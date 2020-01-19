20 little-known facts about Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper’s Bromance

When Brad Pitt used the opening moments of his acceptance speech for the Golden Globe 2020 to honor the support he received from his friend and fellow actor Bradley Cooper, the whole world spoke about the two gold-haired stars. The two have been together for some time and are looking forward to their new friendship, but the public declaration of male friendship has paid more attention to these famous BFFs.

The ‘half heart’ Best Friends necklaces weren’t exchanged, but it would be pretty cool if that really happened! People definitely look up to Brad and Brad, just like a decade ago with Lance Armstrong and Matthew McConaughey.

At a time when the world is trying to get rid of the skin of toxic masculinity, it is obvious that men are better off holding each other rather than tearing each other down. Hollywood can be a minefield that is best navigated so that a friend who understands can lose weight in Cristal. Actually sparkling mineral water or Kombucha, because the two celebrities are now decidedly sober!

Here are 20 lesser-known facts about Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper and their bromance.

20 sober moments

People talk about their masses changing when they stop drinking, and it’s no different in the celebrity elite. A source near Pitt and Cooper said the couple were partially connected because “they can’t celebrate like they used to because they stopped drinking.”

Instead, the two of them spent time together with no drink offering. During his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes 2020, Pitt publicly thanked Cooper and said: “I became sober with this guy and since then every day has been happier. I love you and thank you. ‘

19 opera friends

Instead of going to the bars, paparazzi Pitt and Cooper quickly recorded this summer when they spent an evening at the opera. A source said about the two and their evening together:

“This year they were busy juggling work in difficult family situations, and finally they have time for themselves to rest and be there for each other. Both Brads had the best night when they weren’t in Hollywood, but they still stopped talking to a few industry friends in the audience. “

18 Promote healthy masculinity

Being able to show affection for a friend, especially if you’re a superstar like Bradley Cooper, is the basis for an example of healthy masculinity. It is important to tell your friends that you love them, and using a public forum to normalize this is something we should thank both of them for.

17 Your shared ties

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper have more in common than being two of the best looking male stars in town. Both have relationship problems in public, both are award-winning actors, both are fathers and both head for Hollywood without alcohol.

Cooper and Pitt can often be seen sipping and chatting in sparkling water. Sure, they have a lot to talk about.

16 love rumors between Cooper & Jolie

Strangely, Cooper saw himself in the tabloids in addition to her bromance because he was rumored to have been secretly with Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The rumor is said to have started when Cooper and Jolie were sighted in Disneyland on the same day, even though the two did not meet. Everyone probably didn’t know that the other was there.

Nevertheless, the tabloids ran along. Further investigations and debunking sites like Gossip Cop showed that the rumors were just wrong.

15 Who is the mentor and who is the protégé?

It is said that the pretty duo connected first because of their hard separation. Pitt was in the middle of his divorce with Jolie, at exactly the same time that Cooper felt the aftermath of his separation from his longtime partner and his child’s mother, Irina Shayk.

A source close to the couple suggested that the two excellent wingmen would be for each other if they chose to re-establish romantic relationships.

14 fathers know best

Brad Pitt has a large family and we are sure that more than one Brads conversation was about parenting. The star has six children with his ex Angelina Jolie and the children are between 13 and 18 years old.

In an article published on Fatherly, Pitt told his interviewer about the time when his children with Sharpies added designs to the backdrop of a five-star hotel. Who knows what stories and wise advice he would offer a buddy like Cooper?

13 reflect past celebrity relationships?

The chemistry between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, was so obvious that some people who watched the film felt uncomfortable for Pitt’s wife, Jennifer Aniston at the time. People felt the same passion in the air between Cooper and his co-star Lady Gaga, A Star is Born, that rumors of a romantic connection surfaced everywhere.

Some say this chemistry – and possibly the media hype – was one of the reasons why Cooper and his long-time partner Shayk ended it.

12 mom boys?

Follow Bradley Cooper on the red carpet and you will see his mother sooner or later. Cooper and his mother were always very close, but they became even closer after his father passed away in 2011.

Cooper said: “My family is very close and my father died brutally for all of us. It was a schism and his aftershock didn’t stop. And we need each other. So we’re here … it’s not like I live on on a property and it’s in the guest house. No, she’s in the next room. But here’s the thing: she’s a cool girl. We can hang out and she can roll with the punches. “

Brad Pitt is also known for taking his mother to events on the red carpet. Maybe at some point they will double. Pitt even joked about it during his acceptance speech to the Golden Globe.

11 The face that Jennifer made

Old wounds are difficult to heal. While Brad Pitt was supposed to attend Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas party last December and hope that Ross and Rachel (um … Pitt and Aniston) would come together again, Aniston looks different in Pitt’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

Maybe she doesn’t think he’s as sincere as others. Probably only Aniston and her closest friends know what she was thinking when this picture was taken.

10 career crossings

While Brad Pitt and George Clooney have collaborated in five films and Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence have worked on three films together, Pitts and Cooper’s professional fraternity has not quite made it there.

Maybe the two are just waiting for the perfect project so that they can really shine together.

9 Upcoming work

Brad Pitt has a busy 2020 ahead of him, with six projects in production or pre-production, including film and television, as an actor, producer or executive producer. Cooper has three items planned for 2020 and will re-tighten his vocal cords in 2021 when he repeats his role as a rocket raccoon for Galaxy 3 guards. Hopefully they can continue to gain time for each other.

8 Your romantic past

Celebrities have a very public dating life. Pitt was romantically associated with Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate, Robin Givens and Juliette Lewis. There have also been claims that Pitt dated Charlize Theron.

Cooper was associated with Jennifer Esposito, Isabella Brewster, Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana, Suki Waterhouse and Irina Shayk.

Here’s the question of whether they’re dealing with a few ‘Mrs. Rights’.

7 And Leo does three?

Since Brad Pitt spent a lot of time with his Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper talked to Leo about the Golden Globes, maybe the three would meet or share a professional project. Combining these three big names would surely guarantee a box office hit!

6 friendship relationships

In addition to their time together, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper have their own social circles that provide additional support. Pitt is said to be closely related to George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Juliette Lewis, Edward Norton, Quintin Tarantino, Bono, Madonna and Spike Lee.

Cooper is said to be closely associated with Amy Adams, Eva Longoria, Chris Tucker, Christina Hendricks, Dax Shepard and Leo DiCaprio. Maybe Leo is the mutual friend who brought them together.

5 Art, life & sobriety

Pitt and Cooper have filled their lives with things other than drinking. Cooper stopped drinking in 2015 and Pitt told the New York Times that much of his time after his divorce in 2016 was spent at AA meetings. Pitt said, “I had gotten things as far as I could, so I canceled my drinking privileges.”

Cooper told Barbara Walters of his own sobriety: “I could not have had access to myself or other people – or could have taken in other people – if I hadn’t changed my life. I could never have had the relationships I had have, ”he explained.

4 family men?

The bond between Cooper and his daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper is so strong. He brought her on different occasions as his “date,” and Pitt did the same with his own children.

Cooper said to NPR’s morning edition, “I think having a child and having my own family – which is a miracle that I’ve always dreamed of – has made me more open to the day and to the future.”

3 Healthy competition

Brad Pitt has won so many awards that you have to flip through to read them all. Bradley Cooper has not been in the industry nearly as long as his friend, but has also had some critical successes.

While Cooper starts his career in comic roles such as Wedding Crashers and The Hangover (and on TV) before turning to dramatic films like Silver Linings Playbook and A Star Is Born, Pitt can offer tips on how to adapt to more serious roles or to balance a career offer contains a wide range of characters.

The two can push each other to do their best, and who doesn’t need a friend like that?

2 compassion and care

The tendency to help others is obviously a lesson that Brad Pitt can be proud of after marrying the actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie. Pitt has joined 42 charities and 31 organizations, including Care to Learn, Global Green, Human Rights Watch, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Make Poverty History, UNICEF, and more.

Cooper was less in the business and currently has 14 events and 14 charities with which he is associated, including cancer research, Alzheimer’s Association, Bundle Forces, and Dorn. Maybe the two will bundle their money and star power to make a big difference.

1 What’s next for the duo?

In an interview with the New York Times in 2019, Pitt said acting is currently “a game for younger men,” and while he’s not retiring from acting, he’s sure to step back and be involved in fewer projects that evolve.

Pitt also said, “It’s going to be less and less for me just because I have other things I want to do now. When you feel like you’ve finally put your arms around something, it’s time your arms to put something else. “

He may make room for his friend Bradley Cooper, who is 12 years his junior, but we believe there is still a lot of star power.

