car with excellent handling, you should take a look at the Acura NSX. Although the infotainment system looks dated thanks to its responsive driving behavior, this car is really fun and exciting to drive, and it can definitely work on the track.

12 Mazda RX-8

The RX-8 has been around for seventeen years. The market launch took place in 2003, one year after the death of his father, the legendary Mazda RX-7. This car is really special to drive, and if you want to own an exotic car without the exotic price tag, the Mazda RX-8 may be a good choice for you.

11 Toyota Supra (MK IV)

The Toyota Supra MK IV has achieved cult status among many car enthusiasts around the world. In fact, according to Drivetribe.com, it’s so popular that someone bought a relatively new 5,000-mile product for $ 80,000, compared to the $ 47,795 stock price when it came out in 1994.

10 Audi A3

In 2008 the Audi A3 won the “Best Car for the Money” award in the small car category. People often boast of great German engineering, and the Audi A3 is the perfect example. It has strong grip, great responsive steering and a certain lightness on the road that makes driving a real pleasure.

9 Nissan 240SX

Who needs a Ford when you can own a Nissan 240SX? This car was first launched in the late 1980s and, to put it simply, is one of the best cars you can buy at this price. Just like the Supra, it’s a car that many people buy to modify it. With the basic model you already get a reliable sports car. Oh, and did we mention it’s great to be floating?

8 BMW 3 Series

In the world of cars, there are certain vehicles that are becoming the benchmark and what other automakers are striving for. In addition to cars such as the Volkswagen Golf and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the BMW 3 Series is exactly that. It is a car that is in such demand that every fifth BMW sold worldwide is a 3 Series.

7 Honda S2000

Just like the Nissan 240SX, the S2000, with a starting price of around $ 35,000, is one of the best sports cars you can get for that price. This car was launched in 1999 in an era when the English and Italians had given up two-seater sports cars. Honda hit the market and did an even better job with the S2000, a legendary car that made Japanese performance more accessible.

6 BMW X7

The BMW X7 is a driver’s dream on both motorways and secondary roads. It is easily one of the best decisions you can make when looking for a large luxury sports SUV. For a car of this size, it has a lot of power because it is equipped with a V6 engine that can produce 335 hp.

5 Audi A1

The Audi A1 is unique because it is almost in a class of its own – the small car with a luxury brand. Some might also put the MINI 5dr in the same category, but that’s about it. It’s an extremely quiet car that offers great grip and makes it a decent car to drive.

4 BMW Z4

The 2020 BMW Z4 was nominated by the Motor Authority as one of the best cars to buy in 2020. It is extremely powerful on winding roads and is known as a real driver’s car. For a convertible, it is also soft and appealing, and offers a surprisingly smooth ride.

3 Audi A6

The Audi A6 is equipped with most of the technology of the expensive A7 and A8, and although this is purely subjective, we love its beautiful, semi-aggressive design. Finally, the interior is very comfortable and this is a good choice if you are in the market for an inexpensive luxury vehicle.

2 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In 2018, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class received a new look. However, the biggest changes came in the use of brand new architectural components that offer a comfortable and high quality driving experience. It is equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission, with the exception of the diesel entry option. If you like nice, balanced all-wheel drive, this is a good choice.

1 Toyota 2000GT

With the release of the 2000GT in 1967, Toyota demonstrated that it could build a powerful sports car. This high-performance vehicle was the first sports car from Japan to pave the way for many other vehicles, such as the legendary Skyline or the S2000, which we have already talked about.

