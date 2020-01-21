20 JDM Cars people who were loved 10 years ago (but not anymore)

There are many Japanese cars that have had a revitalized life in recent years, such as the new Toyota Supra. Just as many of the once popular JDM sports cars have retired and will not make a comeback. The reasons for hiring these cars are usually poor sales. But these poor sales often result from changes in government regulations, recalls, or other reasons.

Whatever the reason, every car on this list was popular earlier – 10 years ago. You may even recognize many of them as your first car, because there are some particular gems here. Many of the cars continue to enjoy a cult following due to their modding skills. But some have just disappeared completely, with no sign of a possible return.

Here are 20 JDM cars that used to be popular, but no longer today.

20 Mitsubishi Galant

The Mitsubishi Galant had a long lifespan, first from 1969 to 2012, then as Galant Fortis from 2007 to 2017. The accumulated sales in the nine different generations exceeded 5 million units. Apart from that, the production of the Galant was discontinued in 2017, since only small sales were recorded compared to the Lancer Sportback. This shows that its popularity had waned.

19 Mitsubishi Diamante

The Mitsubishi Diamante was once Japan’s Car of the Year (1990) and its platform was used for the sporty 3000GT. It was manufactured from 1990 to 2005 and achieved good sales until it was discontinued in 2005. But it was never a big seller in the United States, and a rapid decline was the end: over 52,000 units were sold in 1993, and in 1994 that number had dropped dramatically to just over 18,000.

18 Mitsubishi Lancer

The Mitsubishi Lancer was discontinued worldwide in 2017, with the exception of China and Taiwan, where it continues to sell quite well. Between 1973 and 2008 over 6 million units were sold, which is enormous. Since 2007 it has been regularly featured in the top 10 and 20 vehicle sales charts. CEO John Signoriello even stocked Lancers for sale after it was discontinued. Sales in 2016 and 2017 decreased two-thirds compared to 2010 – from 23,000 units to just over 7,000.

17 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo in all its forms has always been a best-selling JDM car thanks to its modding ability. However, the VIII was only sold from 2003 to 2005, and it was also the first Evo to be sold in the United States. These Evos were stripped-down versions of the Japanese model that were supposed to compete against the Subaru Impreza WRX STI. Unfortunately, only 12,846 units were sold in the United States between 2003 and 2005. Over 7,000 units were sold in 2013, but only 2,880 dealerships left by 2015.

16 Mitsubishi Eclipse

The Mitsubishi Eclipse is another JDM cult car that modders and racing drivers worldwide absolutely love. But the newer editions were weaker and look much more profane. Sales of the second generation sports car were negatively impacted by Japanese regulations, and the fourth generation, which was manufactured from 2006 to 2012, did not sell nearly as well as the car in the 1990s. Since then, it has been revised as a crossover, the Eclipse Cross.

15 Honda Civic Hybrid

The Honda Civic is one of the most popular commuter vehicles of all time, but as a hybrid, it never did too well. In the United States, it was the first certified “Advanced Technology Partial Zero Emission Vehicle” on the road and was sold from 2001 to 2015, which is a long time. It was at times the second best-selling hybrid car in the USA with over 255,000 units between 2001 and 2009. From 2010 to 2015, however, competition increased and sales stagnated.

14 Honda foreplay

The Honda Prelude was a popular sports car that was built over five generations from 1978 to 2001. It was built to compete with the Toyota Celica and Mitsubishi Eclipse, but the car was discontinued after Honda introduced the Integra DC5 in 2001. The second generation from 1983 to 1987 was by far the most popular with over 336,000 units sold. When the fifth generation of the Prelude appeared, there were only 58,000 between 1997 and 2001.

13 Honda Del Sol

The Honda del Sol could have stopped production in 1998 after only six years on the market, but was still popular well into the 21st century when it gained a certain cult following. The interesting sports car was quick and manoeuvrable, but that didn’t help with sales: 25,748 moved in the first year of 1993, while in 1994 it quickly dropped to 21,000, in 1995 to 14,000 and in 1997 to only 5,603.

12 Honda CR-Z

Built from 2010 to 2016, the Honda CR-Z is a sport hybrid coupe that is one of the most environmentally friendly vehicles on the road. It is also the sixth Honda car to use IMA (Integrated Motor Assist) technology. Honda was only able to move 5,249 units in the first year (2010) in the USA, making it the eleventh most popular hybrid in America, which was not a particularly good thing. This meant a quick end to the reign of the CR-Z.

11 Mazda RX-8

Most JDM purists will tell you how much worse the RX-8 is than the previous RX-7. The RX-7 is an icon in the racing and modding world, while the RX-8 was sluggish, looked far from cool and was even withdrawn from the European market in 2010 after the car failed to meet emissions standards. Due to this decline in sales and rising yen prices, the Mazda could not justify the continued sale of the car, so production ceased in 2012 after 192,000 units were manufactured.

10 Mazda6

The Mazda6 replaced the best-selling Capella / 626 in 2002 and is still produced today. When it was first released, it was and still is the fastest-selling Mazda car ever. That being said, the 6 is nowhere near as popular as it used to be. The car sold between 66,000 and 71,000 units per year from 2003 to 2006, and between 33,000 and 35,000 from 2009 to 2012. In 2014 and 2015, the 50,000 mark was exceeded; in 2019, the number had risen to 21,500.

9 Mazda MX-5 Miata (NC) (2005-2014)

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has enjoyed decades of popularity since 1989. In the fourth generation, the first two models in particular sold very well. But the third NC generation from 2005 to 2014 was not as good as the previous models. The swift sports car was advertised for its new body style, which was reflected in lower sales: Although it won the best car of the year in Japan in 2005 and 2006 and was on the Top 10 list for cars and drivers from 2006 to 2013 , the NC Miata had to make changes for the ND generation.

8 Toyota Supra (A80) (1993-2002)

People are very excited about the new Toyota Supra, which has also given the 1978-2002 version more popularity. It was once one of the most popular sports cars in the world. However, the fourth generation A80 model definitely did the worst. Over 63,000 units were sold in the early years of the car (A40 and A50, 1979-1981) and 114,000 from 1982-85) and 108,000 from 1986-1992. But for the A80, sad 12,000 units were moved from 1993 to 1999!

7 Toyota Camry Solara

The Toyota Camry Solara was a medium-sized coupe that was based on the Camry and replaced the Camry Coupé (XV10). It was produced from 1999 to 2008, but from 2005 to 2008 sales fell significantly from 50,000 units a year to just over 20,000. The car was discontinued due to a lack of sales, but the convertible continued to produce until it was tacitly discontinued in 2008.

6 Toyota Celica

As one of the most popular JDM and modding cars of all time, the Toyota Celica was once the most popular Toyota car. From 1970 to 2006, the fast sports car was built over seven generations. An annual vehicle tax in Japan burdened sales of the last generation (1997 to 2006) because the engine’s displacement was smaller. People weren’t happy with the new Celica, and despite 52,000 units in 2000, that number dropped dramatically to 14,800 by 2003, then to 8,700 in 2014, and only 3,100 in 2005.

5 Toyota MR2

The two-seater Toyota MR2 sports car was produced for three generations from 1983 to 2007 and was widely used for its cool body style and powerful engine. It was a simple design and was even popular in Japanese manga and anime. The MR2 was discontinued at the same time as the Celica in the United States after an intensification of competition in 2005 led to a decline in sales. Despite 7,233 units sold in its debut year, this number had dropped to only 901 in 2005.

4 Nissan 350Z

The Nissan 350Z is very popular in the modding world and is still very popular in the spare parts industry. The sports car was produced from 2002 to 2009 before it was replaced by the 370Z. It has been on several “Best of” and “Car of the Year” lists throughout its life. Sales in the US started slowly at 13,200 in 2002, but that number quickly rose to 3,6,000 in 2003. From there it would be a slow downward spiral until only 10,300 units were moved in 2008.

3 Nissan Altima Hybrid

The Nissan Altima is another hugely popular car, but the hybrid didn’t do as well. In was Nissan’s first hybrid, launched in 2007, but discontinued in 2011 after only four years. It was only available in 10 states due to strict energy laws that definitely affected sales and was used as a regular taxi and police car cruiser in those years.

2 Suzuki Kizashi

The Suzuki Kizashi, which you may never have heard of, was sold in the U.S. from 2010 to 2013, but in Japan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates through 2016. The car was suspended from the U.S. and Canada markets in 2013 and 2014. Unfortunately, it was called back a few times, which definitely didn’t help the sale.

1 Lexus CT 200h

The Lexus CT 200h is a hybrid car that was introduced as the “Premium Sport Compact Hatchback”. The car was sold in the U.S. from 2011 to 2017, but was primarily focused on the European market. Unfortunately, it only took until 2015 in Europe, with only 10,200 sales last year, and it was worse in the US. By 2017, sales had dropped to 4,700, after 17,600 the previous year (three years earlier).

