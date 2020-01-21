20 little-known facts about Matthew Perry’s girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz

Ever since Chandler Bing’s biting sarcasm and blunt ways came into our lives with the premiere of NBC’s hit sitcom Friends, we’ve been very curious about the actor who portrayed him, Matthew Perry. It goes without saying, but Perry had a hard life. He struggles with addiction problems and would struggle to become sober just to keep falling off the car.

He was recently on the right track with his life – professionally AND personally, it seems. He was seen in town with a younger, attractive brunette and everyone is curious to know who this beautiful woman is. Her name is Molly Hurwitz and the press is beside herself to find out more about her. Here are 20 little-known facts about the girl who won Matthew Perry’s heart.

20 She is a talent manager for kicking buttocks

The sun

When working in the entertainment industry, it is relatively difficult to find someone who is up-to-date outside of the film / television world, which explains Perry’s previous relationships. Molly happens to be an extremely talented manager who works for a popular agency. It makes sense that Perry isn’t too far from meeting actresses, so Molly’s job makes sense.

19 She is only 28

Youtube

Lots of people will probably make fun of the 22-year-old age difference between Perry and Hurwitz, but it’s nothing unusual in Hollywood, and it hasn’t been for years. Perry usually went out with women his own age, so this could be a new thing for HIM. You really can’t help who you find attractive.

18 Does she enjoy the attention she gets?

The sun

Usually, non-actors or non-celebrities who have relationships with high-profile people do not enjoy the feeling of being constantly watched. Sure, you might like it in the beginning, but it gets old after a while. Molly is clearly in the honeymoon phase of the relationship and enjoys attention from sources close to the couple.

17 A famous ex-boyfriend (whom we know about)

Getty

Since Molly is close to celebrities thanks to her job, it shouldn’t shock anyone that she’s been with actors in the past. One of her ex-friends that people know about is B. J. Novak, who played temporary worker Ryan in The Office. Novak is a famous face that usually draws close circles.

See also: The Office Stars Unite, Sparking Rumors Of Reboot

16 How long have you seen each other?

The sun

“New” is a way some sources have described the length of the relationship between Perry and Hurwitz, and it’s an appropriate word. Apparently the two have been together for months, but are only now coming on the plan because they spent Christmas “with friends in his penthouse”.

15 Is there jealousy with a certain other “friend”?

Getty

This may seem far-fetched and something that a die-hard Friends fan came up with, but apparently Perry has long been in love with Courteney Cox, the former Friends’ co-star. “Matthew has always been in love with her,” a source told us. “Matthew has never been able to overcome them.” Well, it’s not a good thing if it’s true.

See also: 18 photos by Courteney Cox that could confuse Monica Geller

14… or one of his ex-girlfriends?

NBC

Matthew Perry doesn’t seem to be the type to go out with a celebrity who would be jealous of his luck. In fact, he only had 8 high-profile relationships (mainly because he takes actresses). Some say that his secret love for Courteney Cox actually sabotaged these relationships. It is annoying if it is true.

13 Your Instagram is private

Instagram

In today’s world, privacy is worth more than fame, especially when you meet someone who is UBER famous and has a face that knows the whole world. Molly deliberately chose to make her Instagram private (which means you have to ask to see her photos and she has to grant it), which is likely to make her life so much easier.

12 And she doesn’t seem to have a social media presence

Us weekly

Another thing about Molly is that she doesn’t have much of a social media footprint, which is basically uncommon these days when the majority of us practically spend most of our lives on social media. We are used to documenting everything we do, our everyday lives, basically our entire lives, on social media. So what she’s doing is refreshing.

11 Can she deal with Matthew’s past?

Getty

Not many people can deal with someone’s past, especially Matthew’s past. After a jet ski accident in 1997, Perry became addicted to Vicodin and alcohol to help alleviate the pain it caused. It landed in a spiral. Not many people can handle this pressure from their partner’s past spirits. Hopefully Molly can.

See also: 20 photos that prove Matthew Perry gave up (and Chandler Bing would be disappointed)

10 His friends already like her

Instagram

It is always nerve-wracking when you introduce your new partner to your friends, especially when everyone is overly critical. Matthew’s friends don’t seem to be that way and it seems that all conversations surrounding the couple are positive. I mean, she spent Christmas with him and his friends at his house, so they must like to have them with them.

9 She is a New York girl

Getty

The couple now live in the same city (Los Angeles, where they both work), but originally they were almost from different worlds. Perry was born in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, while Molly was born and raised in New York – something she has in common with Perry’s most famous character of all time.

8 Wait … doesn’t she even like friends?

NBC

Okay, the Friends series is not loved by anyone. Although the cast is still extremely popular, some of the episodes have not grown too old. However, it is still a guilty amusement show. But does Molly believe that? Probably, but their favorite show (as listed on stage32.com) is actually another NBC gem: Frasier.

7 Matthew clearly has a soft spot for smart brunettes

US Weekly

Matthew was pretty damn good at keeping his relationship secret from the press. He hadn’t been so lucky with Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Hurley in the past, but when it came to Lizzy Caplan, he had a tight mouth for six years. They dated from 2006-2012 and nobody knew until they separated.

6 Who are some of your Hollywood customers?

The sun

According to her page on Stage 32, Hurwitz is in the manager / producer game at Zero Gravity Management, a slash management company of the production company that manages top-class celebrities like “Maggie Grace, Katherine Heigle and Angela Lansbury”, quite a few hard names, the Molly knows and with whom she can work.

5 What we know about Zero Gravity Management (Her Agency)

Twitter

What we know about the management company that Molly works for is pretty extensive: Apparently, the company’s clients have worked and knocked in numerous films and TV shows such as Jane the Virgin, Modern Family, The Mindy Project, NCIS, Big Daddy, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Up to name a few.

4 Why did you try to keep your relationship calm?

Youtube

New relationships are quite fragile, especially when a person is as famous in the relationship as Matthew Perry. Perry is known to keep his private life private, and Molly seems to be the same (which is why her Instagram is private). She shouldn’t care about being famous, so it’s nice not really to hear too much about her.

3 She doesn’t party a lot

Level 32

Are you waiting, a 28 year old beautiful woman who is NOT partying? It is really refreshing to hear. According to a source closely related to the couple, Matthew’s new girlfriend is pretty much a private individual. “Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely celebrates, she was great for Matthew,” said the source. We are happy that she makes him happy.

2 How serious is the relationship?

The sun

She spent Christmas with him in his Los Angeles home. We suspect it’s pretty serious. She even posted Christmas pictures of his penthouse on her Instagram. “After my parents’ custody contract, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree. Fortunately there was no such agreement for a daughter’s friend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeee !! “, She wrote.

1 We hope you are really happy with each other

Mega

There has been a lot of concern about Matthew Perry lately, as he looked a little disheveled after separating from Lizzie Caplan in recent years, but his friends said he was very well and happy with Molly (he was for years Single) that’s a great thing!

Next: Prince Harry had no choice and now Meghan Markle’s father is embarrassed

Next

20 surprising facts about Viking star Katheryn Winnick

