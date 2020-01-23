20 Latest editions Audi and BMW tried to sweep under the carpet

German automotive companies have long had a reputation for designing and building stylish, mature and very reliable cars. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have been market leaders in luxury cars for years.

However, other automakers, including some well-known names from the United States and the United Kingdom, are challenging these automotive giants in the luxury car market – and the fact that Audi and BMW have had some significant technical challenges in the past few years hasn’t helped either!

In the worst case, both BMW and Audi have done their best to downplay the problems that can be caused by these technical defects, and often only solved them when the authorities forced them to do so. Companies have certainly done their best to sweep the issues on this list under the carpet.

20 Audi: One million cars recalled due to defective coolant pumps

Via fortune.com

In 2018, Audi had to recall over a million vehicles worldwide, including thousands of A4, A5, A6 and Q5 models, due to a faulty coolant pump. The pumps could develop one of two problems, both of which would short the device and increase the risk of engine fires in the affected vehicles.

19 Audi: Audi sports bikes not strong enough

Via thedrive.com

The Audi A8 was recently recalled again in 2019 when the company found that vehicles equipped with the high-end sport decorative wheels could get a catch if they hit the curb. The wheels weren’t even strong enough to survive speed bumps or potholes.

18 Audi: fine for its share in “Dieselgate”

Via fortune.com

Audi was even involved in the “Dieselgate” scandal because the company belongs to the larger Volkswagen group. VW equipped their cars with software that essentially outsmarted emissions standards testing and made the cars appear cleaner than they were. So far, Volkswagen has paid around 30 billion euros in fines and compensation.

17 Audi: And bosses were even prosecuted

Via motor1.com

Not only the Audi parent company suffered from the scandal. Some of Audi’s top executives were even prosecuted for their actions. Former CEO Rupert Stadler was indicted in Germany, along with four other executives who were indicted in the United States in January 2019.

16 Audi: first electric car recalled due to fire hazard

Via greencarreports.com

Like many in the automotive industry, Audi was interested in using the technology that drives the development and sales of electric cars. Unfortunately, their first attempt with an electric car, the Audi E-Tron, was a failure and had to be called back because of the risk of battery fires.

15 Audi: wheel arches come loose on the road

Via caranddriver.com

In addition to problems with the Audi Sport bikes, some Audi models also had to be recalled due to a problem with the wheel arches. The wheel arches of the Audi Q5 SUV from 2018 onwards can appear to come loose and even fall off the road, which poses a danger to other drivers.

14 Audi: Audi vehicles affected by airbag failures

Via pacificmotors.com

The emissions scandal is certainly the biggest crisis in the automotive industry in recent years, but the massive recall of millions of vehicles worldwide due to problems with Takata airbags is just under a second. By 2019, more than 10 million cars had been recalled, including thousands of Audi vehicles.

13 Audi: Dodgy Fuel Delivery System creates fire risk

Via consumerreports.org

Several Audi vehicles, including A8 models from 2015 to 2018 and A6, A7 and Q7 vehicles from 2016 to 2018, were recalled due to leaks in the fuel injection system. Any mistake in which the words “fuel” and “leak” appear will not be good news, and Audi was lucky that no one injured the accident.

12 Audi: Busted Lights in the Audi Q3

Via carbodydesign.com

In 2019, almost 25,000 Audi Q3 vehicles built between 2016 and 2018 had to be recalled after several owners reported problems with their headlights and turn signals. A problem with the electrical system meant that the car stopped alerting the driver if the lights did not work, e.g. B. if a light bulb had to be replaced.

11 Audi: Several models affected by power steering errors

Via thecarconnection.com

Another luxurious SUV model from Audi, the crossover model SQ5, was affected by a significant defect in the power steering system, especially in the cold. Given that many drivers buy SUVs because they can deal with difficult winter weather, this was a particularly embarrassing problem for Audi.

10 BMW: BMW in trouble due to emissions scandal

Via nytimes.com

Audi is not the only German car manufacturer that has faced major challenges in recent years. BMW was another automobile company that was affected by the exhaust gas scandal and was charged with collusion with Volkswagen and Daimler to fix the important pollutant tests.

9 BMW: Problems with rear-view cameras on 2018 models

Via reddit.com

Automobile innovations have made driving much safer for many people, but all of these additional technologies increase the risk of vehicle errors. For example, the rear view cameras had to be repaired for 250,000 BMWs built since 2018 after it was found that the display could be changed so that it was not even visible to the drivers.

8 BMW: Diesel models pose a fire hazard

Via bmwblog.com

Over 300,000 BMW Diesel models sold in the UK were recalled in 2018 and 2019 after the company found a serious lack of vehicles. There was a leak in the vehicle’s exhaust gas recirculation cooler, which could increase the risk of engine fires in the affected vehicles.

7 BMW: Problems with seat belts

Via carmagazine.co.uk

Most of the time, automakers only remember their vehicle, but in October 2019 BMW announced the recall of several Toyota Supra vehicles because the seat belt attachments were not properly attached to the frame. Since BMW was responsible for much of the development of the Supra, they also had to take responsibility for the error.

6 BMW: Faulty Takata airbags were installed in BMW vehicles

Via grassrootsmotorsports.com

Like Audi, BMW was affected by the worldwide recall of vehicles with Takata airbags. It was found that the airbags could burst when triggered, which could result in grenade fragments being shot into the car cabin at high speed after a collision. Hundreds of thousands of BMW have been recalled worldwide due to the Takata scandal.

5 BMW: M series switches to idle

Via autoevolution.com

In late 2019, BMW announced that they would recall 3,000 of their high-performance M8 and M5 vehicles after a problem with their transmission systems was identified. It turned out that the affected cars could suddenly switch to idle while driving and while driving.

4 BMW: Dodgy child seat attachment in SUV models

Via enuze.com

SUVs have proven to be a popular choice in recent years due to their spacious cabins and reputation for family safety. However, several BMW SUVs had to be recalled in 2019 after the company was informed that the anchor rods used to attach child seats could easily be damaged, resulting in incorrect child seat installation.

3 BMW: vehicles called for defective headlights

Via 1addicts.com

It wasn’t just seat belt issues that affected the Toyota Supra designed by BMW. In November 2019, BMW had to submit another embarrassing recall for several Supra models and for its own BMW Z4 and 3 Series. It was due to defective headlights that could suddenly go out while driving.

2 BMW: Sudden power cuts in several BMW vehicles

Via telegraph.co.uk

BMW had to recall vehicles around the world in 2018 after an electrical defect was discovered that could lead to a sudden power failure. This particular problem caused a fatal car accident in the UK in 2016. The investigation found that the delay in recalling the affected vehicles for BMW had contributed to the man’s death.

1 BMW: trunk problems with 2020 BMW models

Via de.wheelsage.org

Over 300 2020 BMW models were recalled due to a more specific and unusual error. improper installation of the inner trunk release cable. This is to prevent people from accidentally getting into the truck of a vehicle. However, the 330i, 330i xDrive and M340i vehicles had to be recalled for repair.

Sources: car buyers, road and truck, automotive advice, cars, environmental reports

Next

8 failed foreign pickups (and 7 worth every dollar)

